ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26nOa5_0iPUL1CZ00

NEW YORK — (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring that the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a Democratic fundraiser, Biden said Thursday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "a guy I know fairly well" and the Russian leader is "not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons."

Biden added, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis." He suggested the threat from Putin is real “because his military is — you might say — significantly underperforming.”

U.S. officials for months have warned of the prospect that Russia could use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine as it has faced strategic setbacks on the battlefield, though Biden's remarks marked the starkest warnings yet by the U.S. government about the nuclear stakes.

Still, nothing has changed in U.S. intelligence assessments that in recent weeks have shown no evidence that Putin has imminent plans to deploy nuclear weapons, according to U.S. officials on Friday.

One official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, added that Biden was speaking broadly about the administration’s growing concerns about Putin’s threats.

Biden was conveying that the White House sees Putin’s rhetoric as “reckless and irresponsible” and is taking it seriously, the official said. The official added that Biden’s remarks are in line with warnings he’s made in speeches at the U.N. General Assembly and that other senior administration officials have made recently.

The president's new remarks came after White House officials this week said they have seen no change to Russia’s nuclear forces that would require a change in the alert posture of U.S. nuclear forces.

“We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have indication that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

The 13-day showdown in 1962 that followed the U.S. discovery of the Soviet Union's secret deployment of nuclear weapons to Cuba is regarded by experts as the closest the world has ever come to nuclear annihilation. The crisis during President John F. Kennedy’s administration sparked a renewed focus on arms control on both sides of the Iron Curtain.

Biden on Thursday also challenged Russian nuclear doctrine, warning that the use of a lower-yield tactical weapon could quickly spiral out of control into global destruction.

“I don’t think there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” Biden said.

He added that he was still “trying to figure” out Putin's “off-ramp” in Ukraine.

“Where does he find a way out?” Biden asked. "Where does he find himself in a position that he does not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?”

Putin has repeatedly alluded to using his country's vast nuclear arsenal, including last month when he announced plans to conscript Russian men to serve in Ukraine.

“I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction ... and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal,” Putin said Sept. 21, adding with a lingering stare at the camera, “It’s not a bluff.”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that the U.S. has been “clear” to Russia about what the “consequences” of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine would be.

“This is something that we are attuned to, taking very seriously, and communicating directly with Russia about, including the kind of decisive responses the United States would have if they went down that dark road,” Sullivan said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier Thursday that Putin understands that the “world will never forgive” a Russian nuclear strike.

“He understands that after the use of nuclear weapons he would be unable any more to preserve, so to speak, his life, and I’m confident of that,” Zelenskyy said.

Biden's comments came during a private fundraiser for Democratic Senate candidates at the Manhattan home of James and Kathryn Murdoch. He tends to be more unguarded — often speaking with just rough notes — in such settings, which are open only to a handful of reporters without cameras or recording devices.

___

Miller reported from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months, a lethal barrage that smashed civilian targets, knocked out power and water, shattered buildings and killed at least 14 people. Ukraine’s Emergency Service...
EUROPE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russia launches missile strikes across Ukraine, hitting mostly civilian targets

KYIV — Ukrainians across the country awoke Monday morning to a barrage of Russian missile and kamikaze drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in cities stretching from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west. Kyiv, for the first time since the Russian invasion began in late February, took the brunt of the assault, with almost all confirmed impact targets being civilian, not military, in nature. According to Valerii Zaluzhy, commander in chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia launched 75 missiles, 41 of which were by Ukraine's air defenses.
MILITARY
The Hill

UN nuclear watchdog indicates Iran rapidly expanding enrichment: report

A new report indicates that Iran is expanding its nuclear capabilities at an underground facility and moving faster than initially anticipated. A confidential report seen by and reported on by Reuters on Monday by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the nuclear watchdog of the UN, found that Iran is increasing its abilities to extract…
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

France's ex-president: Bastille Day attack was "terror act"

PARIS — (AP) — Former French President François Hollande told a special terrorism court on Monday that the man who drove a truck into a crowded beachfront in Nice on Bastille Day six years ago, killing 86 people, was a terrorist who had gone undetected by security services despite France being on high alert for extremist attacks following the Islamic State massacres in Paris.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tactical Nuclear Weapon#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Russian#Democratic
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ethiopia's Tigray forces say Eritreans widen war offensive

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — (AP) — Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels say Eritrea has extended its offensive into their region, as diplomats scramble to convene peace talks to resolve the almost two-year-long conflict. In a statement Monday, the Tigray forces said that Eritrea’s military has launched an “extensive offensive”...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
114K+
Followers
129K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy