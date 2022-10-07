ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Churches gather for Healing Parade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
Aspiring Principals Academy prepares MISD’s future leaders

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Office of Learning, Leading and Innovation has launched the Aspiring Principals Academy, a cohort of select assistant principals. “This transformational investment is a game changer for the future of our leadership capacity,” said Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia. “People are a premium, and having a pipeline of future instructional leaders will be invaluable to the district.”
Whataburger presents nearly $20,000 to West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND, Texas — Whataburger made a big donation to the Permian Basin on Friday. The burger chain presented $19,581 to the West Texas Food Bank. Nearly $15,000 of the gift came from donations made by community members donating at eight local Whataburger restaurants during Hunger Action Month. These funds...
Midland League of Women Voters to hold candidate forum

MIDLAND, Texas — The League of Women Voters of Midland is hosting a candidate forum on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Midland College Carrasco Room. The event will be broken into two parts. Midland ISD School Board candidates will speak from 5:30-6:30 p.m., before a short break for a meet and greet with all candidates running on the November ballot.
Biz Buzz ... Midlanders to bring Frios Gourmet Pops to town

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When most people think of popsicle flavors, they think of the typical cherry, blue raspberry or orange. Frios Gourmet Pops, a popsicle truck franchise coming to Midland, includes flavors like blueberry cheesecake, blackberry ginger lemonade and pickle. The Alabama-based...
Midland Community Theatre presents 'A Monster Calls'

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre is presenting its October show, "A Monster Calls". The Pickwick Players, MCT's teen theater group, will be performing the show in the Davis Theatre. Shows will run weekends from Oct. 7-15. Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows...
UTPB police investigating deceased body

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.  Upon arrival, police located the body of a deceased white male with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul […]
Veterans honored with quilts at Quilts of Valor event

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Quilters Guild held their Quilts of Valor event today at Midland College and awarded a group of veterans with a unique, handmade quilt each. “This is my heartbeat and our quilt guild," Permian Basin Quilt of Valor group leader Phyllis Price said. "The Midland Quilters Guild, it's their heartbeat too. And we all work together for the last, little over a year. But we put it together and it really means a lot to us to be able to honor our veterans who served our country.”
Ask Midland Odessa – Um, The Girl I’m Dating Is Selling The Stuff I Give Her Online ! ?

Buzz Question - The GIRL I'm dating gives away the stuff I've given her. Did you hear me the girl I'm dating not DATED! lol What the heck? I have seen several items on the marketplace online and I don't get it. I love to shower her with stuff and she sells it like nothing? I haven't confronted her yet, but I think I need to. Suggestions on what's happening here?
Manor Park residents try their luck in fishing derby

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th Annual Manor Park Fishing Derby took place Friday in Midland. It’s a day where residents relax, have a good time, and catch some mammoth catfish. The senior community trucked in two tanks and filled them with Oklahoma catfish. It was enough to draw...
Hey Cinderella! Want To Get Married In A Castle? This One Is Just Four Hours From Midland!

Forget going all the way to Disney to get married in a castle, you can do it right here in Texas. Who knew Texas had its very own magic castle, Parson's Castle? You can make just about anything happen at this castle. You can get married, have a reception, a graduation, or a family reunion. This amazing castle is located about four hours and forty minutes from Midland in Clifton, near Waco.
