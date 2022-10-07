Read full article on original website
Churches gather for Healing Parade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
Aspiring Principals Academy prepares MISD’s future leaders
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Office of Learning, Leading and Innovation has launched the Aspiring Principals Academy, a cohort of select assistant principals. “This transformational investment is a game changer for the future of our leadership capacity,” said Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia. “People are a premium, and having a pipeline of future instructional leaders will be invaluable to the district.”
Residents get in the Halloween spirit at 2nd annual West Texas Fear Fest
MIDLAND, Texas — Witches, clowns, fairies and other spooky creatures were all out at Rolling 7's Ranch, but don't worry you didn't miss Halloween just yet. These ghouls and goblins are just only getting in the Halloween spirit at the 2nd Annual West Texas Fear Fest. "We just wanted...
Whataburger presents nearly $20,000 to West Texas Food Bank
MIDLAND, Texas — Whataburger made a big donation to the Permian Basin on Friday. The burger chain presented $19,581 to the West Texas Food Bank. Nearly $15,000 of the gift came from donations made by community members donating at eight local Whataburger restaurants during Hunger Action Month. These funds...
Midland League of Women Voters to hold candidate forum
MIDLAND, Texas — The League of Women Voters of Midland is hosting a candidate forum on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Midland College Carrasco Room. The event will be broken into two parts. Midland ISD School Board candidates will speak from 5:30-6:30 p.m., before a short break for a meet and greet with all candidates running on the November ballot.
'Silent Witnesses' raise awareness of domestic violence at Ector County Courthouse
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Courthouse is currently home to a sobering exhibit. Eight "Silent Witnesses" have been set up around the building thanks to the Crisis Center of West Texas. These wooden cutouts tell the stories of eight West Texas women who were killed by their...
University of Texas Permian Basin soccer coach suspended after claims she asked students to pay bail, kissed athletes
ODESSA, Texas – A women’s soccer coach at the University of Texas Permian Basin has been suspended following allegations of inappropriate behavior. KMID, a news station out of Odessa, reported that Carla Tejas was arrested on Sept. 11 on suspicion of driving under the influence after failing a series of field sobriety tests.
Biz Buzz ... Midlanders to bring Frios Gourmet Pops to town
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When most people think of popsicle flavors, they think of the typical cherry, blue raspberry or orange. Frios Gourmet Pops, a popsicle truck franchise coming to Midland, includes flavors like blueberry cheesecake, blackberry ginger lemonade and pickle. The Alabama-based...
Midland Community Theatre presents 'A Monster Calls'
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre is presenting its October show, "A Monster Calls". The Pickwick Players, MCT's teen theater group, will be performing the show in the Davis Theatre. Shows will run weekends from Oct. 7-15. Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows...
UTPB police investigating deceased body
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338. Upon arrival, police located the body of a deceased white male with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul […]
Teenage thief allegedly steals and eats ‘world’s hottest’ gummy bear, immediately suffers consequences
When asked if employees should try calling the boy's parents, he again said no. But he asked for a trash can, worried that he might vomit.
Veterans honored with quilts at Quilts of Valor event
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Quilters Guild held their Quilts of Valor event today at Midland College and awarded a group of veterans with a unique, handmade quilt each. “This is my heartbeat and our quilt guild," Permian Basin Quilt of Valor group leader Phyllis Price said. "The Midland Quilters Guild, it's their heartbeat too. And we all work together for the last, little over a year. But we put it together and it really means a lot to us to be able to honor our veterans who served our country.”
Ask Midland Odessa – Um, The Girl I’m Dating Is Selling The Stuff I Give Her Online ! ?
Buzz Question - The GIRL I'm dating gives away the stuff I've given her. Did you hear me the girl I'm dating not DATED! lol What the heck? I have seen several items on the marketplace online and I don't get it. I love to shower her with stuff and she sells it like nothing? I haven't confronted her yet, but I think I need to. Suggestions on what's happening here?
Where’s The Beef? Crazy Deals On Meat Prices This Weekend In Midland And Odessa!
I know we are all tired of paying outrageous prices for meat these days. I don't know about you but it hurts to go to the grocery stores these days. It's expensive enough for me to feed just one, I don't know how you guys afford to feed your families. The good news there is relief in sight.
Permian Basin Health Care Workforce Summit hosted by TTUHSC in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center hosted ‘Building the Basin’ in Odessa on Tuesday. The event was a summit focused on the workforce of health care in the Permian Basin. Like many industries right now, there is a shortage in health care, and that’s...
Keep Midland Beautiful encourages community members to join Fall Sweep cleanup
MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful is reminding the public about their annual Fall Sweep community cleanup. The two planned supply pickup days have passed, but those who sign up will be given supplies. Groups can sign up to participate any time before Nov. 20. While cleanups can take...
Fix West Texas to hold 'Home to Home' adoption program
MIDLAND, Texas — In today's day and age, it can be tough to take care of a dog or cat, with many becoming lost or abandoned. That is why Fix West Texas has created a new adoption program to help get these animals off the streets. Fix West Texas...
Manor Park residents try their luck in fishing derby
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th Annual Manor Park Fishing Derby took place Friday in Midland. It’s a day where residents relax, have a good time, and catch some mammoth catfish. The senior community trucked in two tanks and filled them with Oklahoma catfish. It was enough to draw...
Nothing To Do In Midland-Odessa? Here Are 5 Fun Things Going On This Weekend!
No need to complain that there is nothing to do this weekend because there is plenty going on. Starting with some Friday Night Football tonight, some fall festivals, a farmers market, and each event would be fun for the whole family! Now that fall is here, let the fun begin.
Hey Cinderella! Want To Get Married In A Castle? This One Is Just Four Hours From Midland!
Forget going all the way to Disney to get married in a castle, you can do it right here in Texas. Who knew Texas had its very own magic castle, Parson's Castle? You can make just about anything happen at this castle. You can get married, have a reception, a graduation, or a family reunion. This amazing castle is located about four hours and forty minutes from Midland in Clifton, near Waco.
