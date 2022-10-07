ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

azbigmedia.com

7 best affordable areas to live in Metro Phoenix

One of the hardest things to know when you’re moving to a new city is finding out which neighborhoods are the most affordable. Whether you live in the area or are new to Phoenix, we make it easy for you to get a sense of some of the best neighborhoods — and most affordable areas to live in Phoenix — that are both growing in demand and are safe for raising a family, too.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arie Layne Boutique brings trendy fashion West Valley

She may not love shopping herself, but Jessica Folino, owner of Arie Layne Boutique in Goodyear does love — and is very talented at — dressing other people, relationship building and serving her local community. Even before the birth of the boutique, however, Folino’s entrepreneurial instincts have long been active.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Most Admired Companies of 2022: Suntec Concrete

After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Suntec Concrete. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
TEMPE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Parent Pays It Forward to guidance counselor at Chaparral High School

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We Paid It Forward to Janine Welch, a counselor who helps many students at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale. “One thing that I really noticed, by the end of the year, she would race around and help all the kids and make sure her students got things taken care of. She gave unbelievable support and there should be more people like this,” said Evan Duke, who nominated Welch.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule

Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities

As people gather at events across the U.S. to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers want them to remember it’s not just a day of celebration, but also a reminder to everyone that Indigenous people are still here and thriving. “It’s to counter the colonial narrative that this land was discovered. We were never discovered,” said […] The post ‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall

Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Tempe sides with Shady Park in ongoing case against retirement community

Attorney reacts to body-cam video of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at officers. Ali Osman, 34, was shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers on Sept. 27. “They could have hid behind the door of their car while he was throwing rocks, they could have sat in the car while he was throwing rocks,” said attorney Dwane Cates.
TEMPE, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Scottsdale, Arizona

Curaleaf, a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced the opening of its new Scottsdale dispensary, located at 16277 N Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Curaleaf Scottsdale is the Company’s largest retail location in Arizona and one of its 16 dispensaries in the Grand Canyon State.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

DV students walk out to protest new school laws

Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
PHOENIX, AZ

