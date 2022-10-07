Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, ArizonaThe Daily ScoopPhoenix, AZ
New Coffee Shop, Owned by Army Veteran, Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
7 best affordable areas to live in Metro Phoenix
One of the hardest things to know when you’re moving to a new city is finding out which neighborhoods are the most affordable. Whether you live in the area or are new to Phoenix, we make it easy for you to get a sense of some of the best neighborhoods — and most affordable areas to live in Phoenix — that are both growing in demand and are safe for raising a family, too.
azbigmedia.com
Arie Layne Boutique brings trendy fashion West Valley
She may not love shopping herself, but Jessica Folino, owner of Arie Layne Boutique in Goodyear does love — and is very talented at — dressing other people, relationship building and serving her local community. Even before the birth of the boutique, however, Folino’s entrepreneurial instincts have long been active.
AZFamily
JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies of 2022: Suntec Concrete
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Suntec Concrete. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Concerned about this development': Sky Harbor, City of Phoenix clashing with Tempe over entertainment district proposal
TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe is accusing its neighbor Phoenix of using alarmist tactics to stop the development of a new apartment complex. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods condemned flyers that Sky Harbor Airport sent in the mail to Tempe residents about a proposed entertainment development east of the airport.
AZFamily
Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
AZFamily
Parent Pays It Forward to guidance counselor at Chaparral High School
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We Paid It Forward to Janine Welch, a counselor who helps many students at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale. “One thing that I really noticed, by the end of the year, she would race around and help all the kids and make sure her students got things taken care of. She gave unbelievable support and there should be more people like this,” said Evan Duke, who nominated Welch.
RELATED PEOPLE
AZFamily
Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
kjzz.org
Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule
Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
12news.com
Phoenix experienced its first population boom decades ago. Here's the reason why
ARIZONA, USA — Without air conditioning, Phoenix couldn't be the fifth most populated city in the country that it is today. Just ask state historian Marshall Trimble. Trimble grew up in Arizona before air conditioning. "I can remember those nights sleeping outside just moving your blankets and cots outside," said Trimble.
‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities
As people gather at events across the U.S. to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers want them to remember it’s not just a day of celebration, but also a reminder to everyone that Indigenous people are still here and thriving. “It’s to counter the colonial narrative that this land was discovered. We were never discovered,” said […] The post ‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall
Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
Five Valley cities listed as safest cities for trick-or-treating for Halloween
Gilbert has been listed as the No. 1 safest city in America for trick-or-treating, and four other Valley cities placed in the top 25.
Shooting at Arizona high school football game forces evacuation to auditorium
The game between Douglas and Carl Hayden in central Phoenix, Arizona, had to be halted when shots were fired outside the stadium
A professor was shot and killed at UArizona. An expert explains why these situations keep happening
TEMPE, Ariz. — The shooting that ended a University of Arizona professor's life has students in Arizona concerned about their safety on campus. You don't have to go too far to figure out just how open University campuses are in the state. Arizona State University's massive Tempe campus has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
AZFamily
City of Tempe sides with Shady Park in ongoing case against retirement community
Attorney reacts to body-cam video of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at officers. Ali Osman, 34, was shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers on Sept. 27. “They could have hid behind the door of their car while he was throwing rocks, they could have sat in the car while he was throwing rocks,” said attorney Dwane Cates.
azmarijuana.com
New Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Scottsdale, Arizona
Curaleaf, a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced the opening of its new Scottsdale dispensary, located at 16277 N Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Curaleaf Scottsdale is the Company’s largest retail location in Arizona and one of its 16 dispensaries in the Grand Canyon State.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
DV students walk out to protest new school laws
Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
Comments / 0