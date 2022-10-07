Read full article on original website
Traci
2d ago
lmao I may side with rokita on several things but his weed view is comical. People of all political sides want this legalized. People of all races want this legalized. It's not immoral to use a God given plant.
2d ago
Indiana is missing out on so much money that our neighboring states are getting and they’re wasting money aprosecuting people for simple marijuana charges time to legalize time for us to be in the 21st century
W
2d ago
Republicans don't want to legalize marijuana let's vote them out it's time to catch up with the rest of the country
