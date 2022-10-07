ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Traci
2d ago

lmao I may side with rokita on several things but his weed view is comical. People of all political sides want this legalized. People of all races want this legalized. It's not immoral to use a God given plant.

2d ago

Indiana is missing out on so much money that our neighboring states are getting and they’re wasting money aprosecuting people for simple marijuana charges time to legalize time for us to be in the 21st century

W
2d ago

Republicans don't want to legalize marijuana let's vote them out it's time to catch up with the rest of the country

CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
Law & Crime

Judge Sentences Woman to More Than a Century Behind Bars for Poisoning a Man’s Oatmeal and Strangling Him with His Favorite Tie

An Indiana woman convicted of poisoning a man’s oatmeal and strangling him to death with his favorite tie was sentenced to spend more than a century in prison. Judge Michael A. Casati sentenced Heidi Marie Littlefield, 42, to 115 years total in state prison on Friday morning in Hamilton County. Court records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Littlefield was sentenced to 60 years for murder, 35 years for conspiracy to commit murder resulting in death, and 20 years for conspiracy to commit murder but not resulting in death for the attempted poisonings.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
CBS Miami

Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard after soldiers turned away

NAPLES - Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard about $130,000 after soldiers sent to the state to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. When Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast, the state requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews, and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help the military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.The following day, September 30th, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the Indiana National Guard said. "The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard," said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.Florida National Guard spokesman William Manley says they "remain extremely grateful for their willingness to assist us in our time of need."  
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins

Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession

US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
POTUS
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina troopers enforcing state's law against 'Carolina squat' suspension modification

(The Center Square) — North Carolina law enforcement are cracking down on the "Carolina squat," a modified vehicle suspension outlawed during the last legislative session. Images posted to Facebook show officers measuring vehicles for compliance with legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper last year that bans vehicles modified specifically to have the front end higher than the rear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Ohio man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for 12-year harassment campaign against actress Eva LaRue, her daughter

An Ohio man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for 12-year harassment campaign he conducted against "CSI: Miami" and "All My Children" actress Eva LaRue and her daughter.James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, was sentenced last Thursday to 40 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to two counts of mailing threatening communications, a count of threats by interstate communications, and two counts of stalking on April 28.Rogers stalked, threatened, and harassed LaRue and her daughter — who was 5 years old when the threats began — starting in March 2007 and until he was arrested in...
HEATH, OH
