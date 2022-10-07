ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Judge Sides With Jan. 6 Committee Over Obtaining Arizona GOP Leader's Phone Records

A federal judge in Phoenix is enabling the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to obtain the phone records of Arizona Republican Party leader Kelli Ward, despite her attempts to thwart the order. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa rejected Ward’s argument that congressional investigators poring over her phone records infringed upon her First Amendment rights, and that she would suffer irreparable harm in the process, the Associated Press reported. The judge found her “alleged concern speculative” and “dubious.” Ward is a big proponent of the “big lie” that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. She and her husband signed a document claiming they were Arizona’s true electors even though Biden won the state. Congressional investigators want to see her correspondence from right before the November 2020 election to Jan. 31, 2021. The time period is important because it’s when she convened electors at the state’s party headquarters to vote for Trump and declare themselves Arizona’s “duly elected and qualified” electors, AZ Central notes. Ward also refused to answer the committee’s questions during her subpoenaed testimony last week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Washington State
Arizona Government
Mark Finchem just got caught telling a whopper and his response is ... totally on brand

With just two days to go until the vast majority of Arizona voters get their early ballots in the mail, Republican Mark Finchem continues his quest to end the wildly popular program. Finchem thinks the decades-old mail-in ballot system, ushered in and made popular by Republicans, is a seething petri dish of deceit – a highway to hell traveled by mythical mules who are out to steal your vote. ...
Mark Kelly
Bernie Sanders
Here's what you need to know about Donald Trump rally in Mesa for Kari Lake, others

PHOENIX – Former President Donald Trump is heading to the East Valley on Sunday, hosting a free rally for his preferred Arizona candidates. Trump’s announcement said last week the event will be held at Legacy Sports Park, 6321 S. Ellsworth Road. The address coincides with the location of Bell Bank Park, the sprawling sports complex that opened next to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in January of this year. Legacy Sports Park was the working name of the facility until Bell Bank obtained naming rights.
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
Mark Kelly and Blake Masters squared off Thursday in their only debate

In a contentious debate, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly painted his Republican opponent as someone who “thinks he knows better than you,” while Blake Masters repeatedly sought to cast Kelly as tied at the hip with President Joe Biden, who is broadly unpopular among voters, according to political polling.  Kelly, a former Navy pilot and astronaut […] The post Mark Kelly and Blake Masters squared off Thursday in their only debate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Former President Trump hosts rally in Mesa for Arizona GOP candidates

Former President Donald Trump stopped by the Valley Sunday evening as part of his “Save America” rally, alongside several Arizona Republican candidates. Family of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers holds protest. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Many gathered in downtown Phoenix at Eastlake...
Republicans urge Biden to pass on Colo. monument

This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. EDT. A group of 11 House Republicans on Friday pressured President Joe Biden to reject a request by Colorado’s Democratic senators to create a new national monument in the Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the lawmakers said that establishing the...
Arizona abortion procedures to resume as court grants request for stay

PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood’s motion for stay amid a lawsuit filed against a near-total abortion ban in Arizona has been granted by appellate court judges on Friday. The ruling temporarily blocks enforcement of a law banning abortion that was set before Arizona was granted statehood and allows Planned Parenthood to resume abortion procedures while the court case continues.
