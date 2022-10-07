Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk. The...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s Sinema: I ‘fully expect’ fellow Democratic US Sen. Mark Kelly to win reelection
PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona isn’t shying away from predicting fellow Democrat Mark Kelly will retain his seat in the upcoming midterm election. Sinema told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday she thinks it will be Kelly — not Republican challenger Blake Masters — who will win the Nov. 8 election.
AOL Corp
In heated debate, Arizona secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem reveals he sat for Jan. 6, DOJ interview
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem revealed during Thursday's debate that he has been interviewed by both the Justice Department and Jan. 6 committee about his alleged involvement in the Capitol attack. This was the first time Finchem has publicly confirmed speaking on the matter with federal officials.
Judge Sides With Jan. 6 Committee Over Obtaining Arizona GOP Leader's Phone Records
A federal judge in Phoenix is enabling the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to obtain the phone records of Arizona Republican Party leader Kelli Ward, despite her attempts to thwart the order. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa rejected Ward’s argument that congressional investigators poring over her phone records infringed upon her First Amendment rights, and that she would suffer irreparable harm in the process, the Associated Press reported. The judge found her “alleged concern speculative” and “dubious.” Ward is a big proponent of the “big lie” that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. She and her husband signed a document claiming they were Arizona’s true electors even though Biden won the state. Congressional investigators want to see her correspondence from right before the November 2020 election to Jan. 31, 2021. The time period is important because it’s when she convened electors at the state’s party headquarters to vote for Trump and declare themselves Arizona’s “duly elected and qualified” electors, AZ Central notes. Ward also refused to answer the committee’s questions during her subpoenaed testimony last week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Mark Finchem's startling admission should disqualify him from being secretary of state
After nearly two years of waiting, Rep. Mark Finchem has at long last revealed the source of his certainty that Arizona’s 2020 election was stolen. The Oro Valley Republican who held Stop the Steal hearings and supported fake electors and rushed to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to ask Vice President Mike Pence not...
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
Mark Finchem just got caught telling a whopper and his response is ... totally on brand
With just two days to go until the vast majority of Arizona voters get their early ballots in the mail, Republican Mark Finchem continues his quest to end the wildly popular program. Finchem thinks the decades-old mail-in ballot system, ushered in and made popular by Republicans, is a seething petri dish of deceit – a highway to hell traveled by mythical mules who are out to steal your vote. ...
Democrats think GOP governors may torpedo Republicans with immigrant moves
Democrats say GOP governors sending migrants to liberal cities in blue states are making a political mistake, potentially turning the issue of immigration and the border into a loser for Republicans. They say sending plane- and busloads of men, women and children to unfamiliar cities with the promise of jobs...
KTAR.com
Here’s what you need to know about Donald Trump rally in Mesa for Kari Lake, others
PHOENIX – Former President Donald Trump is heading to the East Valley on Sunday, hosting a free rally for his preferred Arizona candidates. Trump’s announcement said last week the event will be held at Legacy Sports Park, 6321 S. Ellsworth Road. The address coincides with the location of Bell Bank Park, the sprawling sports complex that opened next to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in January of this year. Legacy Sports Park was the working name of the facility until Bell Bank obtained naming rights.
Arizona gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs on abortion, immigration and the economy
Washington — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and Kari Lake, a Republican, discussed Sunday on "Face the Nation" the top issues facing voters in the state one month ahead of Election Day, making their pitch for why they should serve as Arizona's chief executive in one of the most closely watched races this cycle.
Texas Republican who represents border communities issues warning on migrant surge: 'There's no end in sight'
AUSTIN, Texas – Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents a district in Texas that spans more than 800 miles along the border, warned that the surge of migrants crossing into the US illegally won't stop until Congress takes action. "Today it's Del Rio and Eagle Pass and El...
Fox News Poll: Kelly up in Arizona Senate race, Hobbs & Lake battle for governorship
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s advantage over Republican challenger Blake Masters narrows, as the Arizona governor’s race also tightens. In addition, a larger share of Republicans than Democrats is more enthused to vote this year. That’s according to the latest Fox News survey of Arizona registered voters, released Thursday....
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans
CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
Mark Kelly and Blake Masters squared off Thursday in their only debate
In a contentious debate, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly painted his Republican opponent as someone who “thinks he knows better than you,” while Blake Masters repeatedly sought to cast Kelly as tied at the hip with President Joe Biden, who is broadly unpopular among voters, according to political polling. Kelly, a former Navy pilot and astronaut […] The post Mark Kelly and Blake Masters squared off Thursday in their only debate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Why Democrats' illegal immigration views will haunt them in November
Democrat Beto O'Rourke and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faced off in Texas recently. The gubernatorial debate revealed that illegal immigration will not help Democrats in midterms.
AZFamily
Former President Trump hosts rally in Mesa for Arizona GOP candidates
Former President Donald Trump stopped by the Valley Sunday evening as part of his “Save America” rally, alongside several Arizona Republican candidates. Family of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers holds protest. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Many gathered in downtown Phoenix at Eastlake...
Cheney urges Arizonans not to vote for GOP candidates Lake for governor and Finchem for secretary of state
Rep. Liz Cheney cautioned voters in Arizona Wednesday against voting for Arizona Republican candidates for governor and secretary of state, arguing that they pose a risk to democracy. Cheney, R-Wyo., said Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem have denied the 2020 election results. "They...
eenews.net
Republicans urge Biden to pass on Colo. monument
This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. EDT. A group of 11 House Republicans on Friday pressured President Joe Biden to reject a request by Colorado’s Democratic senators to create a new national monument in the Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the lawmakers said that establishing the...
KTAR.com
Arizona abortion procedures to resume as court grants request for stay
PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood’s motion for stay amid a lawsuit filed against a near-total abortion ban in Arizona has been granted by appellate court judges on Friday. The ruling temporarily blocks enforcement of a law banning abortion that was set before Arizona was granted statehood and allows Planned Parenthood to resume abortion procedures while the court case continues.
Kelli Ward, Arizona GOP chair, refused to answer questions before Jan. 6 committee
In an effort to avoid self-incrimination, Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions before the Jan. 6 committee.
