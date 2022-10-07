Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean speaks on Lee's resignation: 'I had to make a decision based on new information I had'
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said that she asked for police chief Ryan Lee's resignation on Sept. 23 after a KTVB report was published detailing complaints against Lee within the Boise Police Department, "based on new information" she had that day, along with speaking to the police union.
Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support
BOISE — On Wednesday, Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related, however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
eastidahonews.com
‘Vote them all out’: Idaho Abortion Rights holds Women’s March rally at Capitol in Boise
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Wearing green bandannas and holding pro-abortion rights posters, hundreds of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise on Saturday for Idaho Abortion Rights’ “Flip the State” Women’s March rally. Across the country, groups participating in marches that were targeted...
Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
KTVB
Light the Night Boise fundraising event will be in person at Cecil D. Andrus Park
BOISE, Idaho — Approximately every three minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer. The 2022 Light the Night Boise will take place in person on Thursday, October 13 at 6:00 PM in Cecil D. Andrus Park. During the fundraiser, Leukemia Lymphoma Society will bring light to the darkness of cancer by honoring and remembering those touched by cancer and by rallying as a community in support of LLS’s mission. The walk is free, but participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the mission.
Sherman Elementary School in Nampa named 'Apple Distinguished School'
NAMPA, Idaho — Local government officials joined school officials in gathering together Friday morning to celebrate a Nampa school receiving an "Apple Distinguished School" honor. Sherman Elementary School, in the Nampa School District (NSD), was named an "Apple Distinguished School" for its dedication to learning using the latest platforms...
City of Boise reaches settlement over discrimination lawsuit with former employee
BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has reached a settlement in a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Boise City Library employee. The former employee, Jax Perez, was discriminated against due to their non-binary, transgender identity through a series of disciplinary actions in 2019, according to findings by an independent state agency.
KTVB
LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized in Boise
"A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment."
KTVB
Boise boy with rare form of leukodystrophy gets backyard oasis from Make-A-Wish Idaho
Grayson Morses’s mom said she wanted something they could enjoy together. She’s also working to help other families just like hers.
Post Register
Antique World Mall in Boise prepares to reopen
BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — After being closed for more than three months, the Antique World Mall in Boise is about to reopen. The popular antique store closed in late June after a roof collapse at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the items inside were not damaged, the mall remained closed until safety work could be completed. The Reel Theatre had already been closed for months due to a lack of business.
In Total Plot Twist, Lori Vallow Daybell’s Trial Now Vacated
Breaking news this evening from an Idaho courtroom once again has national attention on our state and the case of Lori Vallow Daybell. Where do we even begin with this case that has consumed crime junkies and really broken the hearts of many for so long now? It goes back to the fall of 2019, when children JJ and Tylee went missing. After a welfare check by police in Rexburg, Idaho as requested by the children's grandmother-- it became clear that something was going on. The investigation went on for months as police found various evidence such as a storage locker full of the children's toys and clothes, and more. It did not take long for the general public to become consumed with the case.
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
eastidahonews.com
Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Boise rents have gone down but are much higher than five years ago
BOISE - For the past couple years, Boise’s rental market has been on fire, with units hitting and leaving the market quickly, huge rent jumps, and increases in homelessness and evictions. Boise rents have gone down but are still much higher than five years ago, likely burdening many renters...
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
34 Crazy Photos Show How Much the Boise Mall Area Has Changed in 15 Years
Google Maps first sent their “Street View” cars into Boise in 2007. Since then, Boise has seen a huge population boom!. In the past 10 years alone, World Population review estimates that more than 170,000 new residents have moved to the Boise Metro area. With that type of growth, comes change and evolution. That evolution in Boise City limits is probably most evident in Downtown Boise. Just think of all the buildings that weren’t there a decade ago: JUMP, the Simplot Headquarters, Zion’s Bank Building, the Boise Center Expansion, a handful of hotels…
KING-5
Idaho murder suspect had violent criminal record in Washington, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New details are emerging about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in the shooting. Police were...
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead,...
