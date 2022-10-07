ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
Idaho State Journal

Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support

BOISE — On Wednesday, Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related, however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes...
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
KTVB

Light the Night Boise fundraising event will be in person at Cecil D. Andrus Park

BOISE, Idaho — Approximately every three minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer. The 2022 Light the Night Boise will take place in person on Thursday, October 13 at 6:00 PM in Cecil D. Andrus Park. During the fundraiser, Leukemia Lymphoma Society will bring light to the darkness of cancer by honoring and remembering those touched by cancer and by rallying as a community in support of LLS’s mission. The walk is free, but participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the mission.
KTVB

LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized in Boise

"A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment."
Post Register

Antique World Mall in Boise prepares to reopen

BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — After being closed for more than three months, the Antique World Mall in Boise is about to reopen. The popular antique store closed in late June after a roof collapse at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the items inside were not damaged, the mall remained closed until safety work could be completed. The Reel Theatre had already been closed for months due to a lack of business.
KIDO Talk Radio

In Total Plot Twist, Lori Vallow Daybell’s Trial Now Vacated

Breaking news this evening from an Idaho courtroom once again has national attention on our state and the case of Lori Vallow Daybell. Where do we even begin with this case that has consumed crime junkies and really broken the hearts of many for so long now? It goes back to the fall of 2019, when children JJ and Tylee went missing. After a welfare check by police in Rexburg, Idaho as requested by the children's grandmother-- it became clear that something was going on. The investigation went on for months as police found various evidence such as a storage locker full of the children's toys and clothes, and more. It did not take long for the general public to become consumed with the case.
eastidahonews.com

Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
KIDO Talk Radio

34 Crazy Photos Show How Much the Boise Mall Area Has Changed in 15 Years

Google Maps first sent their “Street View” cars into Boise in 2007. Since then, Boise has seen a huge population boom!. In the past 10 years alone, World Population review estimates that more than 170,000 new residents have moved to the Boise Metro area. With that type of growth, comes change and evolution. That evolution in Boise City limits is probably most evident in Downtown Boise. Just think of all the buildings that weren’t there a decade ago: JUMP, the Simplot Headquarters, Zion’s Bank Building, the Boise Center Expansion, a handful of hotels…
