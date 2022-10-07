ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

HOJACK INDEPENDENT
3d ago

Not a good coach in overtime down by 3 ball on the 5 yard line and it's 4th and less than a yard for the first down AND YOU CALL A PASS PLAY

NBC Sports

Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady

It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
TAMPA, FL
Russell Wilson
NBC Sports

Lions set embarrassing NFL record thanks to stellar Patriots defense

The Detroit Lions came into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots leading the NFL in points scored and total yards of offense. That won't be the case entering Week 6. The Patriots defense dominated the Lions' high-powered offense in a 29-0 victory at Gillette Stadium. Detroit's offense...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NFL
NBC Sports

What we learned as 49ers' defense fuels win over Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 49ers turned to a balanced, efficient offensive attack after their best defensive player exited the Week 5 game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers put together their best offensive showing of the season behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a strong running game in the team’s 37-15 victory over the lowly Panthers and embattled head coach Matt Rhule.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Seahawks#American Football
Front Office Sports

‘Hard Pass’: NFL TV Networks Have Little Interest In Drew Brees

Sports TV can be an unforgiving business if you’re perceived as a failure. Witness the challenges facing former NBC Sports football analyst Drew Brees. The likable Brees is one of the most successful quarterbacks in history, winning a Super Bowl MVP, earning 13 Pro Bowl selections and leading the NFL in passing a record seven times.
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan fears Moseley tore ACL in 49ers' win vs. Panthers

The 49ers appear to have suffered another big injury in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who had a pick six in the second quarter, left Sunday's game with a knee injury in the fourth. In speaking to reporters after the game, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that the team fears Moseley suffered a torn ACL.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Deadspin

After beating up the Miami Dolphins 40-17, it’s becoming tougher to dismiss Robert Saleh’s receipt checking

The Jets were keeping receipts. That’s what head coach Robert Saleh said, at least, after New York dropped its season opener, 24-9, to the Baltimore Ravens. “It’s going to happen,” Saleh said. “We’re all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we’re not going to do anything. I’m taking receipts, and I’m going to be more than happy to share them with all of you when all is said and done.”
NFL
Denver Broncos
Indianapolis Colts
Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Football
Sports
lastwordonsports.com

Bears QB Justin Fields Defends Teammate After Crucial Mistake

The Chicago Bears fell 29-22 to the host Minnesota Vikings but that does not tell the tale of this game. Chicago came out of the game looking a complete mess with the defense allowing an 80-yard scoring drive to Kirk Cousins who managed to set a new Vikings franchise record by completing each of his first 17 passes without an incompletion.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Kittle sounds off on Panthers' ‘crappy’ turf after Week 5 win

After watching several of his teammates leave the game with injuries, 49ers tight end George Kittle has had enough. Kittle spoke up about the ongoing controversy over artificial turf in NFL stadiums after San Francisco’s 37-15 injury-filled win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Matchup

SI Tickets is the best platform to purchase and reserve your Las Vegas Raiders tickets for this 2022-23 NFL season. Per its website, "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first - featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee on All Purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 Fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."
NFL
NBC Sports

Belichick has high praise for Zappe after Week 5 win

Bill Belichick likes what he has seen from Bailey Zappe through the rookie quarterback's first two NFL games. After nearly leading the New England Patriots to a win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, Zappe impressed in Sunday's 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. He completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jimmy G reveals first thought on sideline after Lance injury

Jimmy Garoppolo was standing on the sideline completing his duties as the 49ers' backup quarterback when Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. "I thought he got a concussion at first," Garoppolo said on "The TK Show" podcast to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I thought it would be a couple of plays, and then actually [49ers reconditioning director] Ryan Donahue was next to me and he goes, 'I think he dislocated his ankle.'
NFL
NBC Sports

Roob's observations: An underrated quality this Eagles team has

A remarkable reversal in the secondary, a revealing defensive stat and a look back at the Eagles’ wide receivers just two years ago. The Eagles are undefeated, 10 observations are undefeated, we’re all undefeated!. 1. One thing about this Eagles team, we know they’re very talented. We know...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Commanders, Carson Wentz, Giants, Packers

Commanders QB Carson Wentz understands that he left plays on the table during the team’s loss on Sunday. “There are plays out there that I could have made,” Wentz said, via Commanders Wire. “Definitely missed some and some different things I could do to help this team to keep drives going. I’m trying to keep getting better, and finding ways to stay on the field and convert some third downs and things like that. Wasn’t my best but that’s the beauty of this league. You turn the page real quick, and you are onto the next (game).”
GREEN BAY, WI

