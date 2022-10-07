Read full article on original website
Ryann Matos
2d ago
that's the problem in this city unfortunately everyone wants to look at the negative but nobody wants to see the positive and they want to keep digging at the homeless and the addicted but yet they don't want to help them why don't you help them instead of hurting them and they might get off the streets
Most New Bedford City Councilors Oppose Methadone Clinic Location
Opposition to a proposed methadone clinic at 268-270 Union Street in Downtown New Bedford appears to be mounting. Six of the 11 New Bedford City Councilors are on the record in opposition to the location, as is a member of the New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals. The ZBA has...
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
Driscoll Stumps for Heroux and Statewide Dems in New Bedford Visit
On Saturday, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the Democratic nominee and frontrunner for Lieutnant Governor of Massachusetts, made a stop in New Bedford to energize fellow Democrats at a canvass kickoff at Buttonwood Park. As the volunteers were getting their campaign literature and list of addresses to go door-to-door, Driscoll expressed...
firefighternation.com
24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters
Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
Two dead after 3 cars crash on i-93 in Boston
Massachusetts State Police are looking into a car crash on Interstate 93 north in Boston on Saturday night, which resulted in two passengers dead.
Police find body of hunter reported missing near pond in Cohasset, Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — The body of a Massachusetts man was found more than 12 hours after he was reported missing from a hunting trip in Cohasset. Cohasset police Chief William Quigley said law enforcement located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley, of Quincy, shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday near Lily Pond.
Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges
Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
SK to launch Community Electricity Aggregation program in 2023
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown is one of six Rhode Island cities and towns launching aggregation programs that use community-wide buying power to offer residents and businesses new options for electricity supply. Set to launch in May of 2023, the programs are the culmination of a multi-year effort...
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
5 rentals in Andover and North Andover for under $2,500 a month
This was the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts in August. Boston is a renting city, as we see every year on Sept. 1. But just like the housing market in the capital, the rental market is a pricey one. In August, the median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500. In Boston, it was $2,980, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com.
Candy Corn Recalled as Halloween Approaches
Arcade Snacks recalled its candy corn in late September, with Halloween just around the corner. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), this brand had eggs not listed among the other ingredients – a dangerous undeclared allergen. The product was sold mostly in Massachusetts as well as one location in Connecticut.
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Providence Man Killed in Tiverton Industrial Accident
TIVERTON, R.I. (1420 WBSM) — A Providence man was killed Friday when he fell into a machine that separates sand from gravel. The man has been identified as Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez, 29. He was working at the site of Tiverton Materials at 810 Fish Road. According to a...
Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead
Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
One person sent to hospital after Dorchester stabbing
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Dorchester sent one person to the hospital. Boston police said that the victim was stabbed in the arm on Gallivan Boulevard near Hutchenson Street Saturday morning. No arrests have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
