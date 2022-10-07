ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — ‘Accelerating Alabama’ panel looks to the state’s economic present – and future

Accelerator programs are seen as key to Alabama’s ongoing emergence as a growth center for technology, innovation and entrepreneurialism. Their role and contributions – facilitating access to investors, mentors, services and other critical support for startup and early-stage companies – was the subject of “Accelerating Alabama: The Rise of Accelerator Programs,” a panel discussion hosted by the Alabama Collective on Oct. 6.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FAFSA changes go into effect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In Alabama, almost 20,000 students did not fill out the FAFSA application last year, that’s almost 20,000 students who missed an opportunity for free money to help pay for post-secondary education. Chandra Scott, Executive Director of Alabama Possible, said she challenges every graduating senior in...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
wbrc.com

Alabama non-profit organizations help hurricane survivors in Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, local non-profit organizations are in Florida helping those devastated by Hurricane Ian. Refuel Ministries and the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions are making sure people are getting the support they need as well as a warm meal. The leaders at both organizations said...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Why straight ticket voting is likely here to stay in Alabama

Alabama has the No. 1 ranked team in football. It also very may well be the No. 1 state in the U.S. for straight ticket voting on Election Day. Only six states have it, and among those, none have released any data suggesting a higher turnout of voters who vote cast a straight ticket ballot in recent elections. Only South Carolina comes close.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

With sights on federal millions, Birmingham leaders court Alabama Republicans at Black Caucus event

This is an opinion column. Many will certainly see it as a bridge to nowhere. Especially these days. Democratic and Republican politicians shaking hands, sitting down, getting to know each other. What would that accomplish? Especially in this state—where the gap between parties is cavernous, and efforts to entrench and reinforce it are so overt, so glaring, so rooted in our wrenching past the U.S. Supreme Court is now all up in it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. disaster relief organization helping in Florida

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are still recovering across multiple states after Hurricane Ian made landfall about a week and a half ago. Many Alabamians have their boots on the ground this weekend helping with the recovery effort. Hatching Hope spent time in Orlando this week, meeting and serving...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Legislature#Elementary Education#Board Of Education#Linus College#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#The Alabama Commission#Higher Education
alreporter.com

Opinion | Alabama’s prisons are the opposite of “public safety”

Alabama’s prisons are a human rights violation every minute of every day. There’s no arguing this. Don’t even bother. We’ve all seen the cell phone videos. We’ve all heard or read the stories. The inside of these prisons – prisons located within the richest country on earth, and within allegedly one of the most Christian states in that country – are absolute hell, the likes of which not even Stephen King could imagine.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer speaks at Tuscaloosa Exchange Club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Treasurer for the state of Alabama visited Tuscaloosa Thursday. Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer spoke during a luncheon of the Tuscaloosa Exchange Club. The group invited him to speak about Alabama’s economy and what the state’s financial outlook could look like in the near future.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
altoday.com

Greenetrack will reopen tonight

Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
ALABAMA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Neighbors in McCalla worry about who is living in ‘communal living’ facility

MCCALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s more concern over a communal living facility in McCalla. We first told you about this facility back in March when it was still under construction. It’s open now, and neighbors in the High Forest Lake Community said they’re concerned about who’s living there....
WSFA

ADOC reports progress amid ongoing inmate work stoppages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says the situation involving inmate work stoppages is making improvements. According to the department, all female facilities continue to experience normal operations, while most male facilities are returning to normal operations - which include regular meal service and weekend visitation. ADOC...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy