Alabama charter school Legacy Prep needed $250,000 to keep running, state says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Prior to an audit that discovered Birmingham charter school Legacy Prep misspent as much as $311,000 of funds over a two-year period, state education officials were at the table with school officials because of money trouble.
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022: Which Alabama schools will be schools open?
Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 is recognized as Columbus Day, American Indian Heritage Day and Fraternal Day by Alabama. State offices and courts will be closed; many state and local government employees will have the day off. However, since local school districts set their own calendars, check your district site and...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — ‘Accelerating Alabama’ panel looks to the state’s economic present – and future
Accelerator programs are seen as key to Alabama’s ongoing emergence as a growth center for technology, innovation and entrepreneurialism. Their role and contributions – facilitating access to investors, mentors, services and other critical support for startup and early-stage companies – was the subject of “Accelerating Alabama: The Rise of Accelerator Programs,” a panel discussion hosted by the Alabama Collective on Oct. 6.
wbrc.com
FAFSA changes go into effect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In Alabama, almost 20,000 students did not fill out the FAFSA application last year, that’s almost 20,000 students who missed an opportunity for free money to help pay for post-secondary education. Chandra Scott, Executive Director of Alabama Possible, said she challenges every graduating senior in...
wbrc.com
Alabama non-profit organizations help hurricane survivors in Florida
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, local non-profit organizations are in Florida helping those devastated by Hurricane Ian. Refuel Ministries and the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions are making sure people are getting the support they need as well as a warm meal. The leaders at both organizations said...
Why straight ticket voting is likely here to stay in Alabama
Alabama has the No. 1 ranked team in football. It also very may well be the No. 1 state in the U.S. for straight ticket voting on Election Day. Only six states have it, and among those, none have released any data suggesting a higher turnout of voters who vote cast a straight ticket ballot in recent elections. Only South Carolina comes close.
With sights on federal millions, Birmingham leaders court Alabama Republicans at Black Caucus event
This is an opinion column. Many will certainly see it as a bridge to nowhere. Especially these days. Democratic and Republican politicians shaking hands, sitting down, getting to know each other. What would that accomplish? Especially in this state—where the gap between parties is cavernous, and efforts to entrench and reinforce it are so overt, so glaring, so rooted in our wrenching past the U.S. Supreme Court is now all up in it.
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. disaster relief organization helping in Florida
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are still recovering across multiple states after Hurricane Ian made landfall about a week and a half ago. Many Alabamians have their boots on the ground this weekend helping with the recovery effort. Hatching Hope spent time in Orlando this week, meeting and serving...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Alabama’s prisons are the opposite of “public safety”
Alabama’s prisons are a human rights violation every minute of every day. There’s no arguing this. Don’t even bother. We’ve all seen the cell phone videos. We’ve all heard or read the stories. The inside of these prisons – prisons located within the richest country on earth, and within allegedly one of the most Christian states in that country – are absolute hell, the likes of which not even Stephen King could imagine.
wbrc.com
Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer speaks at Tuscaloosa Exchange Club
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Treasurer for the state of Alabama visited Tuscaloosa Thursday. Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer spoke during a luncheon of the Tuscaloosa Exchange Club. The group invited him to speak about Alabama’s economy and what the state’s financial outlook could look like in the near future.
wbrc.com
UAB doctors working to prevent high infant and maternal mortality numbers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama ranks among the worst in infant and maternal health across the country. Doctors with UAB said one reason is because there are a lack of OBGYN providers in Alabama. Officials with UAB’s School of Public Health said Alabama has a lot of “maternity deserts” across...
Union leader claims Westrock paper company has begun to lock out employees at Alabama mill
COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) — An anticipated work stoppage at an east Alabama paper mill is underway, a union leader said Thursday morning. Workers were gathering outside the Westrock mill on Alabama Highway 165 before 8 a.m. Russell County Sheriff’s deputies and private security were also on hand. “The company has initiated an illegal lockout,” said […]
Alabama Prison Strike Organizer: ‘They’re At War For Their Life And Freedom’
HuffPost spoke with Diyawn Caldwell about why people imprisoned in Alabama went on strike and how they organized incarcerated workers throughout the state.
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
Yolanda Flowers hits the campaign trail despite financial challenges
Gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers is hitting the campaign trail.
altoday.com
Greenetrack will reopen tonight
Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
southeastagnet.com
Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
wbrc.com
Neighbors in McCalla worry about who is living in ‘communal living’ facility
MCCALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s more concern over a communal living facility in McCalla. We first told you about this facility back in March when it was still under construction. It’s open now, and neighbors in the High Forest Lake Community said they’re concerned about who’s living there....
WSFA
ADOC reports progress amid ongoing inmate work stoppages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says the situation involving inmate work stoppages is making improvements. According to the department, all female facilities continue to experience normal operations, while most male facilities are returning to normal operations - which include regular meal service and weekend visitation. ADOC...
