Curtie McBurdy
3d ago
They should be having a "Raise your children right" awareness party.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
People robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; juveniles held
The armed robbery of multiple people in the early morning hours of Sunday led to a pursuit and search in Portland's Roseway neighborhood that ended with "multiple juveniles" in custody.
centraloregondaily.com
‘Multiple’ youths detained after Portland armed robberies
PORTLAND (AP) — Police said “multiple” youths were detained after attempting to flee an area of northeast Portland where they allegedly had robbed pedestrians at gunpoint. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded early Sunday morning to a reported robbery and found that multiple pedestrians had been...
kptv.com
Woman found dead at downtown Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead in downtown Portland on Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at Lownsdale Park on Southwest Salmon Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. She has not been identified.
WWEEK
Why a Longtime Local Civil Rights Leader Opposes a Measure to Remake Portland Government
For the better part of five decades, Kathleen Saadat has battled for civil rights. As an LBGTQ Black woman in Portland, Saadat helped lead Portland’s first-ever march for gay rights in 1975 and raised “all kinds of hell” about the police officers who in 2003 killed Black motorist Kendra James.
‘More than corporate logo’: Portland deli vandalized by swastika
Vandals spray-painted a swastika on the sign outside a Northeast Portland deli, the most recent vandalism targeting the Jewish-owned business.
Flowers, candles, tears: Family holds Old Town vigil
Family and friends of Mark Davis held a vigil for him Saturday afternoon in Portland's Old Town, near the spot where he was stabbed to death on September 30.
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
Nakia Creek Fire erupts near Larch Mountain in Clark County
A wildfire near Larch Mountain in Clark County that began late Sunday afternoon has now grown to 70 acres, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources tweeted.
kptv.com
Officers arrest juveniles for armed robberies after chase, search in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple juveniles were arrested for armed robberies after a standoff in northeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to multiple pedestrians robbed at gunpoint in the 5200 block of Northeast Alberta Street. The...
bruinbanner.com
Increased Gun Violence in Gresham, Oregon
The recorded number of shooting instances in Gresham, Oregon has risen 200% since last year according to the Portland Tribune. From January to March of last year, there were 28 shootings reported. This year, in that same time frame, there have been 86. This violence causes fear in Gresham residents.
Body found in downtown Portland, homicide investigation opens
A homicide investigation was launched early Friday morning after authorities said a man was found dead in downtown Portland.
kptv.com
Person stabbed in Old Town marks 3rd in a week
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person was stabbed in Old Town on Friday marking the third stabbing in the area within a week. At 1:36 p.m. the Portland Police Bureau received a call about a stabbing at the 200 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene...
WWEEK
Rise of Violent Crime in Portland Outpaced Country in 2021
American crime largely remained steady in 2021, according to the FBI’s analysis of crime data submitted by local law enforcement agencies across the United States. The annual report provides a snapshot of crime in jurisdictions across the nation. “The overall message is that crime remained consistent,” the FBI wrote in a press release announcing Wednesday’s data dump.
Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed
In the spring of 2021, Oregon formally designated Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday to be celebrated on the second Monday of October. This year, Indigenous Peoples Day falls on Oct. 10, which is also the federal holiday Columbus Day. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what services...
4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified
Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
WWEEK
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO
For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
opb.org
Clackamas County clinic helps Oregonians expunge criminal records
Your browser does not support the audio element. An Oregon law went into effect this year that helps remove barriers for some Oregonians who want to expunge their criminal records. During a background check, criminal charges will show up on a person’s record which can affect things like housing and employment. The Clean Slate Clackamas Project helps Oregonians with the expungement process. We hear more from Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership and program manager for the Clean Slate Clackamas Project. Jayme is working on getting her records expunged with the project. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians.
After a gun incident near Franklin High School, Portland police took 80 minutes to respond
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 2:57 p.m. Sept. 16, an official at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland called 911 for help. “We need police presence immediately,” said Vice Principal Robyn Griffiths, in an audio recording of the 911 call obtained through a public records request. Griffiths told the emergency dispatcher that someone had been flashing guns while driving by the high school in Southeast Portland.
opb.org
Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators
Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
bruinbanner.com
Local Resources for Houseless or Struggling Young Adults
There are many useful and easily accessible resources available in and around the Gresham area. Resources that range from food kitchens/pantries to shelters of all kinds can be found within Multnomah County. A few that might be of interest are SnowCap, W.I.C, Snap, and some shelters include A Home For Everyone, which is a youth shelter, and My Father’s House, which is a transitional, non-profit shelter ministry. In addition, The Sexual and Gender Minority Youth Resource Center, or SMYRC, is a great LGBTQ+ youth day center in Portland. For more information, visit: https://newavenues.org/smyrc/.
Comments / 13