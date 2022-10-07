ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Curtie McBurdy
3d ago

They should be having a "Raise your children right" awareness party.

centraloregondaily.com

‘Multiple’ youths detained after Portland armed robberies

PORTLAND (AP) — Police said “multiple” youths were detained after attempting to flee an area of northeast Portland where they allegedly had robbed pedestrians at gunpoint. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded early Sunday morning to a reported robbery and found that multiple pedestrians had been...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman found dead at downtown Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead in downtown Portland on Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at Lownsdale Park on Southwest Salmon Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. She has not been identified.
PORTLAND, OR
NEWStalk 870

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
bruinbanner.com

Increased Gun Violence in Gresham, Oregon

The recorded number of shooting instances in Gresham, Oregon has risen 200% since last year according to the Portland Tribune. From January to March of last year, there were 28 shootings reported. This year, in that same time frame, there have been 86. This violence causes fear in Gresham residents.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Person stabbed in Old Town marks 3rd in a week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person was stabbed in Old Town on Friday marking the third stabbing in the area within a week. At 1:36 p.m. the Portland Police Bureau received a call about a stabbing at the 200 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Rise of Violent Crime in Portland Outpaced Country in 2021

American crime largely remained steady in 2021, according to the FBI’s analysis of crime data submitted by local law enforcement agencies across the United States. The annual report provides a snapshot of crime in jurisdictions across the nation. “The overall message is that crime remained consistent,” the FBI wrote in a press release announcing Wednesday’s data dump.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified

Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO

For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Clackamas County clinic helps Oregonians expunge criminal records

Your browser does not support the audio element. An Oregon law went into effect this year that helps remove barriers for some Oregonians who want to expunge their criminal records. During a background check, criminal charges will show up on a person’s record which can affect things like housing and employment. The Clean Slate Clackamas Project helps Oregonians with the expungement process. We hear more from Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership and program manager for the Clean Slate Clackamas Project. Jayme is working on getting her records expunged with the project. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

After a gun incident near Franklin High School, Portland police took 80 minutes to respond

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 2:57 p.m. Sept. 16, an official at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland called 911 for help. “We need police presence immediately,” said Vice Principal Robyn Griffiths, in an audio recording of the 911 call obtained through a public records request. Griffiths told the emergency dispatcher that someone had been flashing guns while driving by the high school in Southeast Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators

Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
OREGON STATE
bruinbanner.com

Local Resources for Houseless or Struggling Young Adults

There are many useful and easily accessible resources available in and around the Gresham area. Resources that range from food kitchens/pantries to shelters of all kinds can be found within Multnomah County. A few that might be of interest are SnowCap, W.I.C, Snap, and some shelters include A Home For Everyone, which is a youth shelter, and My Father’s House, which is a transitional, non-profit shelter ministry. In addition, The Sexual and Gender Minority Youth Resource Center, or SMYRC, is a great LGBTQ+ youth day center in Portland. For more information, visit: https://newavenues.org/smyrc/.
GRESHAM, OR

