Schedule an in-person private tour of this amazing turnkey home located in Mt. Zion. This home has just over 7000 interior sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3.5 car side entry garage, and very well landscaped tree-lined 2.28 acres offering many outdoor possibilities. 4002 total square feet of living area on the main floor and the upper level plus an additional 3002 sq ft basement that's partially framed and plumbed for a full bath. Detailed brickwork surrounding the arched windows and quoined corners create a timeless exterior with 2x6 exterior wall construction Two-story great room has a large fireplace, massive window wall, and balcony overlook The kitchen has an island, built-in dual ovens, a large pantry, menu desk, and opens to breakfast and family rooms Primary main floor bedroom with bay window, two walk-in closets, and a huge beautiful ensuite with his and her vanity Too many amenities to list contact you're realtor or agent to see this custom home today!

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO