Wall Street Journal mischaracterizes Decatur schools as 'failing,' officials say
DECATUR — A recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal rebuked Illinois schools, and Decatur in particular, for low state test results in 2019, prior to the closures and remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The opinion piece, credited to the publication's editorial board, referred to “an epidemic of...
What to know about Iowa at Illinois
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 38-37-2; Iowa won 33-23 on Nov. 20. TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Illini beat Wisconsin 34-10 last week, winning in Madison for the first time in...
Watch now: Central Illinois sees RSV outbreak as 'twindemic' threat looms
DECATUR — Cases of a common childhood respiratory illness are surging in Central Illinois, an unusual start to what could be a severe cold and flu season. Dr. Doug Carlson, medical director at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield, said cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have “skyrocketed” in Central Illinois in the last couple weeks.
Kissing your sister: Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township find lipsmacking impasse 3-3
Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township waged a 3-3 standoff in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 29, Rantoul Township faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Richwoods on September 27 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.
Friday, October 7 weather update for central Illinois
Watch now: Frosty Friday night for central Illinois. What about the rest of Columbus Day weekend?. After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. How long will temperatures stay below normal? Here's your complete holiday weekend forecast.
Macon County Sheriff's Office reinforces fact it doesn't endorse candidates
DECATUR — Days after a political advertisement featuring a former sheriff began airing, the Macon County Sheriff's Office made clear Friday that it does not endorse candidates for political office. "Deputies and retired employees are entitled to endorse or support political candidates in any manner they chose as long...
Thomas V. Broadhacker
Sept. 8, 1949 - Sept. 23, 2022. DECATUR — Thomas V. Broadhacker, 73, passed away on September 23, 2022. He was born September 8, 1949 in Decatur, IL to Odis and Hazel (Lewis) Broadhacker. He married Barbara Greene on October 19, 1996 in Decatur and she preceded him in death.
MEETINGS
DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club, Thursday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. at Coz's Pizza Restaurant, 1405 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion. Local Author David Webb will be speaker. October birthdays will be celebrated. Call Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008 by Monday, Oct. 10 for reservations. ***. Long Creek Township Seniors.
Skyy Clark feeling like his old self in time to contribute to Illinois' backcourt
CHAMPAIGN — The date August 2 is fresh in Skyy Clark’s mind. It was the last day before he and the team headed back home from summer workouts, but it also was an important moment in his return from his ACL tear. He remembers hitting a three and...
Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Taylorville 58-6
Impressive was a ready adjective for Mahomet-Seymour's 58-6 throttling of Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
On Biz: Krekel’s in Forsyth, University Dogs and Taqueria La Perlita
At the beginning of the week, Taqueria La Perlita joined with University Dogs, located at 1105 W. Wood St., Decatur, began serving food off a larger menu than customers are used to. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd St., Decatur, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and...
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Clinton outlasts Warrensburg-Latham 28-14
Clinton pushed past Warrensburg-Latham for a 28-14 win in Illinois high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Clinton a 7-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters. The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the...
Decatur man was armed with two machine guns, police report
DECATUR — Police accuse Decatur man John C. Jenkins of being a member of a street gang and being armed with two machine guns that he dropped as he fled on foot from pursuing officers. A sworn affidavit said the chase happened the afternoon of Sept. 2 after a...
Judith Arlene Curry
Jan. 13, 1945 - Oct. 6, 2022. DECATUR — Judith Arlene Curry, 77, of Decatur, passed away at 12:20 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Aspen Creek, Sullivan. Services to celebrate Judi's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon Friday, October 14, 2022, in the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Interment will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, the Macon County Animal Shelter or the Humane Society of Decatur.
Expensive homes on the market in Decatur and Macon County
Schedule an in-person private tour of this amazing turnkey home located in Mt. Zion. This home has just over 7000 interior sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3.5 car side entry garage, and very well landscaped tree-lined 2.28 acres offering many outdoor possibilities. 4002 total square feet of living area on the main floor and the upper level plus an additional 3002 sq ft basement that's partially framed and plumbed for a full bath. Detailed brickwork surrounding the arched windows and quoined corners create a timeless exterior with 2x6 exterior wall construction Two-story great room has a large fireplace, massive window wall, and balcony overlook The kitchen has an island, built-in dual ovens, a large pantry, menu desk, and opens to breakfast and family rooms Primary main floor bedroom with bay window, two walk-in closets, and a huge beautiful ensuite with his and her vanity Too many amenities to list contact you're realtor or agent to see this custom home today!
Point of emphasis: Moweaqua Central A&M posts stop sign on Macon Meridian's offense 42-0
Moweaqua Central A&M's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Macon Meridian in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Moweaqua Central A&M darted in front of Macon Meridian 14-0 to begin the second quarter. The Raiders opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.
Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team wins Class 1A State Tournament title
BLOOMINGTON -- The Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team won the program's fifth state title on Saturday at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs shot a state-best combined score of 618, finishing five strokes ahead of Chicago Latin's score of 623.
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (15) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Blowout: Decatur St. Teresa delivers statement win over Tuscola 38-7
Decatur St. Teresa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-7 win over Tuscola in an Illinois high school football matchup. Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 24-7 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter. Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters,...
