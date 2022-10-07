ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 8)

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Charlize Davis 4; Cienna Soens 2; Rae Smart 1; Nala Pence 1. Assists – Ava Petersen 2; Kylie Swanton 1; Ava Roe 1; Ramsay Biehl 1; Nala Pence 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 7. LONE PEAK 2, LOCKWOOD 2. MISSOULA SENTINEL 7, KALISPELL...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: Your Sports

The Great masked Pumpkin Race is Saturday, Oct. 22, at Riverfront Park. Racers, dressed in their Halloween costumes, can run or walk a 1-, 2-, or 3-mile course. At a quarter-mile from the finish line, racers will pick out a pumpkin and carry the pumpkin to the finish line. Racers...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men tie Western Oregon in men's soccer

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Visiting Montana State Billings rallied from an early deficit Saturday afternoon to forge a 2-2 tie with Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. Late goals by senior captains Bryan Maxwell (78th minute) and Pascal Pisarek (83rd minute) helped the Yellowjackets (2-6-2 overall,...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Host Seattle Pacific outlasts Montana State Billings in women's soccer

SEATTLE — Visiting Montana State Billings led early, but Seattle Pacific University rallied to beat the Yellowjackets 3-1 Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Jillian Hust scored in the fifth minute to put MSUB (1-9-3 overall, 1-6-1 conference) ahead 1-0. SPU (8-3-1 overall, 6-2-0 conference) rallied...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College, MSU Billings cross country compete at joint home meet

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' and Rocky Mountain College's cross country teams competed at their joint home meet, the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open, on Friday at Amend Park with Bears taking home both individual titles. Senior and Hardin grad Sydney Little Light won the women's 5-kilometer race with a time...
BILLINGS, MT
pdjnews.com

Billings Public Schools welcomes new coach for Bulldogs

Billings Public Schools recently welcomed Ethan Smith as Coach for the Billings Bulldogs. Smith has been coaching for the past 7 years with experience from the junior high level to the college level. He has been Head Football Coach, Head Track Coach, Powerlifting Coach, and Assistant basketball coach at the high school/junior high level. At Vermilion Community College, he served as Offensive…
BILLINGS, MT
rmef.org

Application Period Open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

Below is a news release from the Montana Master Hunter Program, an innovative approach to develop a network of highly skilled, ethical, safe hunters, and supported by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022, for the 2023...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

First RallyCross Sunday in Billings

The Yellowstone Region SCCA is bringing fast action to the Yellowstone Drag Strip Sunday, October 9. It’s the first RallyCross of the season and it all starts at 9am at the Drag Strip. The Yellowstone Region Sports Car Club of America is the world’s largest motorsports organization and is...
yourbigsky.com

5 must-see places in Montana

Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
MONTANA STATE
bozemanmagazine.com

Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
BOZEMAN, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports

Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
ABSAROKEE, MT
Distinctly Montana

A Fisherman's Guide to the Beartooth

A Fisherman's Guide to the Beartooth With each mile gained in elevation, the oxygen deprivation distracts your driving as does the granite splendor you behold at every turn. Even in July the snow stays on the ground at this elevation and skiers, sunny skies, swaying wildflowers, and tourists alike indulge in this rugged high beauty and marvel at the ingenuity of the highway. ...
RED LODGE, MT
KULR8

27th St. WB off-ramp on I-90 in Billings to close for 2 weeks

BILLINGS, Mont. - The 27th Street Interchange westbound off-ramp on I-90 in Billings will be closing for two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 10 due to construction. Crews will be constructing the connection from the interstate to the off-ramp. The Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook crews will be working...
yourbigsky.com

Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!

Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.

