406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 8)
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Charlize Davis 4; Cienna Soens 2; Rae Smart 1; Nala Pence 1. Assists – Ava Petersen 2; Kylie Swanton 1; Ava Roe 1; Ramsay Biehl 1; Nala Pence 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 7. LONE PEAK 2, LOCKWOOD 2. MISSOULA SENTINEL 7, KALISPELL...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: Your Sports
The Great masked Pumpkin Race is Saturday, Oct. 22, at Riverfront Park. Racers, dressed in their Halloween costumes, can run or walk a 1-, 2-, or 3-mile course. At a quarter-mile from the finish line, racers will pick out a pumpkin and carry the pumpkin to the finish line. Racers...
406mtsports.com
Billings West boys leapfrog Billings Senior; girls teams play to a draw
BILLINGS — No matter how the Eastern AA boys soccer standings pan out over the next week, Billings Senior coach Jace Beck and Billings West coach Luke Ashmore can say this: It’s been a fun ride. Going into Saturday, four teams were within four points of first place...
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings men tie Western Oregon in men's soccer
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Visiting Montana State Billings rallied from an early deficit Saturday afternoon to forge a 2-2 tie with Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. Late goals by senior captains Bryan Maxwell (78th minute) and Pascal Pisarek (83rd minute) helped the Yellowjackets (2-6-2 overall,...
406mtsports.com
Host Seattle Pacific outlasts Montana State Billings in women's soccer
SEATTLE — Visiting Montana State Billings led early, but Seattle Pacific University rallied to beat the Yellowjackets 3-1 Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Jillian Hust scored in the fifth minute to put MSUB (1-9-3 overall, 1-6-1 conference) ahead 1-0. SPU (8-3-1 overall, 6-2-0 conference) rallied...
406mtsports.com
Rocky Mountain College, MSU Billings cross country compete at joint home meet
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' and Rocky Mountain College's cross country teams competed at their joint home meet, the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open, on Friday at Amend Park with Bears taking home both individual titles. Senior and Hardin grad Sydney Little Light won the women's 5-kilometer race with a time...
406mtsports.com
Rocky football picks off Eastern Oregon five times, extends win streak to four games
BILLINGS — When Rocky Mountain College linebacker Jayden Fletcher returned an interception back for a touchdown against Eastern Oregon on Saturday, it was a defining moment in his college career. But for the Battlin’ Bears’ defense as a whole, one that’s quickly evolving into one of the NAIA’s top...
pdjnews.com
Billings Public Schools welcomes new coach for Bulldogs
Billings Public Schools recently welcomed Ethan Smith as Coach for the Billings Bulldogs. Smith has been coaching for the past 7 years with experience from the junior high level to the college level. He has been Head Football Coach, Head Track Coach, Powerlifting Coach, and Assistant basketball coach at the high school/junior high level. At Vermilion Community College, he served as Offensive…
rmef.org
Application Period Open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
Below is a news release from the Montana Master Hunter Program, an innovative approach to develop a network of highly skilled, ethical, safe hunters, and supported by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022, for the 2023...
yourbigsky.com
First RallyCross Sunday in Billings
The Yellowstone Region SCCA is bringing fast action to the Yellowstone Drag Strip Sunday, October 9. It’s the first RallyCross of the season and it all starts at 9am at the Drag Strip. The Yellowstone Region Sports Car Club of America is the world’s largest motorsports organization and is...
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
bozemanmagazine.com
Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports
Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
A Fisherman's Guide to the Beartooth
A Fisherman's Guide to the Beartooth With each mile gained in elevation, the oxygen deprivation distracts your driving as does the granite splendor you behold at every turn. Even in July the snow stays on the ground at this elevation and skiers, sunny skies, swaying wildflowers, and tourists alike indulge in this rugged high beauty and marvel at the ingenuity of the highway. ...
KULR8
27th St. WB off-ramp on I-90 in Billings to close for 2 weeks
BILLINGS, Mont. - The 27th Street Interchange westbound off-ramp on I-90 in Billings will be closing for two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 10 due to construction. Crews will be constructing the connection from the interstate to the off-ramp. The Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook crews will be working...
Fundraiser launched for Bozeman High teacher hit by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Billings restoration company brings kindness to flood-damaged communities
A Billings company took a break from its normal emergency cleanup work to help with some groups with maintenance. Alpha Omega Disaster Restoration held its third annual "Kindness On Friday."
Montana land owners in the dark about rail cleanup
It has been nearly one week since 15 train cars derailed near Bridger and as the cleanup continues, the property owners in the area say they're growing more concerned.
yourbigsky.com
Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!
Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
Billings Area Weather: Weekend weather is one thing, next week is another
Mornings stay chilly, especially Friday and Saturday. But afternoons are mild and nice through Monday. Then changes are ahead, but details are unclear.
