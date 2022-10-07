Big Yard Sale

Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Multi-Family Yard Sale – October 7th
Multi-family yard sale to be held on Saturday, October 7th, at 6110 County Road 22 in Centre (between Pruett’s Fish Camp and Peek’s Crossroads) from 8am to 2pm. Items include mens, ladies, and childrens clothing and shoes; furniture; home decor; bedding; toys; and much more!
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the Effort
We enjoy the wide menu variety and excellent flavors at Acworth's Thai Basil and Sushi Zen each time we visit. But we just don't visit enough because it's out of our direct "line of sight" when we're making dining decisions while driving on Cobb Parkway.
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Coosa Valley Fair now open until Saturday
The Coosa Valley Fair has officially begun its 73rd season, marking not only the beginning of fall but also a week of fun activities for attendees throughout Northwest Georgia. The fair is open until Saturday and includes events like the Circus Incredible Show, Space Adventures Thrill Show, and the Miss...
thecitymenus.com
Soda Shop To Open On Maple Street October 15
The Iverson’s are bringing a Utah staple to Carrollton and bubbling up a new gourmet soda shop. The shop appropriately named, Sips Soda Carrollton is scheduled to have its grand opening on October 15, will not only have your favorite sodas but can turn them into a “build-your-own” soda treat.
Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in Georgia
A major discount retail chain recently announced that they are planning to open another new store location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. Discount retail store chains are popping up all over the country as people look for more ways to save money in this current economy.
weisradio.com
DeKalb County Health Dept. Announces Drive-Thru Flu Clinic for Monday, October 17th, at VFW Fairgrounds
The DeKalb County Health Department will offer a drive-thru flu clinic on Monday, October 17th, from 8am to 3pm at the VFW Fairgrounds, located at 151 18th Street NE, Ft. Payne, AL. No appointment is necessary. Call 256-845-1931 for more information.
New haunted house in Scottsboro makes its frightening debut
Bedlam, a new haunted house in Scottsboro officially opened its doors to the public in September.
Two Vehicle Accident Cost the Life of a Local Piedmont Woman
Piedmont, AL – A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Cedartown vs. Heritage
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Cedartown vs. Heritage. Maybe the biggest game of the night in the state of Georgia.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 7, 2022
Nancy Beegle, 64 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Robert Abernathy, 42 of Centre, charged with 4 counts of failure to appear on previous charges by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Rebecca Norwood, 55 of Piedmont, charged with 2 counts of failure...
WAFF
Small business owner scammed
Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Robert Long is accused of using deception, intimidation force or threat towards the victims. Morgan County school leaders could vote to close Sparkman Elementary. Updated: 10 hours ago. The superintendent of Morgan County Schools...
weisradio.com
Sand Rock finishes second in Glencoe Volleyball Invitational
GLENCOE – Sand Rock went 4-1 and came in second place in the Glencoe Volleyball Invitational on Saturday. In pool play, the Lady Wildcats (31-9) defeated Ragland 25-18, 25-11, 25-20; Jacksonville 25-20, 25-17; and Gaylesville 25-13, 25-6. Sand Rock then defeated Jacksonville again in the semifinals 25-17, 25-15 before losing to Southside in the finals 25-15, 22-25, 13-15. For the tournament, Rylin StClair delivered 113 assists, 21 digs and seven aces. Katelyn StClair collected 54 kills, 20 digs and seven aces. Jadyn Foster contributed 34 kills, 41 digs and nine aces. Jacey Stephens added 25 kills and three aces. Chloe Stephens posted 70 digs and five aces. Zoey Handy had 20 kills and seven blocks. Bethany Davis finished with18 digs.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Rome, GA
Found in the Appalachian Mountains’ foothill sits the city of Rome. It’s the largest city in Floyd County, Georgia. Both the locals and tourist visitors love the amazing sceneries the metropolis has to offer. But it is not surprising to say that the place will exceed your food expectations.
weisradio.com
Class 3A, No. 3 Piedmont pounds Glencoe, 45-10
GLENCOE – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes threw five first-half touchdown passes to four different receivers in leading the Class 3A, No. 3 Bulldogs to a 45-10 win over the Glencoe Yellow Jackets. It was the Bulldogs’ eighth consecutive victory over the Jackets since 2015. Piedmont (5-2, 5-0)...
eastridgenewsonline.com
TDOT Shuts Down East Ridge with No Warning
TDOT shuts down East Ridge on Thursday with absolutely no warning, no detours, and not safety in mind. TDOT has hijacked Tombras, McBrien, and Moore during the busiest time of day on a very busy day of the week. These are actual TDOT employees from what I can tell too because their trucks say TDOT and all the workers are wearing spotless new safety vests standing around doing nothing.
weisradio.com
Mrs. Clara Ray Allen
_Mrs. Allen was born July 23, 1937, in Gaylesville, AL, daughter of the. late Charles Bige and Pearl Speer Ray. She was a member of Berea Church. of Christ, and prior to her retirement, was employed with Best. Manufacturing. Mrs. Allen loved her cats and working in her garden. She...
daystech.org
VR woman pleads guilty of embezzling over $200K | Local News
A Villa Rica girl struck a plea cope with federal prosecutors in relation to costs of embezzling over $200,000 from her former employer, an Atlanta-based actual property administration firm. Nicole Leigh Stamps-Mims, 35, of Villa Rica, pleaded responsible earlier than Judge Steve C. Jones within the Atlanta Division of Northern...
WDEF
Officers make 4 arrests and confiscate 5 pounds of meth on Sand Mountain
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – DeKalb County Narcotics officers made a raid after getting information on drug activity in the Henagar area. They say they served three search warrants that netted them more than six pounds of meth. They got 5 pounds of it at a home on tinker...
Braswell Road railroad crossing closed until further notice after train fire
Drivers who are trying to get home around Braswell Mountain this afternoon will need to find another route after a train caught fire this afternoon near the railroad crossing at Braswell Road in eastern Polk County. The railroad crossing at Braswell Road not far past the overpass for Highway 278 was shut down after a […] The post Braswell Road railroad crossing closed until further notice after train fire appeared first on Polk Today.
Polk Jail report -Friday, October 7, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 7, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report -Friday, October 7, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
