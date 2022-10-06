ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Snapchat, bloody footprints and money lead police to suspect in killing of 14-year-old boy

By CAROL MCKINLEY carol.mckinley@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Jozias “JoJo” Aragon of Denver appeared to be at a crossroads, planning a 15th birthday party with one group of friends but selling guns and on the fringe of gang life with another.

The second group got the last word.

That's according to the probable-cause affidavit submitted by Denver police homicide detectives, who outlined the murder case against 17-year-old Diego E. Lopez.

Lopez will be charged as an adult, officials said.

It was the most violent murder a seasoned homicide detective had ever seen in more than 100 investigations.

Lopez shot Aragon in the back, stabbed him, pistol-whipped him so hard the gun broke, and then stomped on his face at least five times with his Nike Air Force 1 tennis shoes, according to the affidavit.

Lopez then took photos of bloody evidence and displayed them on Snapchat, before quickly deleting them, the affidavit said.

The boy's small body – he was 5-foot-2, weighing 90 pounds – was left near the baseball diamond at the Southwest Recreation Center at 9200 W. Saratoga Place on Aug. 8. Aragon was found a short time later.

District Attorney Beth McCann announced that Lopez, who was arrested on Sept. 30, would be charged as an adult, prompting the release of the affidavit and, thus, his name and booking photo. Lopez is eligible for a reverse transfer hearing, which would allow him to petition to move the case to juvenile court.

Lopez is scheduled to be advised of the charges against him on Oct. 20.

Here's a timeline of events leading up to Aragon's murder, and his last hours, according to the affidavit:

April 11, 2020 — One of Aragon’s friends, an unnamed 15-year-old, is killed in a shootout. A witness told police that after that incident, the dead friend’s enemies “become JoJo’s.”

July 8, 2022 — Lopez and Aragon begin discussing via texts and Instagram exchanges a .45-caliber gun Aragon has for sale for $900. It's not the first time Lopez had bought a gun from him, according to detectives.

July 14, 2020 — Aragon is the witness in an aggravated shooting. After this, someone sends Aragon photos of his home on Instagram, threatening to “shoot the house up.”

Aug. 8, the day of the murder:

9:52 a.m. — Lopez messages Aragon to let him know he’s back from a weekend trip. “What’s the word?” he asks. A few texts later, Lopez tells Aragon, “I got 9 for you,” referring to $900 for the gun.

12:23 p.m. — Aragon texts an unnamed person that he is on the way home from the store with his mom. This is roughly an hour before he was murdered.

1:12 p.m. — Home surveillance video shows Aragon in the rec center parking lot getting out of the passenger side of a Scion.

1:13 p.m. — Aragon texts Lopez that he is at the location and Lopez texts back that he is 3 minutes away. Ironically, the detective notes, Aragon texts Lopez to come alone, as he doesn’t trust anyone else.

1:14 p.m. — The Scion pulls away, without JoJo. The driver is unknown.

Around this time, a neighbor reports seeing who is now thought to be Aragon sitting on a park bench talking on a cellphone.

1:15 p.m. — Home surveillance video shows a teen fitting Lopez’s description running toward the rec center.

1:22 p.m. — Lopez and Aragon’s phones connect, as the affidavit said they are attempting to find each other. This is the final message between the two.

Around this time, a lifeguard reports seeing a teenager dressed in black sweatpants and a hoodie, who the witness thought was odd because it was a hot day. The lifeguard says the teenager met with another person and they high-fived, as if they know each other.

1:33 p.m. — Home video surveillance shows a teen, assumed to be Lopez, running away from the recreation center. At around this time, a woman walking her children to the pool sees a teenager running “as if he wasn’t exercising” drop a $20 bill. She picks it up and later realizes it has a bloody fingerprint on it.

At around this time, a neighbor working in his yard sees Lopez running by dressed in heavy clothing.

Approximately 1:47 p.m. — Aragon’s phone is turned off.

2:56 p.m. — The first 911 call.

3:05 pm - Denver Health Medical Center Emergency Medicine Physician pronounced Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon dead

7 p.m. — The Denver medical examiner investigators arrive behind the baseball field to investigate and cannot identify the body, as there is no wallet or cellphone at the scene.

Aragon’s body is taken to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Around 10 p.m. — Lopez obtains a new or different cellphone.

Investigators spent seven weeks talking to witnesses, and getting search warrants for Lopez's phones and social media accounts. A witnesses home was shot 10 times, but no one was injured — including a baby, the police said.

Investigators found social media profiles of witnesses with "N$M" — a reference to Denver street gang North Side Mafia, according to the affidavit.

Lopez lived near the ballfield, but Aragon lived 20 minutes away and did not drive, according to the affidavit. Detectives believe that Aragon was baited by Lopez with the promise of money for the gun he was allegedly selling.

A witness told police, "Diego sent her a Snapchat video of his bloody hand and shoe, on or near his birthday, which is one day after this murder, but then quickly deleted them, so that when she went back to view them again she was unable to."

"This demonstrates to Your Affiant that Diego is aware of the value of electronic evidence to investigators and sought to avoid detection by deleting the incriminating video," the affidavit said.

In responses to the allegation that Lopez got a different phone eight hours after the murder, a detective said he "believes it's more likely that (Lopez) changed devices in an effort to avoid detection or hinder this investigation."

A couple of weeks after his shocking death, more than 100 relatives, friends and strangers stood in the rain next to the ballfield and prayed for Aragon. Around the corner from the vigil, Denver police cars kept watch, a reminder that something out of the ordinary happened there.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Missing Boulder teen found alive over a week after her disappearance

The 14-year-old Boulder girl who has been missing for more than a week is alive, authorities said. Chloe Campbell was being medically evaluated Monday night after giving her parents the scare of their lives. Boulder investigator Stephen Redfearn said police first became aware of the disappearance on Oct. 1, and the case was assigned to a special victim's unit. Detective and investigators met with the FBI to help find the...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide

DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
David Heitz

Denver to pay man falsely accused of robbing banks $50,000

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will approve a $50,000 settlement Monday with a man falsely accused of robbing two banks. Steven Christopher Talley sued the City and County of Denver, Police Sgt. Marco Martinez, and Officers John Ruddy, and James Bradley in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Case No. 1:16-cv-02327-JLK.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver police investigate homicide in Highline Canal

The Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Highline Canal near Picadilly Road and Green Valley Ranch Boulevard. Police received the call of a deceased person at 10:36 a.m. Friday. The victim is an adult male, according to authorities. The Medical Examiner will release the victim's ID and cause of death once next-of-kin are notified. The investigation is ongoing and police urge anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Beth Mccann
The Denver Gazette

Man breaks into Broomfield bank, refuses to leave

A man has been arrested after breaking into a Broomfield bank and refusing to leave. Broomfield police said the incident happened at the Firstier Bank on Destination Way near Interlocken Loop and Wadsworth Parkway. SWAT members negotiated with the man and at 8:17 a.m. arrested the man, police said. Businesses...
BROOMFIELD, CO
hometownnewsnow.com

Massive Drug Haul Intended for this Area, Smuggler Still at Large

(Denver, CO) - A drug bust that made national headlines over the summer has a closer tie to this area than originally reported. On June 18, Colorado State Police discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop west of Denver. Authorities said it was the largest amount of fentanyl seized on a U.S. highway, and recently they revealed that the massive shipment was destined for the South Bend area.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Expulsion of Douglas County student who allegedly made 'hitlist,' allusions to shooting, upheld by court

A trial judge correctly upheld the Douglas County School District's expulsion of a student who allegedly created a "hitlist" and made other allusions to school shootings online, Colorado's second-highest court determined last week. At the time the student, identified as "John Doe," made the comments over messaging platform Discord, it...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Second trial begins in Weld County for man accused in 1984 disappearance, death of Jonelle Matthews

Prosecutors said there were hints — obsession with news coverage of Jonelle Matthews’ disappearance. Strange, unprompted statements claiming to have information about the little girl's disappearance before he was ever a person of interest in the case. Knowledge that snow had been raked outside her family home to destroy footprints left behind, a detail prosecutors claim investigators revealed to no one for years.
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Fringe#Baseball Diamond#Violent Crime#Nike Air Force 1
The Denver Gazette

In Boulder, the joy of dancing in the dark

Imagine meeting a person for the first time in complete darkness. You don’t know what skin color they are. You can’t be sure of their age, gender or country of origin. Whether they have a visible disability. If they are obscenely rich or living on the street. You...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver aims to make biking on Broadway safer in 2023

Biking and walking along Broadway between 7th and Center avenues should be far more accessible in 12-18 months, according to City of Denver officials. Denver's transportation department kicked off its Broadway multimodal improvements project with a celebration. District 7 Councilman Jolon Clark said the improvements were "a long time coming."
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Denver Gazette

2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area

Through Oct. 29: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" — Presented by Alley Children's Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12. Tickets: minersalley.com. Through Oct. 31: Spiders Around the World Exhibition — Halloween-inspired event, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, included in price of admission. Tickets: butterflies.org. Through Oct. 31: Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns — A glowing...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves: CBRE signs three new shops in Brighton shopping center

Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com. THREE OPENINGS Palizzi Marketplace shopping center in Brighton gained three new businesses: The Doughnut Social, Premier Martial Arts and the U.S. Army, according to a news release. ...
BRIGHTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Crafted by a master's hands in the Colorado mountains, the bamboo fly rod lives on

LYONS • It’s not often Mike Clark shows guests to the back of his shop. It is, after all, his space. His domain. A little, wooden world of fine, meticulous work. One might say magic happens here, if they are so romantically inclined to the bamboo fly rod. Clark is not all that inclined, a man of few words between drags from his Marlboro Red. More inclined was Norman Maclean,...
LYONS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy