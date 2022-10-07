Read full article on original website
MOMday Monday – Canton MOPS
The MOPS (Mothers of Pre-Schoolers) International theme this year is We Go Together, with sub topics such as Expect Good Things and Show Up. Canton’s MOPS group is unique and we had such a great year last year. We have moms come from Troy, Gillet, and Shunk. Our group represents over a hand full of churches. With adding Moms Next last year any mom with a child pre-k up to 12th grade can attend.
CANTON – Canton routed Montgomery 73-6 during their homecoming game to improve to 7-0 on the season. Ben Fitch had two touchdowns and 115 yards rushing on four carries, while Riley Parker had six touches for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Hayden Ward (three carries, 35 yards), Ryland Sakers...
