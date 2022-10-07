The MOPS (Mothers of Pre-Schoolers) International theme this year is We Go Together, with sub topics such as Expect Good Things and Show Up. Canton’s MOPS group is unique and we had such a great year last year. We have moms come from Troy, Gillet, and Shunk. Our group represents over a hand full of churches. With adding Moms Next last year any mom with a child pre-k up to 12th grade can attend.

CANTON, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO