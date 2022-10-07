ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methacton wins low-scoring battle with Boyertown, 10-7

FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> It was a test of how stalwart the defenses were Friday. It was a test on which Methacton got a higher grade than Boyertown. With scoring drives for both teams few and far between, the Warriors made their limited opportunities hold up for a 10-7 win to cap the school’s Homecoming Night festivities.
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 7th): Methacton puts two doubles teams in PAC semifinals

PAC Doubles: Methacton placed a pair of teams in the semifinals on Friday. Defending PIAA 3A champs Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang lost just two games in two matches, defeating Boyertown’s Lauren Campbell/Lila Schmid 10-0 in second round and then dispatching Upper Perk’s Hope Thompson/Madelyn Dyer 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The No. 3 seeds Morgan Coupe/Anika Suresh had a little more trouble, winning 10-3 in the first round against Pottsgrove’s Rachel Lilliendahl/Alaina Hathaway. Then the challenge came. Coupe and Suresh survived Perk Valley’s No. 6 seeds Smiki Satrusalya/Ananya Sudarshan 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 in a heated quarterfinal matchup. Nouaime and Liang will face the No. 4 seeds Spring-Ford’s Chloe Moore/Alexis Luo in the semis on Saturday, while Coupe and Suresh will face the No. 2 seeds Spring-Ford’s No. 1 team of Evelyn Mejia/Cady Krause.
Upper Dublin’s defense dominates in win over CR South

UPPER DUBLIN >> When Upper Dublin’s offense had an off night against Council Rock South Friday, its defense was there to pick up the slack. Not only did the Cardinals defense make sure the offense’s two touchdowns were enough to win, they outscored the Golden Hawks offense themselves.
Upper Moreland’s Broderick eyes strong finish, Wissahickon’s McLean eyes new beginning

AMBLER >> Stephen Broderick and Jalen McLean had something in common on Friday night. Broderick, the Upper Moreland senior, and McLean, the Wissahickon junior, may be at different points in their respective careers with their teams at different points of contention but the two were undeniably the center of attention for their squads as they faced off. The do-everything Broderick is hoping to end his career right and carry the Golden Bears on a playoff run while the emerging McLean is hoping to be the part of something new with the rebuilding Trojans.
Upper Perkiomen explodes in second half of 38-12 win over Pottstown

POTTSTOWN >> Upper Perkiomen had numerous opportunities to score in the first half Friday night at Pottstown, only to be stopped time after time by the aggressive Trojan defense. But a blocked punt, a recovered fumble and a failed fake punt gave the Indians even more chances to score after the intermission. And this time they did not fail, as they wiped out a 9-point deficit and more in a 38-12 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division win at Grigg Memorial Field.
With trio of battles on horizon, Great Valley sets self up for title run

WEST CHESTER >> Great Valley will not wow you with explosive plays or impress you with elite size or speed, but the Patriots have found a recipe for success this fall. A 28-6 road win against West Chester Henderson, Friday, secured the Patriots’ first winning season since 2017 and all but guarantees a spot in the District 1-5A playoffs.
Updated: No plans to reschedule Downingtown West at Coatesville football

CALN- The much anticipated Ches-Mont National Division showdown between Downingtown West at Coatesville Friday night was canceled due to online threats that law enforcement deemed credible. According to Brian Chenger, athletic director at Coatesville, there are no current plans to reschedule the game. Early Friday morning, Coatesville interim superintendent Rick...
Football: Bucky Grayston’s pick six sparks scoring splurge in Sun Valley win

ASTON — It wasn’t that many seasons ago that Sun Valley’s win total wasn’t very high and the number of fans in the stands had dwindled. Things have changed in 2022. When the Vanguards hosted West Chester East Friday night, a huge Homecoming crowd had plenty to cheer about as Sun Valley rolled to its second consecutive victory, a 50-14 decision over the winless Vikings.
St. Joseph’s Prep puts it all together in win over rival La Salle

PHILADELPHIA >> After a sluggish first quarter that rained penalty flags, St. Joseph’s Prep found its groove and never got out of it, rolling to a 40-11 victory over rival La Salle at Franklin Field. The Hawks offense produced two 100-yard rushers in quarterback Samaj Jones and running back...
Defense and special teams shine in Downingtown East win over Academy Park

DOWNINGTOWN>>If you were late to Kottmeyer Stadium Friday night, you missed a lot. Both Downingtown East and visiting Academy Park (3-5) scored within the first couple minutes of the game, but after that initial burst by the Knights, it was all East as the Cougars (6-1 overall, 1-0 Ches-Mont) cruised to a 34—6 victory.
Delco Roundup: Milone’s three goals keep Notre Dame cruising

Academy of Notre Dame sailed to its fourth Inter-Ac League field hockey win against no losses Friday, as Saylor Milone’s three goals sparked a 5-1 road victory over Episcopal Academy. Charly Bruder got the scoring started for EA in the first quarter, but after that it was all Irish....
Led by the line, Owen J. Roberts pushes past Norristown, 32-8

High school football games are often won in the trenches – a dominant line can carry a team to a win. And on Friday night, Owen J. Roberts’ dominant line play ruled the day in a wire-to-wire 32-8 victory over Norristown. The Wildcats (4-3, 1-2 PAC Liberty) out-gained...
