Mercury roundup (Oct. 8): Methacton’s Hana Nouaime, Alice Liange win PAC doubles championship
Top-seeded Hana Nouaime and Alice Liange — the reigning PIAA Class 3A doubles champions — won the Pioneer Athletic Conference doubles championship for Methacton at Perkiomen Valley. Nouaime and Liange defeated Spring-Ford’s Chloe Moore and Alexis Luo with a pair of 6-1 sets in the semis before outdueling...
Perkiomen Valley slugs past Spring-Ford, gains top spot in PAC Liberty
GRATERFORD >> As Perkiomen Valley honored some 38 seniors — football players, team managers, and cheerleaders — before Friday’s game, the public address announcer read each senior’s “favorite moment” of their PV athletic career. At least one Viking is already looking for a redo.
Methacton wins low-scoring battle with Boyertown, 10-7
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> It was a test of how stalwart the defenses were Friday. It was a test on which Methacton got a higher grade than Boyertown. With scoring drives for both teams few and far between, the Warriors made their limited opportunities hold up for a 10-7 win to cap the school’s Homecoming Night festivities.
Inseparable Spring-Ford, Perkiomen Valley look for stranglehold on PAC Liberty race
Spring-Ford and Perkiomen Valley have crafted the area’s defining rivalry, with their head-to-head matchup ultimately determining the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division title – and subsequently the league title – since 2016. The stakes don’t change, but the timing does. This year (and next) the game...
Boys Cross Country: Patrick Lawson keeps Haverford’s Delcos streak alive
UPPER PROVIDENCE — Patrick Lawson admitted feeling a little pressure as he lined up for the start of the 58th Delaware County cross country championships Saturday at Rose Tree Park. As the top runner for Haverford a lot was expected of the All-Delco senior. The last three individual boys...
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 7th): Methacton puts two doubles teams in PAC semifinals
PAC Doubles: Methacton placed a pair of teams in the semifinals on Friday. Defending PIAA 3A champs Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang lost just two games in two matches, defeating Boyertown’s Lauren Campbell/Lila Schmid 10-0 in second round and then dispatching Upper Perk’s Hope Thompson/Madelyn Dyer 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The No. 3 seeds Morgan Coupe/Anika Suresh had a little more trouble, winning 10-3 in the first round against Pottsgrove’s Rachel Lilliendahl/Alaina Hathaway. Then the challenge came. Coupe and Suresh survived Perk Valley’s No. 6 seeds Smiki Satrusalya/Ananya Sudarshan 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 in a heated quarterfinal matchup. Nouaime and Liang will face the No. 4 seeds Spring-Ford’s Chloe Moore/Alexis Luo in the semis on Saturday, while Coupe and Suresh will face the No. 2 seeds Spring-Ford’s No. 1 team of Evelyn Mejia/Cady Krause.
Upper Dublin’s defense dominates in win over CR South
UPPER DUBLIN >> When Upper Dublin’s offense had an off night against Council Rock South Friday, its defense was there to pick up the slack. Not only did the Cardinals defense make sure the offense’s two touchdowns were enough to win, they outscored the Golden Hawks offense themselves.
Upper Moreland’s Broderick eyes strong finish, Wissahickon’s McLean eyes new beginning
AMBLER >> Stephen Broderick and Jalen McLean had something in common on Friday night. Broderick, the Upper Moreland senior, and McLean, the Wissahickon junior, may be at different points in their respective careers with their teams at different points of contention but the two were undeniably the center of attention for their squads as they faced off. The do-everything Broderick is hoping to end his career right and carry the Golden Bears on a playoff run while the emerging McLean is hoping to be the part of something new with the rebuilding Trojans.
Pennridge can’t finish rally, falls to Pennsbury for 3rd straight close loss
BRISTOL TWP. >> Down three points late in the fourth quarter, the Pennridge football team had a second-and-goal just two yards for the end zone. Pennsbury, however, did not yield. The Falcons defense knocked the Rams back on consecutive plays and after a penalty pushed the ball to the 13,...
Football: Jihad Cave, Kaleel Mclaughlin help Upper Darby hold off Marple Newtown
NEWTOWN SQUARE — The signals were coming daily, the thuds defining every football practice at Upper Darby High. One night, the Royals believed, their defense would show the ability to be one of the best in the Central League. Friday was that night, a 7-6 victory over Marple Newtown...
Upper Perkiomen explodes in second half of 38-12 win over Pottstown
POTTSTOWN >> Upper Perkiomen had numerous opportunities to score in the first half Friday night at Pottstown, only to be stopped time after time by the aggressive Trojan defense. But a blocked punt, a recovered fumble and a failed fake punt gave the Indians even more chances to score after the intermission. And this time they did not fail, as they wiped out a 9-point deficit and more in a 38-12 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division win at Grigg Memorial Field.
Shine runs for 287 yards and 4 TDs, Central Bucks East earns 1st win over North Penn since 2001
BUCKINGHAM >> Not even a fumble could prevent Ethan Shine from reaching the end zone Friday night. After finding a path through the left side of the line, a North Penn defender’s tackle dislodged the ball from the Central Bucks East senior’s grasp. But with the ball still...
With trio of battles on horizon, Great Valley sets self up for title run
WEST CHESTER >> Great Valley will not wow you with explosive plays or impress you with elite size or speed, but the Patriots have found a recipe for success this fall. A 28-6 road win against West Chester Henderson, Friday, secured the Patriots’ first winning season since 2017 and all but guarantees a spot in the District 1-5A playoffs.
Updated: No plans to reschedule Downingtown West at Coatesville football
CALN- The much anticipated Ches-Mont National Division showdown between Downingtown West at Coatesville Friday night was canceled due to online threats that law enforcement deemed credible. According to Brian Chenger, athletic director at Coatesville, there are no current plans to reschedule the game. Early Friday morning, Coatesville interim superintendent Rick...
Football: Bucky Grayston’s pick six sparks scoring splurge in Sun Valley win
ASTON — It wasn’t that many seasons ago that Sun Valley’s win total wasn’t very high and the number of fans in the stands had dwindled. Things have changed in 2022. When the Vanguards hosted West Chester East Friday night, a huge Homecoming crowd had plenty to cheer about as Sun Valley rolled to its second consecutive victory, a 50-14 decision over the winless Vikings.
St. Joseph’s Prep puts it all together in win over rival La Salle
PHILADELPHIA >> After a sluggish first quarter that rained penalty flags, St. Joseph’s Prep found its groove and never got out of it, rolling to a 40-11 victory over rival La Salle at Franklin Field. The Hawks offense produced two 100-yard rushers in quarterback Samaj Jones and running back...
Defense and special teams shine in Downingtown East win over Academy Park
DOWNINGTOWN>>If you were late to Kottmeyer Stadium Friday night, you missed a lot. Both Downingtown East and visiting Academy Park (3-5) scored within the first couple minutes of the game, but after that initial burst by the Knights, it was all East as the Cougars (6-1 overall, 1-0 Ches-Mont) cruised to a 34—6 victory.
Delco Roundup: Milone’s three goals keep Notre Dame cruising
Academy of Notre Dame sailed to its fourth Inter-Ac League field hockey win against no losses Friday, as Saylor Milone’s three goals sparked a 5-1 road victory over Episcopal Academy. Charly Bruder got the scoring started for EA in the first quarter, but after that it was all Irish....
Led by the line, Owen J. Roberts pushes past Norristown, 32-8
High school football games are often won in the trenches – a dominant line can carry a team to a win. And on Friday night, Owen J. Roberts’ dominant line play ruled the day in a wire-to-wire 32-8 victory over Norristown. The Wildcats (4-3, 1-2 PAC Liberty) out-gained...
Delco Football Roundup: Secondary comes up big as Strath Haven rolls
RIDLEY TWP. — Strath Haven’s secondary faced its toughest test of the season Friday night. Ridley’s receiving corps, which is led by Paul Jackson, Kimir Stephenson and Khameen Powell, is one of the best in Delaware County. The Panthers defensive backs came ready to play. They intercepted...
