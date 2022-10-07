Read full article on original website
Related
SportsZone Highlights: Moorefield at Tucker County
HAMBLETON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Tucker County defeated Moorefield by a final score of 45-18. Next week, Tucker County will face Southern Garrett (Maryland).
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
WDTV
Frost and freeze coming for Sunday morning!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! How about these chilly fall temperatures? Highs today struggled to get any higher than the mid-50s, at a time of year where the average temps are low 70s. Skies cleared through the afternoon, but those clear skies tonight are what will make for some of the chilliest temperatures we’ve seen since earlier this year. For the lowlands, tomorrow morning could be as cool as the mid-30s, and for the mountains, sub-freezing temps are predicted. For this reason, a Freeze Warning is in effect for Randolph, eastern Tucker, and eastern Webster Counties, and a Frost Advisory is in effect for everyone else in our viewing area. Both alerts are for 2am through 9am. Be sure to protect sensitive plants and outdoor plumbing. After that, we’ll be on a steady warming trend through midweek under mostly sunny skies. A cold front crossing over West Virginia on Thursday will provide our next chance of rain as well as our next blast of cool air, just in time for next weekend.
Metro News
53 of 55 counties until frost advisory Sunday night/Monday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly all of West Virginia is under a front advisory from late Sunday night into Monday morning. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said most areas will have frost when the sun comes up on Columbus Day morning. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to 36 degrees or lower.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pilot transported after plane crash in Preston County, West Virginia
One person has been transported following a plane crash in Preston County on Friday.
French Creek, West Virginia man arrested after marijuana from California found in UPS packages
A French Creek man was arrested on Thursday after the Upshur County Sheriff's Office says marijuana was found in two separate UPS packages that weighed about 20 pounds each.
Civil War re-enactor left bomb on field, threatened Gettysburg: feds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Civil War re-enactor pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he planted a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt additional events. A federal indictment against Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, of Winchester, Virginia, was unsealed Thursday. The indictment accuses...
Latina country singer finds self with Virginia musicians
“I live by (Dolly Parton). Every day, when I’m putting my boots on and I don’t see people on campus wearing boots, but I’m like, ‘Just be who you are on purpose...'"
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia men charged with defrauding Parkland school shooter's brother
The head of a Virginia company accused of exploiting immigration detainees seeking bail has now been charged with defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Metro News
Pilot injured in Preston County plane crash
KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Federal investigators are expected on the scene of a plane crash in Preston County from Friday. Authorities say the single engine aircraft went down around 2 p.m. Friday in the area of Route 50 and George Washington Highway. Search crews located the downed plane near the Route 50 Cheat River Bridge between Fellowsville and Aurora.
Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial
An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Police identify victim in Nelson County crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
WHSV
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities locate missing Stuarts Draft woman
Update: Sunday, 12:54 p.m. Liz Lauck has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Sept. 28, but was just reported missing on Saturday by a family member.
969wsig.com
Winchester man arrested for attempted bombing
It may have taken five years but authorities finally nailed the man they say planted a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a re-enactment weekend in October of 2017. Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester was arrested earlier today after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in...
Several Cars Destroyed In Three-Bay Maryland Garage Fire, Officials Say
Multiple vehicles were destroyed when a garage fire broke out in Maryland, authorities announced. In Allegany County, officers from the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Vocke Road shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, officials said. The three-bay garage went up in flames...
Augusta Free Press
National Weather Service: Sub-freezing temperatures possible Saturday night
The National Weather Service has a freeze watch in effect from 12 a.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 are possible. The freeze watch is for Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to a severe...
theriver953.com
Purple bows are appearing around Front Royal
Purple bows have been appearing around Main Street, Royal Avenue Front Royal and Warren County Court House to bring awareness to Domestic Violence. Board Members, agency volunteers and staff members and others of the Phoenix Project have been placing the bows. They not only bring awareness to the epidemic of...
Comments / 0