Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Teacher Holly Seibold wins Democratic Caucus for vacant Virginia House District 35 seat
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Voting concluded vote tabulations in its House District 35 Democratic Caucus Saturday and voters chose Holly Seibold as the Democratic nominee to fill the vacancy. The seat is open following Mark Keam’s appointment to the Biden-Harris Administration. In announcing the results, Fairfax County...
Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in front of […]
Fairfax Co. school board unanimously opposes Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy
After dozens of people rallied outside Fairfax County's school board meeting on Thursday night in opposition to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's draft transgender student model policy, the board's chair shared that the governing body unanimously opposes the proposal.
Probe of deputy mayor continues amid concerns from Bowser
Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday her deputy mayor is under investigation for his role in an assault case and about his actual residency but admitted she has "some concerns" about his behavior.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser 'concerned' over DC's deputy mayor
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 on Friday that she has “some concerns” about the interaction between D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice and an Arlington Gold's Gym trainer. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest on the controversy surrounding the prominent D.C. official.
Bay Net
Open Enrollment Begins October 10 For Charles County’s New Arts-Focused Public Charter Middle School
LA PLATA, Md. — Phoenix International School of the Arts, a new tuition-free public charter school, will begin accepting enrollment applications on October 10 from rising 6th, 7th and 8th graders in Charles County. Interested families can complete an application online by visiting the PISOTA website. The first school...
Georgetown Voice
Georgetown reinforces the gender binary, and so does its housing system
Content warning: Discussion of transphobia. Every Hoya deserves to feel at home on the Hilltop. But for many nonbinary and transgender students at Georgetown, gender-affirming living spaces can be hard to access. As it currently stands, Georgetown’s housing system is archaic, inaccessible, and puts transgender and nonbinary students at risk of physical and emotional harm. If Georgetown wants to be inclusive of all students, the university must adopt gender-inclusive housing policies, allowing students to live with others regardless of sex or gender identity.
fox5dc.com
Because Of You: Aja Forever Foundation
In this week's "Because Of You" segment, FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has the story of Kimberly McLeod of Clinton, Maryland who uses a life-changing event to turn her pain into purpose, founding the Aja Forever Foundation, to help others. To learn more about the foundation visit www.ajaforeverfoundation.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again
In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
WTOP
Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The top election official in one of Virginia’s biggest counties announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
baltimorebrew.com
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill
The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
howafrica.com
5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now
Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Nation's Capital has some of the most iconic landmarks and institutions in the United States. But Washington, D.C. also has its share of problems, including some dangerous neighborhoods.
recordpatriot.com
Ignoring rules, teachers sneak tough math courses into their school
Bill Horkan has been a math teacher in Fairfax County, Va., for 24 years. His work has been mostly in the International Baccalaureate program, a challenging introduction to college level work. IB is taught worldwide but rarely with as large a portion of disadvantaged students as Horkan's Justice High School classes do.
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is Terrifying
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. The Lorton Reformatory in Fairfax County has been the site of numerous horrific events, keep reading to learn more.
WSET
Special education teacher accused of being 'under the influence of alcohol in public
POTOMAC FALLS, Va. (WJLA) — A teacher at Potomac Falls High School in Virginia was charged with being under the influence of alcohol in public, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Amy Richards, 60, is a special education teacher at the school, police said. She taught in Loudoun...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax Co. parents upset over new grading scale
ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are upset about a new grading scale. According to some parents, it started as a pilot program at schools like West Potomac High School. But now, they are seeing changes at other schools in the Commonwealth. The new changes they say make it...
fox5dc.com
Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold
WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
DC deputy mayor charged after caught-on-camera alleged assault, Bowser dodges questions over video
Washington, D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Christopher Geldart has been placed on leave and is charged with assault over a caught-on-camera incident in a gym lot.
Comments / 0