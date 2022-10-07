ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in front of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Government
Arlington County, VA
Elections
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser 'concerned' over DC's deputy mayor

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 on Friday that she has “some concerns” about the interaction between D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice and an Arlington Gold's Gym trainer. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest on the controversy surrounding the prominent D.C. official.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgetown Voice

Georgetown reinforces the gender binary, and so does its housing system

Content warning: Discussion of transphobia. Every Hoya deserves to feel at home on the Hilltop. But for many nonbinary and transgender students at Georgetown, gender-affirming living spaces can be hard to access. As it currently stands, Georgetown’s housing system is archaic, inaccessible, and puts transgender and nonbinary students at risk of physical and emotional harm. If Georgetown wants to be inclusive of all students, the university must adopt gender-inclusive housing policies, allowing students to live with others regardless of sex or gender identity.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Because Of You: Aja Forever Foundation

In this week's "Because Of You" segment, FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has the story of Kimberly McLeod of Clinton, Maryland who uses a life-changing event to turn her pain into purpose, founding the Aja Forever Foundation, to help others. To learn more about the foundation visit www.ajaforeverfoundation.org.
CLINTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#Adam Theo School Board
TheDailyBeast

Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again

In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The top election official in one of Virginia’s biggest counties announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
baltimorebrew.com

Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill

The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NAACP
howafrica.com

5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now

Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
GLENARDEN, MD
recordpatriot.com

Ignoring rules, teachers sneak tough math courses into their school

Bill Horkan has been a math teacher in Fairfax County, Va., for 24 years. His work has been mostly in the International Baccalaureate program, a challenging introduction to college level work. IB is taught worldwide but rarely with as large a portion of disadvantaged students as Horkan's Justice High School classes do.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Fairfax Co. parents upset over new grading scale

ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are upset about a new grading scale. According to some parents, it started as a pilot program at schools like West Potomac High School. But now, they are seeing changes at other schools in the Commonwealth. The new changes they say make it...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold

WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy