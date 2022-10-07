ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The MENA Tour Commissioner Fires Back at the World Rankings as LIV Golf's Quest for Points Continues

By Bob Harig
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JusSh_0iPUGGg600

Officials from the OWGR said no points would be issued from LIV Golf's Bangkok event, but the MENA Tour chief said there's no 'technical reason' for a denial given the new alliance.

BANGKOK — The commissioner of the MENA Tour has pushed back on the Official World Golf Rankings and its decision that it will require “a review’’ of the tour’s application for world ranking points on behalf of LIV Golf.

David Swanson, the commissioner of the MENA Tour, announced Wednesday the integration of LIV Golf events in the schedule of the developmental tour , which has been in existence since 2011 and began receiving world ranking points in 2016.

“We have had various communications with OWGR since submitting our 2022/23 schedule, MENA Tour handbook, exemption criteria and our field ahead of our opening event of our new season which tees off today,’’ Spencer said in a statement released prior to the opening of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bangkok event Friday morning at Stonehill.

“None of this communication pointed towards any technical reason for the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok to be treated any differently to any MENA Tour event, every one of which has received OWGR since we were accepted into the OWGR framework in 2016.’’

LIV Golf officials had worked behind the scenes with the MENA Tour in recent months to establish a relationship that would see LIV Golf integrated into the tour schedule in return for subsidizing the events, which have $75,000 purses and a feeder path into the Asian Developmental Tour.

The move was viewed as an end-around for LIV Golf, which saw an opening with a dormant tour (it had been on hold other than a few events due to the coronavirus pandemic) and hoped it might fast-track its quest for world golf ranking points.

The OWGR released a statement on Thursday in which it acknowledged receiving the MENA Tour’s request but that it would not be recognizing this week’s LIV event in Bangkok nor next week’s in Jeddah.

“Only after the review is complete will a decision be made on awarding points to the MENA Tour’s new 'Limited Field Tournaments,' defined by the MENA Tour in its Regulations as 'any MENA Tour-approved tournament, which comprises of a player field of less than 80 players,'’’ the OWGR said.

“I don’t think it really was much of a response,’’ Brooks Koepka said Friday. “I just hate when you sit on the fence.

“Not to say something to where it's not really an answer and we'll think about it. I don't agree with—just pick a side. If it's yes, if it's no, it's fine, we'll figure it out from there.

So far, LIV Golf officials have not commented on any portion of the “strategic alliance’’ with the MENA Tour but has been aggressive in recent weeks in pushing for world ranking accreditation, including a letter signed by 50 LIV players in which it stated the rankings are not legitimate if players on the LIV circuit are not included.

“We have followed the OWGR guidelines for our 2022-23 season,’’ Spencer said. “Recently, there has been much talk in the golf world about limited field tournaments and 54-hole tournaments. For absolute clarity, the OWGR itself defines a limited-field tournament as a tournament which has less than 30 qualified players. Furthermore, the MENA Tour has always had the OWGR’s blessing to stage 54-hole tournaments.’’

Spencer then quoted from the OWGR: “ The primary objective of the Ranking is to maintain, review, update, administer and promote the recognition of a system that fairly ranks the relative performance of golfers participating in the leading men’s professional tournaments throughout the world.

He added: “Clearly, the MENA Tour’s first event of the 2022-23 season, the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok, is one of those tournaments and accordingly should be included in this week’s OWGR events. Not including our event in this week’s OWGR render the results and subsequent player movements inaccurate.’’

Spencer said it would follow its usual procedures and submit the field for next week’s tournament in Jeddah to the OWGR for consideration—although the OWGR already stated it would not be included.

Comments / 2

Related
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: Four players in the World Top 50 CONFIRMED to join LIV Golf in 2023

LIV Golf player signings may be over for this season at least with just two more events on the schedule, but they will soon start to ramp up again ahead of 2023, an insider has told GolfMagic. The Saudi-bankrolled circuit, which has already attracted some of the biggest names in...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Cameron Smith takes swipe at PGA Tour: "It's brutal to be honest"

Cameron Smith says it would break his heart if he were unable participate in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour again as he claimed his previous schedule was "brutal". Smith, who joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: Sergio Garcia ends all hopes of 2023 Ryder Cup appearance

Sergio Garcia's future with Ryder Cup Europe appears to have come to an anti-climactic end after he reportedly missed the deadline to commit to the Mallorca Open on the DP World Tour. This news was first reported by El Pais. Earlier in the week it was reported that Garcia was...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Golf#Golf World#Mena#Professional Golf#The World Rankings#The Mena Tour
Golf.com

Tiger Woods confidant expects Woods to play Hero World Challenge — with potential caveat

It’s a familiar question when it comes to Tiger Woods, these days more than ever. As Woods has continued his recovery from his February 2021 car accident, he has played in just three events in 2022: the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He played four competitive rounds at Augusta National but sputtered out over the weekend with a pair of 78s. He also made the cut at the PGA but withdrew after a third-round 78. At the Open Championship, Woods shot 78-75 to miss the cut by nine.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Bryson & Brooks TEAR into OWGR's LIV non-decision: "It's crazy!"

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka both heavily criticised the decision to not immediately award the LIV Golf Tour world ranking points after the first round of the controversial series' sixth event in Bangkok. Earlier in the week a "strategic alliance" was announced between Greg Norman's LIV and the little-known MENA...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘It’s Europe versus the U.S., period:’ Jon Rahm wants LIV golfers at the Ryder Cup

After the International Presidents Cup team was decimated by defections to LIV Golf, Jon Rahm is hoping to avoid the same fate for the European Ryder Cup team. “The best of each against the other, and for me the Ryder Cup is above all. I wish they could play but it doesn’t look good,” Rahm told the UK Telegraph at this week’s Open de Espana in Madrid, where he leads after three rounds.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman tells OWGR board members who HATE LIV Golf to "GROW UP"

LIV Golf boss Greg Norman lashed out at the Official World Golf Ranking during the Bangkok Invitational, claiming some of the board members "hate LIV." Speaking at Stonehill Golf Course in Thailand, Norman reacted to the news that the OWGR would review the MENA Tour's new structure which wanted to integrate the Bangkok Invitational and the Jeddah Invitational into its schedule.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau lashes out at OWGR, hopes people don’t ‘believe the lies they’ve been told’

The response to the response was what you might expect from an organization already feeling slighted. LIV Golf desperately wants its events to be able to offer Official World Golf Ranking points for members who are seeing their place on the OWGR drop precipitously. And when the upstart Saudi-backed circuit’s novel attempt to make that happen by aligning with the MENA Tour, a developmental tour already recognized by the OWGR, did not pass immediate muster, the reaction was visceral.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Kevin Kisner reveals ABUSIVE fan mail after Presidents Cup

Kevin Kisner has revealed some of the shocking fan mail that he received after the Presidents Cup which America won for the ninth consecutive time last month. Kisner, the winner of the WGC Match Play in 2019, only contributed half a point to the US' 17.5-12.5 win over the International team at Quail Hollow.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Crapped out: PGA Tour golfers who missed the cut in Las Vegas at 2022 Shriners Children's Open

LAS VEGAS — Crapped out. No dice. Busted. That’s how it feels to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Sin City. The third stop, and the second West Coast trip, on the fall slate of nine events, the Shriners Children’s Open still has a shot at a repeat champ, as Sungjae Im shot 65-70 and is five shots back of the lead. Mito Pereira shot a Friday 63, a career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full breakdown of LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok prize money payouts

It was a big payday for first-time winner Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra. In his fifth start on the upstart LIV Golf Series, the former Oklahoma State standout found the winner’s circle in Bangkok and pocketed $4 million along the way. He also bagged another $750,000 for being a member of the winning team, the Fireballs, who also have Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz.
GOLF
CBS Sports

LIV Golf in Bangkok leaderboard: Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra holds off Patrick Reed for first professional victory

Outside a couple shaky moments at the onset of his final round, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra looked at ease en route to his first professional victory at the 2022 LIV Golf Bangkok. Firing a 3-under 69 to reach 19 under and fend off the likes of Patrick Reed, Paul Casey and Richard Bland, the former All-American at Oklahoma State successfully entered the winner's circle with his Fireballs teammates looking on.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia on LIV Golf and OWGR: "They see us as a threat"

Sergio Garcia believes the Official World Golf Ranking see LIV Golf as a threat which is why the Bangkok Invitational was "blocked" from having world ranking points. Speaking after the second round of the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational, Garcia wasn't as passionate as Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau on the OWGR deadlock, but he said the Saudi-backed series are pursuing what they "deserve."
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Patrick Cantlay fires 11-under 60 to tie the lead with Tom Kim in Las Vegas

Patrick Cantlay narrowly missed out on a magic round of 59 after firing a stunning 11-under 60 in the third round of the Shriners Children's Open on the PGA Tour. Cantlay, who won this tournament in 2017, stood over a 20-footer for birdie on the 18th green but his putt agonisingly slipped past the left side of the cup.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy