San Elizario, TX

theshelbyreport.com

Novipax To Open New Manufacturing Plant In El Paso, TX

Novipax has announced its plans to open a new manufacturing facility in El Paso, Texas. The plant will help Novipax support its growth plans, including continued growth into markets adjacent to protein, which include healthcare, produce and foodservice. The new location, in addition to its other manufacturing facilities, will offer...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso

A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Spooky Moon Festival Brings EDM, First of Its Kind Drone Show to El Paso

Electronic Dance Music lovers who like their festivals a bit on the spooky side should plan on being at Ascarate Park on the Saturday before Halloween. The county park will play host to the Spooky Moon Festival that evening. The event will celebrate Halloween and EDM with a festival drone show, the likes of which have never been done in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

The Central El Paso Hidden Gem for Those Who Absolutely Love Roses

El Pasoans looking to surround themselves with nature without getting out of the city need only pay our Municipal Rose Garden a visit. Although it's been around since 1958, the outdoor amenity is still an undiscovered treasure to many El Pasoans -- even some life-long residents are surprised to learn there is such a beautiful public area within our city limits.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County receives $4M award for flood mitigation

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has approved an application from the El Paso County for $4 million dollars for a watershed within the cities of Socorro, Horizon and El Paso. The approved $4 million in financial assistance will consist of $2 million in financing and a $2 million grant. The […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

El Paso Corvette Club hosts Shine Car Show for Salvation Army

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Corvette Club had their annual Shine Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8. The car show took place at Applebee’s on George Dieter Drive. The club raised donations and funds for The Salvation Army at El Paso. The El Paso Corvette Club is not a nonprofit organization as they contribute […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Michelin Star chef teaches special cooking class for El Paso Children’s hospital patients

EL PASO, Texas -- Some children at El Paso Children's Hospital got a yummy treat Sunday. Michelin Star chef Carlos Gaytan paid a visit to the hospital to share some healthy recipes with the kids. The Children's Hospital partnered with Southwest University Culinary Institute to help family members learn to cook and eat more nutritiously. Mexico’s first The post Michelin Star chef teaches special cooking class for El Paso Children’s hospital patients appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The EV Drivers In El Paso Feel the Struggle After Reading This

If you are considering buying an electric vehicle, maybe you should hold off on that. The only reason I say that is because of something I came across the other day. Since gas prices started going up there have been people trading in their gas vehicles for electric ones. Despite driving a gas guzzler I personally couldn't switch to electric but that's just me.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

The Festival of Chariots flourished in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - On Saturday, a traditional Krishna Consciousness celebration- the Festival of Chariots- took place right here in the Borderland. The festival saw visitors from all over the desert southwest, as well as local and regional monks celebrating their beliefs with others. The colorful event featured cultural music, yoga classes, singing, dancing, gift shops, free food, and traditional clothing.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
EL PASO, TX
