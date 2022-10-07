Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
Funeral held for Ohio student killed in hit-and-run
Funeral services for a University of Cincinnati student from Moraine were held on Saturday, October 8.
West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues
Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
spectrumnews1.com
Lima native remains connected to professional bull riding
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Retired professional bull rider Justin Cornwell says the adrenaline rush and high speeds are what got him hooked several decades ago. The Lima, Ohio native owns Cornwell Bucking Bulls and is a promoter for the Professional Bull Riders organization. What You Need To Know. Friday's professional...
dayton.com
PERSONAL JOURNEY: Military skills become key asset on the farm
A Navy Veteran returns to the family farm. Joe Everett, who grew up on a family farm in Sidney near the Miami County Line, said he knew from a young age that he would eventually be a farmer. “I started farming when I was little,” Everett said. “My folks took...
Lima native pursues justice after mistaken identity incident with LPD
LIMA — At North Carolina A&T, Curtis Shannon Jr. is royalty. His classmates elected him Mr. North Carolina A&T, a high honor at any Historically Black College and University, especially the largest one in the nation. That means there are expectations of him as a student, as a leader and as a man.
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
dayton.com
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
Daily Advocate
Football scores from week eight
Here are the football scores from around Darke County for Week eight:
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
Sidney Daily News
Library seeks input
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Libraries is looking for the community’s thoughts and ideas on how to improve the community libraries. What are your favorite (and least favorite) parts of the library? What might you like to see in the future?. The results from the survey will be...
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
Daily Advocate
Ghost Walk dates and times announced
Darke County Center for the Arts’ annual Halloween-season Ghost Walk fundraiser will take place in downtown Greenville on Friday, October 28, and move to Greenville Union Cemetery where a different set of spooky stories will be told on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Tickets for the downtown Ghost Walk will be on sale at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, October 28; participants will be given a map identifying the locations where storytellers will start spinning their tales at 15-minute intervals from 6 p.m. through 8:45 p.m. Patrons can proceed at their own pace to partake of as many ghost stories as they wish; however, those beginning their journey after 7 p.m. will not be able to get to every destination in time to hear all of the stories. The Cemetery Ghost Walks will begin at 6 p.m. at the Mausoleum located on cemetery grounds where groups will be led by tour guides to the sites where the spooky stories will be revealed.
Sidney Daily News
It’s time to get haunted
A Scarecrows and Skeletons Haunted House has found a home at S&H Products, 435 Stolle Ave., Sidney, as guests can go through the house Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. The family, disability and mobility friendly haunted house is free. Donations will be accepted.
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
Sidney Daily News
Boys soccer notes: Botkins gets big win ahead of postseason play
BOTKINS — Close losses have already resulted in Botkins losing its most matches since 2016. The Trojans are hoping the experience will pay off in postseason play. They gave reason to believe the experience could play pay off on Thursday in a Western Ohio Soccer League match. The Trojans...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Terra N. Beachy, 39, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest and found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 25 days suspended. $150 fine. Brandon M. Hurles, 34, of Spencerville, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Johan T. Leeks, 28,...
Daily Advocate
Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
