Finally the weather turned beautiful and everything looked go to go fishing. Plan for the day was to gather up some pinfish and go try to call in some cobia. Usually this is a good time to cobia fish. Crew was Mrs. Ruff and Gary. We hit marker 4 and I knew right away our plans would change. No grass! I always have my trolling gear on board so the plan changed to a grouper trolling trip. Headed out to 12ft and started a troll. Right away mackeral cuts off my new plug. Bad start. Leave that spot and head to the 15 to 17ft area. Wasn't long and we find some good bottom and as a bonus a hugh bait ball. Machine is marking grouper suspended at 10ft. First pass double. We get doubles on every pass. But, shorts, all in the 23 inch range. Finally Gail puts a 26in er in the boat.

HOMOSASSA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO