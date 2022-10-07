ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Exploring by the light of the moon

They built a 30-foot-high temple of shells and sand that could be seen for miles up and down the Crystal River. “It was a beacon to the rest of the tribes in the area,” said Ron Roecker about the river’s-edge mound and temple the Coastal River Dweller Indians built about 1,600 years ago. They built five other mounds, as well, in what is now Crystal River Archeological State Park.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa no longer a safe community

I remember what a beautiful little town Homosassa was in the late 1990s and turn of the century. My children and I always looked forward to our visits with Nana and Papa who moved here in 1996. I'm glad that my children weren't children anymore when I became a property...
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River City Council to vote on Christmas parade route closing U.S. 19

A new Christmas parade route, a debriefing on Hurricane Ian, and votes on a handful of ordinances about Hunter Springs Park hours, garage sale permits, and boat anchorings. Crystal River City Council has a lot on its plate after its members call to order at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19, Crystal River. For more information about the city council, and how to watch live meetings online, visit crystalriverfl.org/ meetings.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
floridasportsman.com

" Shallow Water Beast" Homosassa 10/6/2022

Finally the weather turned beautiful and everything looked go to go fishing. Plan for the day was to gather up some pinfish and go try to call in some cobia. Usually this is a good time to cobia fish. Crew was Mrs. Ruff and Gary. We hit marker 4 and I knew right away our plans would change. No grass! I always have my trolling gear on board so the plan changed to a grouper trolling trip. Headed out to 12ft and started a troll. Right away mackeral cuts off my new plug. Bad start. Leave that spot and head to the 15 to 17ft area. Wasn't long and we find some good bottom and as a bonus a hugh bait ball. Machine is marking grouper suspended at 10ft. First pass double. We get doubles on every pass. But, shorts, all in the 23 inch range. Finally Gail puts a 26in er in the boat.
HOMOSASSA, FL
hernandosun.com

Fisherman charged with use of illegal traps

A commercial fisherman is facing charges after officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) discovered more than 500 closed season crab traps in Hernando County. According to FWC, on Sept. 21 the officers initially came upon 54 illegal traps while on patrol. Later acting on a warrant...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco Sheriff deputies on scene investigating Hudson crime scene

HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives have established a crime scene in the Hudson area Saturday afternoon after receiving a call for a welfare check on an individual. According to a Pasco Sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies received a call for a welfare check on an individual in the 13000 block area of US 19 in Hudson. This is an active and ongoing investigation related to a welfare check at this time, according to deputies. There is no known public safety threat. No additional information is available at this time.
HUDSON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Christmas Island sold; clean-up begins

Christmas Island has been sold to a local group who have big plans for the little island out in King’s Bay. The island, only about a half-acre big, is accessible only by boat. There is only one structure on it – a brick house built in 1960.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Big changes at the newly remodeled Lecanto Walmart

Walmart shoppers will notice something different when they visit their Lecanto store off County Road 491. It’s been newly remodeled and several departments have new looks and expanded navigation tools to save customers’ time.
LECANTO, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Thursday, Oct. 6

(Re Monday, Oct. 3’s front-page story, “Developers look to build affordable housing in Floral City”): I read with interest about the low-income housing they’re planning to build in Floral City. I thought it was a good idea until I read how much they’re going to rent the apartments for. I couldn’t believe it. They’re going to charge $1,500 a month? That is considered low-income housing? Who can afford that on a low income? They’ve got to be kidding.
FLORAL CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Gas prices spike despite tax holiday

Gas prices Thursday at some stations throughout Citrus County shot up as much as 30 cents per gallon. This caused some raised eyebrows among motorists considering Gov. Ron DeSantis’ lifting of the state gas tax in October and Pres. Joe Biden’s release of more emergency reserves.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

