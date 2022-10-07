Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Seven Mile Loop Trail given national designation; Bike the Loop Day on Oct. 29
A hike or bike ride down the Seven-Mile Loop Trail tucked within the Crystal River Preserve State Park is a journey one won’t soon forget. “I kind of get a sense of awe whenever I’m in nature,” Linda Arvia said before pedaling on her fourth trail trek from her home just down the road, “but this place is beautiful.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Exploring by the light of the moon
They built a 30-foot-high temple of shells and sand that could be seen for miles up and down the Crystal River. “It was a beacon to the rest of the tribes in the area,” said Ron Roecker about the river’s-edge mound and temple the Coastal River Dweller Indians built about 1,600 years ago. They built five other mounds, as well, in what is now Crystal River Archeological State Park.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa no longer a safe community
I remember what a beautiful little town Homosassa was in the late 1990s and turn of the century. My children and I always looked forward to our visits with Nana and Papa who moved here in 1996. I'm glad that my children weren't children anymore when I became a property...
wfla.com
Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported death at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said deputies are conducting an investigation after someone reported that someone died in the area. The 110,000 acre preserve spans multiple counties, including...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council to vote on Christmas parade route closing U.S. 19
A new Christmas parade route, a debriefing on Hurricane Ian, and votes on a handful of ordinances about Hunter Springs Park hours, garage sale permits, and boat anchorings. Crystal River City Council has a lot on its plate after its members call to order at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19, Crystal River. For more information about the city council, and how to watch live meetings online, visit crystalriverfl.org/ meetings.
fox13news.com
More than 100 dogs looking for homes at multi-county mega-adoption event
DADE CITY, Fla. - Animal shelters across the Bay Area are joining together to kick off a weekend-long dogs-only "mega-adoption" event Friday at the Pasco County Fairgrounds in Dade City. During the event, which began Friday and runs through Sunday, more than 100 dogs will be up for adoption each...
floridasportsman.com
" Shallow Water Beast" Homosassa 10/6/2022
Finally the weather turned beautiful and everything looked go to go fishing. Plan for the day was to gather up some pinfish and go try to call in some cobia. Usually this is a good time to cobia fish. Crew was Mrs. Ruff and Gary. We hit marker 4 and I knew right away our plans would change. No grass! I always have my trolling gear on board so the plan changed to a grouper trolling trip. Headed out to 12ft and started a troll. Right away mackeral cuts off my new plug. Bad start. Leave that spot and head to the 15 to 17ft area. Wasn't long and we find some good bottom and as a bonus a hugh bait ball. Machine is marking grouper suspended at 10ft. First pass double. We get doubles on every pass. But, shorts, all in the 23 inch range. Finally Gail puts a 26in er in the boat.
Pasco County Free Food Distribution Thursday, Oct 13
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution!
hernandosun.com
Fisherman charged with use of illegal traps
A commercial fisherman is facing charges after officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) discovered more than 500 closed season crab traps in Hernando County. According to FWC, on Sept. 21 the officers initially came upon 54 illegal traps while on patrol. Later acting on a warrant...
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco Sheriff deputies on scene investigating Hudson crime scene
HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives have established a crime scene in the Hudson area Saturday afternoon after receiving a call for a welfare check on an individual. According to a Pasco Sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies received a call for a welfare check on an individual in the 13000 block area of US 19 in Hudson. This is an active and ongoing investigation related to a welfare check at this time, according to deputies. There is no known public safety threat. No additional information is available at this time.
Citrus County Chronicle
Christmas Island sold; clean-up begins
Christmas Island has been sold to a local group who have big plans for the little island out in King’s Bay. The island, only about a half-acre big, is accessible only by boat. There is only one structure on it – a brick house built in 1960.
Citrus County Chronicle
Big changes at the newly remodeled Lecanto Walmart
Walmart shoppers will notice something different when they visit their Lecanto store off County Road 491. It’s been newly remodeled and several departments have new looks and expanded navigation tools to save customers’ time.
Tampa Man Killed When His Pickup Truck Crashes Into Wesley Chapel House
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 62-year-old Tampa man has died after a crash that happened around 4:13 am on Sunday in Wesley Chapel, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a Ford F150 pickup truck northbound on Tupelo Lane in
Vandalism at Florida beach possibly related to TikTok trend, deputies say
Vandalism found at a Citrus County beach is possibly related to a recent TikTok trend, deputies said.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman allegedly uses knife to slash senior citizen at area motel
A Leesburg woman was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery after allegedly using a knife to slash a senior citizen at an area motel. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday to the Days Inn located at 551 East State Road 44 in Wildwood.
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Thursday, Oct. 6
(Re Monday, Oct. 3’s front-page story, “Developers look to build affordable housing in Floral City”): I read with interest about the low-income housing they’re planning to build in Floral City. I thought it was a good idea until I read how much they’re going to rent the apartments for. I couldn’t believe it. They’re going to charge $1,500 a month? That is considered low-income housing? Who can afford that on a low income? They’ve got to be kidding.
1.2 pounds of fentanyl seized from Spring Hill drug house, deputies say
Hernando County deputies shut down a drug house in Spring Hill Friday afternoon, according to a video release.
Pasco’s Sheriff Nocco sued again over ‘intelligence led policing’
For the fourth time in about 18 months Pasco County's Sheriff is named in a civil lawsuit aimed at his intelligence led policing program.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gas prices spike despite tax holiday
Gas prices Thursday at some stations throughout Citrus County shot up as much as 30 cents per gallon. This caused some raised eyebrows among motorists considering Gov. Ron DeSantis’ lifting of the state gas tax in October and Pres. Joe Biden’s release of more emergency reserves.
