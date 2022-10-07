Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Wooly Weather
PARKERSBURG — Will this wooly worm making its way across a driveway in North Parkersburg predict the winter for 2022-23? Lore is the woolier and blacker, the worse winter will be. The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” predicts a “shivery and snowy” winter for the Midwest and eastern U.S. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
Photos: New Hocking Hills Lodge opening this week
Ohioans now have a new place to stay at a much-beloved vacation destination.
Lima News
As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming
As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
1 dead in Jackson County ATV accident
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person is dead after an ATV accident in Jackson County, West Virginia. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person died in the crash on Dunham Ridge Rd. in Medina. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night. No names are being released at this time.
Fox 19
Pike County Trial: Ski masks, brass catcher, bug detector found in Wagner trucks, trailers
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three ski masks, a bug detector and a brass catcher to collect fired shell casings. These are among the dozens of items agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) found stored in vehicles by the Wagner family before they moved from Pike County to Alaska in the spring of 2017.
WSAZ
Middle school football player recovers from temporary paralysis
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For around eight hours, a middle school football player couldn’t move his arms or legs after getting injured during a game Thursday night. In one play, 14-year-old Hayden Hunt, is now on a new course after trying to run the ball into the end zone against Poca.
ysnlive.com
BEAVER LOCAL CONTINUES TO CRUISE
EAST LIVERPOOL OH-?The Beavers continued their path of destruction on Friday night, as they defeated the Indian Creek Redskins 56-13. The Beavers forced a turnover on downs on the first drive of the game, and followed it up with a 2 play TD drive as Austin Cline found Caden Foster from 12 yards out. On their next possession, it took them 5 plays to reach the end zone thanks to a 35 yard house call by Kaydon Bobby on a screen pass. Indian Creek didn’t just go away though, as Isaac Robinson housed the ensuing kickoff from 75 yards, and then both defenses took control the rest of the first quarter. In the second, the Beavers found their stride. Following a muffed punt Austin Cline threw a fadeaway pass to the endzone where Noah Bowyer made a tough catch while also drawing a pass interference call to make it 21-6. The penalty was enforced on the kickoff, and the Beavers went with a surprise inside kick which they recovered.
WTAP
UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
WTAP
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, officials are investigating a fatal wreck between one vehicle and a pedestrian with a bike on the side of the road. Officials say the crash happened at around 5:00 a.m. on the 11-thousand block of Emerson Avenue. The driver...
Missing mom found in Athens County
UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8): The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that Suzi Cogar was found safe. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the ACSO, Suzi Cogar was last seen in the New England Road area on […]
Athens News
Protest for Reproductive Freedom
Athenians for Bodily Autonomy (@ABAohio) invites you to join us in front of the Courthouse uptown at 2pm this Sunday, Oct. 9th--two days before the deadline to register to vote, and three days before early voting begins for the midterm elections. We are protesting Ohio's abortion bans and the anti-LGBTQ bills that have been proposed in our statehouse. In addition, we are calling on Athens County officials to refuse to waste taxpayer resources enforcing these dangerous new laws, to which we do not consent. Please join your voices with ours in demanding reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy for all.
