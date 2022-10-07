EAST LIVERPOOL OH-?The Beavers continued their path of destruction on Friday night, as they defeated the Indian Creek Redskins 56-13. The Beavers forced a turnover on downs on the first drive of the game, and followed it up with a 2 play TD drive as Austin Cline found Caden Foster from 12 yards out. On their next possession, it took them 5 plays to reach the end zone thanks to a 35 yard house call by Kaydon Bobby on a screen pass. Indian Creek didn’t just go away though, as Isaac Robinson housed the ensuing kickoff from 75 yards, and then both defenses took control the rest of the first quarter. In the second, the Beavers found their stride. Following a muffed punt Austin Cline threw a fadeaway pass to the endzone where Noah Bowyer made a tough catch while also drawing a pass interference call to make it 21-6. The penalty was enforced on the kickoff, and the Beavers went with a surprise inside kick which they recovered.

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO