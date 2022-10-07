ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio

As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Wooly Weather

PARKERSBURG — Will this wooly worm making its way across a driveway in North Parkersburg predict the winter for 2022-23? Lore is the woolier and blacker, the worse winter will be. The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” predicts a “shivery and snowy” winter for the Midwest and eastern U.S. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lima News

As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming

As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in Jackson County ATV accident

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person is dead after an ATV accident in Jackson County, West Virginia. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person died in the crash on Dunham Ridge Rd. in Medina. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night. No names are being released at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Middle school football player recovers from temporary paralysis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For around eight hours, a middle school football player couldn’t move his arms or legs after getting injured during a game Thursday night. In one play, 14-year-old Hayden Hunt, is now on a new course after trying to run the ball into the end zone against Poca.
CHARLESTON, WV
ysnlive.com

BEAVER LOCAL CONTINUES TO CRUISE

EAST LIVERPOOL OH-?The Beavers continued their path of destruction on Friday night, as they defeated the Indian Creek Redskins 56-13. The Beavers forced a turnover on downs on the first drive of the game, and followed it up with a 2 play TD drive as Austin Cline found Caden Foster from 12 yards out. On their next possession, it took them 5 plays to reach the end zone thanks to a 35 yard house call by Kaydon Bobby on a screen pass. Indian Creek didn’t just go away though, as Isaac Robinson housed the ensuing kickoff from 75 yards, and then both defenses took control the rest of the first quarter. In the second, the Beavers found their stride. Following a muffed punt Austin Cline threw a fadeaway pass to the endzone where Noah Bowyer made a tough catch while also drawing a pass interference call to make it 21-6. The penalty was enforced on the kickoff, and the Beavers went with a surprise inside kick which they recovered.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WTAP

UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, officials are investigating a fatal wreck between one vehicle and a pedestrian with a bike on the side of the road. Officials say the crash happened at around 5:00 a.m. on the 11-thousand block of Emerson Avenue. The driver...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing mom found in Athens County

UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8): The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that Suzi Cogar was found safe. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the ACSO, Suzi Cogar was last seen in the New England Road area on […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens News

Protest for Reproductive Freedom

Athenians for Bodily Autonomy (@ABAohio) invites you to join us in front of the Courthouse uptown at 2pm this Sunday, Oct. 9th--two days before the deadline to register to vote, and three days before early voting begins for the midterm elections. We are protesting Ohio's abortion bans and the anti-LGBTQ bills that have been proposed in our statehouse. In addition, we are calling on Athens County officials to refuse to waste taxpayer resources enforcing these dangerous new laws, to which we do not consent. Please join your voices with ours in demanding reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy for all.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

