AOL Corp
Sally Jessy Raphael still bitter over 2002 talk show cancellation: 'I was lied to'
Sally Jessy Raphael's famous TV talk show ended after two decades in 2002 — and she's still not over how it all played out. The Sally host, known for her signature red eyewear, reminisced about her daytime TV days with fellow talk show queen Ricki Lake on the Raised by Ricki podcast. Today, Raphael, 87, is as fierce as ever, letting it rip on topics ranging from her show's abrupt cancellation that she never recovered from to dating after losing her husband and manager Karl Soderland in 2020.
Chuck Lorre Bookie Comedy Starring Sebastian Maniscalco Gets HBO Max Series Order
HBO Max has given an eight-episode straight-to-series order to How To Be a Bookie, the first comedy for the streamer from one of Warner Bros. Television’s top showrunners, Chuck Lorre, co-creator/exec producer of HBO Max’s most watched off-network series, The Big Bang Theory. Actor-comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman) is set to star in the single-camera series, which Lorre is co-writing with one of his close associates over the past decade, Nick Bakay. It is comedy king Lorre’s first sale since the start of the pandemic. In How To Be a Bookie, a veteran bookie (Maniscalco) struggles to survive the impending...
World of Wonder Co-Founder Fenton Bailey to Publish Nonfiction Book ‘ScreenAge’ as “Love Letter to Television”
Fenton Bailey has turned his attention to print. The World of Wonder co-founder and Emmy Award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race insider will publish a nonfiction book about subjects he knows well — pop culture and the small screen — in ScreenAge: How TV Shaped Our Reality, From Tammy Faye to RuPaul’s Drag Race.More from The Hollywood Reporter'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.' Contestant George Ward, Known as Cherry Valentine, Dies at 28How Designer Rey Ortiz Moved From 'RuPaul's Drag Race' to Dressing Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie JennerRuPaul Extends Reality or Competition Host Emmy Win Streak to Seven From Ebury Press, the tome will be...
Beauty And The Beast’s H.E.R. Discusses ABC’s Live-Action Musical: ‘The World Has Never Seen A Black Or Filipino Belle’
Beauty and the Beast’s H.E.R. discussed what it means to be a Black and Filipino Belle in ABC's live-action musical.
msn.com
The Idol Trailer Shows Lily-Rose Depp & The Weeknd's Dangerous Chemistry
HBO has just unveiled the new enticing teaser for their upcoming drama series The Idol. The Idol stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, who is also a co-creator of the series alongside Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. The series will star Lily-Rose Depp as an up-and-coming pop idol who falls into a complicated relationship with the leader of a modern-day cult (The Weeknd). The Idol features several other real-life figures in the music industry, with Troye Sivan, Jennie Ruby Jane, Moses Sumney, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, and Ramsey being featured as series regulars. Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Suzanna Son, Hari Nef, and Hank Azaria round out the rest of the show's main cast.
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
ComicBook
American Horror Story Season 11: New York City Premiere Date & Key Art Revealed
American Horror Season 11 has revealed it's premiere date, which will be Wednesday, October 19th. The next installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be American Horror Story: New York City, whose title alone has already sparked a bunch of jokes and memes on social media. FX will premiere the first two episodes of American Horror Story: New York City on October 19th, with the remaining eight episodes also being aired in a two-episode-per-week format thereafter. American Horror Story: New York City will also be streaming next day on Hulu.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miley Cyrus, Bella, Lil' Kim, Marisa Tomei, Tara Reid!
New just broke about country music star Billy Ray Cyrus becoming engaged to his new girlfriend, an artist called Firerose. Miley Looked Amazing Playing With Def Leppard at Taylor’s Tribute!. Happy Birthday SATURDAY…Bella Thorne is 25. Actress who made millions on the adult subscription site Only Fans while...
Frasier Revival Officially Ordered at Paramount+ With Kelsey Grammer — But Will the Rest of the Cast Be Back?
Paramount+ is serving up a fresh helping of tossed salad and scrambled eggs: The streamer has officially handed a series order to a Frasier revival, our sister site Deadline reports. Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as the snooty psychiatrist he originated on Cheers and then took to his own NBC spinoff, which ran for 11 seasons and won five straight Emmys for best comedy series. The revival was first reported in February 2021, with Grammer himself confirming the news. He’ll serve as an executive producer on the revival, with Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life...
Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’
The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
tvinsider.com
New Blood on ‘Grey’s,’ Hilary Swank in ‘Alaska Daily,’ ‘Walker’s Western Prequel, ‘Nightline’ Streams, Creepy ‘Friend’
Grey’s Anatomy jumps six months to welcome new interns for Season 19. Oscar winner Hilary Swank headlines the issue-oriented Alaska Daily. A reboot spawns a prequel in the traditional Western setting of Walker Independence. ABC News’ Nightline launches a weekly streaming offshoot. The White Lotus’ Jake Lacy is a disturbing Friend of the Family in Peacock’s true-crime docudrama.
Popculture
Netflix Reveals Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester and Christina Ricci in New 'Wednesday' Trailer
Netflix released the first trailer for Wednesday on Saturday during New York Comic-Con, finally revealing who is playing Uncle Fester in the newest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family. Saturday Night Live veteran Fred Armisen was completely transformed to star as the beloved character. Christina Ricci, who starred as Wednesday Addams in the early 1990s Addams Family movies, also makes an appearance as her new character.
digitalspy.com
Netflix unveils new trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Marvel stars' new comedy show
WandaVision's Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero have teamed up for a brand new Netflix workplace comedy series, Blockbuster, which has just released its first trailer. The famous video rental chain stores were once a staple in most towns and over the years with the rise of streaming (the...
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
TV Fanatic
His Dark Materials Final Season Premiere Set at HBO: Watch the First Trailer!
The end of His Dark Materials is almost here. HBO announced Friday that the third and final season of the fantasy drama is set to premiere Monday, December 5, at 9 p.m. Two episodes will be available on premiere night, and two episodes will air each week until the series finale on Monday, December 2.
Fire Country Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before
The Fire Country cast has some familiar and not-so-familiar faces.
Bob Hearts Abishola Adds Adhir Kalyan as Christina's Coworker — Just as TVLine Dreamt Up! Watch Sneak Peek
Bob Hearts Abishola has enlisted United States of Al‘s Adhir Kalyan for an upcoming episode — and we can’t help but feel like we’re partially responsible. It was four months ago when TVLine published Dream Roles for Stars of Cancelled TV Shows, an annual feature where we pitch new gigs for actors coming off of recently ended series. At the top of our list was onetime Performer of the Week Kalyan, who we suggested would be a terrific fit for BA, as a coworker/potential love interest for Bob’s sister Christina (played by Maribeth Monroe). That brings us to our exclusive sneak...
House of the Dragon: Aegon Targaryen’s misunderstood ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ dream, explained
Game of Thrones fans are learning a lot more about the Targaryens thanks to House of the Dragon.HBO’s new spin-off series continued on Sunday (9 October), transporting viewers back to the world of Westeros – albeit one set more than 150 years before the events of Game of Thrones.The series isn’t just aimed at viewers of the original series, though. There have already been several moments where it became clear the prequel will reward readers of George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, as well as his A Song of Ice and Fire book series.In the latest instalment, the series...
Interview with the Vampire season 1: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
