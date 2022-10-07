Read full article on original website
UT Martin pulls away in 4th, beats Murray State 45-16
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) -- Dresser Winn threw for 439 yards, Colton Dowell added 168 yards on the ground, and UT Martin scored 24 points in the fourth quarter and beat winless Murray State 45-16. Jayden Stinson's 78-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Shields pulled Murray State to 21-16 with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter. UT Martin answered with Sam Franklin's 65-yard touchdown run sandwiched between short-yardage TD runs from Zak Wallace and Cornelious Brown in the fourth.
Cathryn Brown wraps up high school golf career
PADUCAH, KY -- Lyon County senior Cathryn Brown wrapped up her high school golf career this weekend with a 2nd place finish at the KHSAA Girls Golf State Championship. Brown finished 2nd behind Marshall County's Trinity Beth. It was her best finish at the state tournament, overall finishing her high school career with three top-10 finishes at the event.
Marshall County's Trinity Beth holds on late to win KHSAA State Championship
BOWLING GREEN, KY -- Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth came into Saturday's final round of the KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament with the lead, and would walk away with the state individual championship. Beth would finish her final round with a 1-under par 71, finishing at 1-under overall for the...
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
10/7 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 7.
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse
Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
Jameson explains phone call to local radio station, as JCC issues seventh misconduct charge
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear again in court this month for a misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued another charge against Jameson on Friday, after issuing two earlier this week. In the newest charge, the JCC says Jameson used his position as a circuit judge to make sure a potential news story did not make air.
The power...
Rays from the rising sun began peeking through the fog and early morning clouds. Daylight was only just beginning to break, but my body was already road weary after several hours of driving. I knew that I would need to find a way to escape my vehicle and reconnect to my inner peace after a long day in the city.
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
Drought conditions intensify for our region
A lack of meaningful rain in more than three weeks has intensified drought conditions across the lower Ohio River Valley. According to the Department of Agriculture's drought monitor, a new level of severe drought (D2) has been introduced that includes all of McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle and Massac counties. Moderate drought...
Only cooking fires allowed under Metropolis, Illinois burn ban
METROPOLIS, IL — The Metropolis Fire Department issued a reminder on social media of the current burn ban. Only fires for cooking purposes are allowed under the burn ban in Metropolis, Illinois. A burn ban is in effect for all of Massac County, Illinois, as of Friday, according to...
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
Trigg County Recycle Trailer Update
Trigg County has been forced to suspend most of its county-wide recycling due to issues at the Lyon County regional facility. Trigg County Solid Waste Coordinator Jesse Thomas says all of the county’s mobile recycling units have been moved to the county highway garage. Thomas says there are several...
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
Calvert City to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for pickleball complex
CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new pickleball complex inside Doctor's Park. The fenced-in, outdoor, four-court pickleball area is located near Chris Bynum Skate Park. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Remarks will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
