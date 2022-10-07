ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

UT Martin pulls away in 4th, beats Murray State 45-16

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) -- Dresser Winn threw for 439 yards, Colton Dowell added 168 yards on the ground, and UT Martin scored 24 points in the fourth quarter and beat winless Murray State 45-16. Jayden Stinson's 78-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Shields pulled Murray State to 21-16 with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter. UT Martin answered with Sam Franklin's 65-yard touchdown run sandwiched between short-yardage TD runs from Zak Wallace and Cornelious Brown in the fourth.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cathryn Brown wraps up high school golf career

PADUCAH, KY -- Lyon County senior Cathryn Brown wrapped up her high school golf career this weekend with a 2nd place finish at the KHSAA Girls Golf State Championship. Brown finished 2nd behind Marshall County's Trinity Beth. It was her best finish at the state tournament, overall finishing her high school career with three top-10 finishes at the event.
PADUCAH, KY
whvoradio.com

Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall

Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray, KY
Football
City
Murray, KY
Murray, KY
Sports
Murray, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
wpsdlocal6.com

10/7 Gridiron Glory

PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 7.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane

MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
MURRAY, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse

Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Marcus Brown
wpsdlocal6.com

Jameson explains phone call to local radio station, as JCC issues seventh misconduct charge

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear again in court this month for a misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued another charge against Jameson on Friday, after issuing two earlier this week. In the newest charge, the JCC says Jameson used his position as a circuit judge to make sure a potential news story did not make air.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

The power...

Rays from the rising sun began peeking through the fog and early morning clouds. Daylight was only just beginning to break, but my body was already road weary after several hours of driving. I knew that I would need to find a way to escape my vehicle and reconnect to my inner peace after a long day in the city.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Drought conditions intensify for our region

A lack of meaningful rain in more than three weeks has intensified drought conditions across the lower Ohio River Valley. According to the Department of Agriculture's drought monitor, a new level of severe drought (D2) has been introduced that includes all of McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle and Massac counties. Moderate drought...
KENTUCKY STATE
#Murray State#Lsu#American Football#College Football#Prohm Murray
wpsdlocal6.com

Only cooking fires allowed under Metropolis, Illinois burn ban

METROPOLIS, IL — The Metropolis Fire Department issued a reminder on social media of the current burn ban. Only fires for cooking purposes are allowed under the burn ban in Metropolis, Illinois. A burn ban is in effect for all of Massac County, Illinois, as of Friday, according to...
METROPOLIS, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business

Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Recycle Trailer Update

Trigg County has been forced to suspend most of its county-wide recycling due to issues at the Lyon County regional facility. Trigg County Solid Waste Coordinator Jesse Thomas says all of the county’s mobile recycling units have been moved to the county highway garage. Thomas says there are several...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Calvert City to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for pickleball complex

CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new pickleball complex inside Doctor's Park. The fenced-in, outdoor, four-court pickleball area is located near Chris Bynum Skate Park. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Remarks will begin at 6:15 p.m.
CALVERT CITY, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County

A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
CADIZ, KY

