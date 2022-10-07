CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson will return to the Browns' headquarters on Monday, rejoining a team with problems that go far deeper than its quarterback. Cleveland's numerous issues — a disappointing defense, an inability to finish and quarterback Jacoby Brissett's late-game mistakes, to name a few — were exposed Sunday in a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, who tried to give the Browns a win.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO