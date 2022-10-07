Colts beat toothless Broncos in overtime as fans boo Russell Wilson again

Indianapolis Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin (7) celebrates his field goal with punter Matt Haack in overtime.

Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-one from the five-yard line to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Gilmore also intercepted Wilson’s pass in the fourth quarter to help set up Chase McLauglin’s tying field goal.

McLauglin connected from 47 yards 4:10 into overtime to give the Colts (2-2-1) the lead in the first game in NFL history in which two quarterbacks with at least four Pro Bowl appearances each failed to produce a touchdown. The Colts came in averaging 14.3 points a game, the lowest in Ryan’s 16-year career, and the Broncos entered the night averaging 16.5 points, the worst in Wilson’s 11-year career.

Wilson was booed by Broncos fans once again as he failed to kickstart the offense. He ended the game 21 for 39 for 274 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions, although he was not helped by several crucial drops from his receivers. In September the 33-year-old signed a five-year, $245m. The Broncos acquired him from Seattle in March for a package of three players and five draft picks.

The Broncos (2-3) decided against a tying chip-shot field goal by Brandon McManus, and Wilson lined up in the shotgun next to running back Melvin Gordon, then threw incomplete over the middle.

Matt Ryan ground out the victory despite throwing two interceptions into the hands of safety Caden Sterns, fumbling for the 10th time this season and getting sacked six times, giving him 21 so far.

McLaughlin sent it to overtime with a 31-yarder with five seconds left in regulation after Gilmore intercepted Wilson’s pass to Jerry Jeudy in the end zone on third-and-four from the 13. That kick capped the Colts’ longest drive of the night, 68 yards in 10 plays.