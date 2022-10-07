ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders prepare for Henry, Titans

By Jake Rohm
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKLFT_0iPUCWPe00

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders have faced plenty of challenges early on in the 2022 season.

The team comes into week 5 with a 1-3 record, and are two games behind every team in the NFC East.

Now, the defense will face one of it’s biggest tests of the season, as they prepare to take on one of the toughest running backs to tackle, Titans RB Derrick Henry.

“He’s been running hard since I’ve known him in college,” said defensive tackle Daron Payne. “He’s a tough back. You definitely got to bring the pads behind you when you tackle him. He’s smart too. He knows how to jump cut and do all of those things. He’s definitely a back that you got to prepare for.”

“He’s amazing,” said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. “Amazing talent, and that’s just one part that we have to deal with, but it certainly starts there.”

Speaking of running backs, Brian Robinson was on the field once again for practice for the second straight day. There is still no call on whether he will play or not this Sunday, but offensive coordinator Scott Turner made it clear that if he’s back, it will not be a big workload right away.

“He’s not going to come in and just carry the ball 30 times,” said Turner. “Obviously, and it’s his first time ever playing in the NFL. I mean, he’s a rookie. There’s going to be a period of getting him going, but I think we are all excited.”

The offense for the Commanders is beginning to look depleted. On Thursday, Curtis Samuel didn’t practice due to an illness, and rookie Jahan Dotson didn’t practice due to a hamstring injury that will likely keep him out for Sunday.

Add the injuries on the offensive line, and the Commanders are looking thin for Sunday against Tennessee. Kickoff at FedEx Field is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

