Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

KDVR.com

Boys escape alleged abduction

Two brothers are safe at home after one was abducted by a Denver woman in a neighborhood near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street. Two brothers are safe at home after one was abducted by a Denver woman in a neighborhood near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street. Denver weather: Rain chance...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police investigating homicide at Denver apartment

DENVER — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his apartment in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver Saturday afternoon. Police said they were called to the apartment in the 1200-block of Logan Street around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. They said Sunday morning that they are investigating the man's death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
hometownnewsnow.com

Massive Drug Haul Intended for this Area, Smuggler Still at Large

(Denver, CO) - A drug bust that made national headlines over the summer has a closer tie to this area than originally reported. On June 18, Colorado State Police discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop west of Denver. Authorities said it was the largest amount of fentanyl seized on a U.S. highway, and recently they revealed that the massive shipment was destined for the South Bend area.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

CPW advises what to do with wildlife road encounters

Also of note, it's better to swerve away from the animals on major roadways rather than hit them, especially those of moose size. CPW advises what to do with wildlife road encounters. Also of note, it's better to swerve away from the animals on major roadways rather than hit them,...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver to pay man falsely accused of robbing banks $50,000

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will approve a $50,000 settlement Monday with a man falsely accused of robbing two banks. Steven Christopher Talley sued the City and County of Denver, Police Sgt. Marco Martinez, and Officers John Ruddy, and James Bradley in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Case No. 1:16-cv-02327-JLK.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Victim dies days after Denver shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the person or people responsible for a shooting that killed a boy and injured another person Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100-block of North Downing Street. The victims...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Broomfield bank barricaded man is arrested

A man who broke into a bank overnight for several hours barricaded himself. He went under arrest by 8 a.m. Saturday. FOX31 Reporter Carly Moore was on scene. A man who broke into a bank overnight for several hours barricaded himself. He went under arrest by 8 a.m. Saturday. FOX31 Reporter Carly Moore was on scene.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland Man Arrested

A Loveland man has been arrested a week after investigators say he punched and knocked an undercover Fort Collins police detective unconscious. The detective remained in critical condition at an area hospital late last week, according to a news release from the Critical Incident Response Team.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police ask for help solving 31st & Downing homicide

Police in Denver are asking for help with a homicide investigation. It happened about 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Whittier neighborhood. Police said when officers arrived at the scene in the 3100 block of Downing Street, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One person died. Police have released his picture but no other identifying information. Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver 2023 homeless budget: Quarter of a billion dollars

The cover of Denver's 2023 plan to address homelessness.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Denver’s plan to address homelessness in 2023 contains 56 pages and is backed by a quarter of a billion dollar budget, but it won’t even come close to housing everyone living on the streets.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman killed in doorway by gunman

A 68-year-old woman was shot and killed in her doorway. FOX31's Vicente Arenas reports. A 68-year-old woman was shot and killed in her doorway. FOX31's Vicente Arenas reports. Digital Dara: Friday, Oct. 7- Cold Case: Who murdered …. Digital Dara: Friday, Oct. 7- Cold Case: Who murdered Marcus Mason 15...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash

Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Teen couple shot getting off RTD, boy on life support

The family of a young teen is hoping to get answers after he was shot Wednesday night in Denver’s Whittier neighborhood. Joshua Short reports. Teen couple shot getting off RTD, boy on life support. The family of a young teen is hoping to get answers after he was shot...
DENVER, CO

