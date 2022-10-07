Police in Denver are asking for help with a homicide investigation. It happened about 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Whittier neighborhood. Police said when officers arrived at the scene in the 3100 block of Downing Street, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One person died. Police have released his picture but no other identifying information. Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO