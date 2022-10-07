ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

The kind of tax hike voters haven't approved in 22 years

By Alan Gionet
 3 days ago

Selling the kind of tax hike voters haven't approved in 22 years 02:43

The talk around town is again about another request for a mill levy override in this part of Adams County. It's a place where working people have been hit hard already by inflation.

"I own a painting company. It costs me more $20 just to go to work and then $20 to come back," said Alex Vigil.

But get him thinking about schools and he softens a bit.

CBS

"My mom was a teacher for over 40 years and she didn't even make enough to even make it."

Still, he was having a tough time deciding about a mill levy override that would cost homeowners about $55.60 more a year per $100,000 in home valuation.

"I'm OK with them getting more money, except for I want it to go to the teachers, not to the brass."

That's part of the sell, said Brighton 27J District superintendent Dr. Chris Fiedler. The levy hike request includes language saying it cannot go to the district's administrators. He was trying to convince people at a PTA meeting on a Broncos game Thursday night at West Ridge Elementary.

"We've pulled all the levers. Our community needs to have 100% of the expectations and we have 80% of the revenue to deliver on."

Salaries for staff are significantly behind other districts, even those in Adams County where they are an average of at least $10,000 lower than nearby districts. Per pupil spending in the district is last in the metro area and third lowest in the state. Brighton 27J operates a four-day school week. Teachers have left abruptly to seek more pay.

"We're not anywhere near fully staffed," said Dr. Fiedler.

CBS

Among the topics brought up at the meeting, was the development of a list of potential cuts if the vote fails. The list includes activities and sports as well as transportation.

"We literally do not have the budget for sports to happen next year if this does not pass because they have to fill the teacher spots at the new schools that are being built right now. Otherwise, we'll have empty buildings next year and that can't happen," said parent Chelsey Crittendon.

With her were members of the girls' basketball team from Riverdale Ridge, where her daughter plays.

"I think we're a little mad," said player Alissa Neurauter, after the team found out sports could be on the list.

Downtown, one older couple explained how they had favored more money for schools in the past, but felt they have done their part and would not vote to raise taxes on their limited income.

In one bar Chauncey Batemen said, "I already pay too much in taxes. Really have no intention of taking my hard-earned money and putting it in someone else's pocket. So I'm always against tax increases of any sort."

In a store down the way, Heather's Front Porch, Teri Skinner gave it some thought and approval. I don't necessarily want to pay more taxes, but I can't expect my grandkids to get a good education if we just have anybody in there teaching them.

CBS

Scott Bischoff understands how people can oppose the idea as they have in the past seven mill levy override requests in the district.

"Why pay extra taxes and that if they don't have children in school anymore?" But said, he favors the idea. "I think a couple of dollars out of my pocket is just a cup of coffee that I won't miss."

Gas, energy costs mean it could be a grim and pricey winter

Rising costs for oil and gas are another blow to fragile budgets. Home heating and electric costs this winter could be much higher than last. A recent XCEL Energy rate increase means homeowners will be paying about four percent more in October. But it's only one of a series of increases that could put energy bills over 50% higher than last year by the end of 2022. "It's not getting any easier. It's getting rougher and rougher," said flower deliveryman John Lindsay as he filled his car with gasoline. Hoping to be retired at 65 he is still working. Gasoline price hikes this...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Denver suburb rent rising even faster than city core

DENVER (KDVR) — It is no longer the case that renters can find cheaper living outside of Denver’s urban core, as the pandemic exodus of workers away from city cores cranked rent up in outlying cities. An ApartmentList study of nationwide rental data found that rent has been...
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

The systems Denver’s superintendent wants to dismantle

As part of his annual goals, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero has identified four “persistent and enduring systems of oppression” within the district to tackle.Two of the systems are related to special education. The other two are related to the central office and the role of the school board, which hired Marrero last year. Marrero’s goals for the year — which the school board will use later this month to...
DENVER, CO
Air pollution monitoring program makes community feel validated

New results from an independent community air quality monitoring site in Commerce City show that air pollution levels there tend to be higher than other comparable metro area sites to the northwest of it. The results are creating a sense of validation and hope among some residents of Commerce City and north Denver neighborhoods who said they previously felt their air pollution concerns went ignored. "As neighbors, we can sense it, we feel it, we smell the pollution," said Mimi Madrid, who has lived in north Denver's Swansea neighborhood for 10 years. "It can be intense when it comes to the...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
washparkprofile.com

Inside Jeffco Kids First, and Ganahl's furor over students

What I want is for people to stop demonizing our kids. That’s what I feel like has been happening, that in objecting to and playing some of these identity politics, our kids hear this language … and they don’t understand why people hate them.”. Over the summer,...
COLORADO STATE
