ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’

Donald Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” Mr Trump said Sunday, without giving the basis for his claim. He demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted for ‘hiding’ documents.Mr Trump was likely referring to reports...
FLORIDA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

From fringe to front row: Congresswoman Greene rises in GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene took her seat directly behind Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, a proximity to power for the firebrand congresswoman that did not go unnoticed, as he unveiled the House GOP’s midterm election agenda in Pennsylvania. Days later, she appeared on stage warming up the crowd for Donald Trump, when the former president rallied voters in Michigan to […] The post From fringe to front row: Congresswoman Greene rises in GOP appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Reuters

Marketmind: Dollar feeds on stress

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A stressful start to a packed week for world markets saw the U.S. dollar feed off a sour brew of geopolitical, economic policy, international trade and corporate tensions.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy