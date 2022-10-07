Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Today is the Last Day For a 68-year-old Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ
Today is the last day for a landmark restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been serving delicious food since the 1950s. That's 68 years of history coming to a close at Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City. Several weeks ago, the owners of Voltaco's posted a heartfelt message...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Teen Rises to Rank of Eagle Scout
Chase Palermo has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor awarded to the elite Boy Scouts who have proven through determination and perseverance that they are up to the most arduous tasks. Chase has been in scouting since he was five. His grandfather, Lawrence Silver, was an Eagle...
Disturbing Trend Continues – 2 More Businesses Close In Atlantic City
The post COVID-19 pandemic trend continues to hit hard as two more long-time Atlantic City businesses have closed. Santori’s Produce Outlet was located at 520 North Albany Avenue in the Chelsea Heights section of Atlantic. City, New New Jersey. Santori’s has been an Atlantic City fixture for more than...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster
Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jersey Shore town closes beaches over problems caused by Hurricane Ian
A Cape May County, New Jersey, borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Police and Ecumenical Council Join to Help Those in Need
Vincent Bertucci stopped by the Acme at Eighth Street in Ocean City on Friday morning to do some grocery shopping. Most of what he purchased was going to people he didn’t even know. Bertucci, of Ocean City, filled his cart with boxes of pasta, jars of pasta sauce, and...
Ocean City, NJ may increase beach tag cost by a lot — are Wildwoods next?
As the City Council in Ocean City takes the first step at Thursday’s meeting toward increasing the cost of beach tags, the mayors of the Wildwoods also are considering ways to increase revenues including beach fees. The Ocean City council will take its first vote on an ordinance that...
Jersey Shore town closes beaches following severe erosion brought by Ian remnants
A Cape May County borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS News
Finders of urn washed ashore in Ocean City want to find bereaved
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An urn washed ashore in Ocean City Friday afternoon. Now, the finders would like to reunite it with the family of the deceased person. Ryan Leonard's children found the urn in a pile of seagrass. It reads "In Loving Memory Mon," along with the name Paulette Eva Rose and the dates of birth and death.
Explore NJ: 45 hidden gem restaurants around South Jersey
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
North Wildwood requests emergency permit after Ian's remnants cause beach erosion
WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood submitted Wednesday an emergency permit application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to install steel bulkheads after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion to the city's dunes.The bulkheads will be installed along the East 15th Avenue beachfront between the dune and the city's beach patrol building."Ever since this dune was placed here in 2007, it's never been deteriorated to this point," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "It's the worst we've seen since we've had this dune in here."He estimated Ian's remnants earlier this week washed out about 75-80% of the 15th Avenue dune."The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Certain Beaches In New Jersey Are Now Closed, Here’s What We Know
Hurricane Ian came and went, and left a trail of destruction in its path. Florida, of course, was absolutely devastated by the storm with millions out of power, and many unable to get food and water in a timely manner. There are a few ways to help, making a donation...
987thecoast.com
North Wildwood’s “Boots at the Beach” Cancelled Indefinitely
North Wildwood’s popular “Boots at the Beach” country music festival is no longer. The Anglesea Irish Society announced that the special event is cancelled indefinitely due to financial stresses that linger after the pandemic. Donations and income have dropped in recent years. The post North Wildwood’s “Boots...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York
Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Movie filming in Wildwood and Cape May looking for extras!
From the writer/director of ‘Sagacity’ and ‘Good Stuff’. For all roles please submit Head Shot, Resume, and Reel. Casting “Magic in the Maze,” a feature length drama directed by S. J. Accardi. Filming takes place this October in North Wildwood and Cape May. New Jersey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Just How Bad Are Jersey’s Beaches Eroded From Hurricane Ian?
Well, it seems New Jersey dodged a bullet in reference to Hurricane Ian. The same can't be said for the folks in southwestern Florida. Of course, we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. While it's true that we didn't experience anything even close to what the residents...
Amazing, The Oldest Stewarts Root Beer In The Country Is In New Jersey
There are a lot of historic sites around New Jersey that are worth taking a day trip to see. There's Historic Smithville, The Central Railroad of New Jersey, Absecon Lighthouse, and Lucy the Elephant just to name a few!. What's even more fun though, is when you can visit a...
Almost 30 people displaced after apartment fire in Camden County: Officials
PINE HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Nine families were displaced by a 4-alarm apartment fire overnight. Officials say the fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Friday in Pine Hill.Almost 25 people in total are without a home now.The Red Cross will be assisting those who have been impacted.No injuries were reported and there is no word on what caused the fire.
‘Really shady stuff’: Council to hold hearings on realtor after homeowner complaints
Philadelphia City Council on Thursday authorized hearings into MV Realty, a company that has enrolled hundreds of city homeowners into a program that Council finds questionable. Homeowners have filed complaints, believing the company misled them.
Comments / 2