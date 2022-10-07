ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Teen Rises to Rank of Eagle Scout

Chase Palermo has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor awarded to the elite Boy Scouts who have proven through determination and perseverance that they are up to the most arduous tasks. Chase has been in scouting since he was five. His grandfather, Lawrence Silver, was an Eagle...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster

Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Ocean City, NJ
Government
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Barr
CBS News

Finders of urn washed ashore in Ocean City want to find bereaved

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An urn washed ashore in Ocean City Friday afternoon. Now, the finders would like to reunite it with the family of the deceased person. Ryan Leonard's children found the urn in a pile of seagrass. It reads "In Loving Memory Mon," along with the name Paulette Eva Rose and the dates of birth and death.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

North Wildwood requests emergency permit after Ian's remnants cause beach erosion

WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood submitted Wednesday an emergency permit application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to install steel bulkheads after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion to the city's dunes.The bulkheads will be installed along the East 15th Avenue beachfront between the dune and the city's beach patrol building."Ever since this dune was placed here in 2007, it's never been deteriorated to this point," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "It's the worst we've seen since we've had this dune in here."He estimated Ian's remnants earlier this week washed out about 75-80% of the 15th Avenue dune."The...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#City Council#Labor Day#The Beaches#Travel Destinations#Greatest Family Resort
987thecoast.com

North Wildwood’s “Boots at the Beach” Cancelled Indefinitely

North Wildwood’s popular “Boots at the Beach” country music festival is no longer. The Anglesea Irish Society announced that the special event is cancelled indefinitely due to financial stresses that linger after the pandemic. Donations and income have dropped in recent years. The post North Wildwood’s “Boots...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York

Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Movie filming in Wildwood and Cape May looking for extras!

From the writer/director of ‘Sagacity’ and ‘Good Stuff’. For all roles please submit Head Shot, Resume, and Reel. Casting “Magic in the Maze,” a feature length drama directed by S. J. Accardi. Filming takes place this October in North Wildwood and Cape May. New Jersey.
CAPE MAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel

Comments / 0

Community Policy