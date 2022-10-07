ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Post Register

Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in...
POLITICS
Post Register

NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
WORLD
Post Register

Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.
EUROPE
Post Register

Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
EUROPE
Post Register

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

CHISINAU, Moldova — Moldova’s deputy prime minster says three cruise missiles launched Monday morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea on Ukraine crossed Moldova’s airspace. Nicu Popescu, who is also the minster of foreign affairs and European integration, said he had summoned the Russian ambassador for...
MILITARY
Post Register

Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan's floods

DADU, Pakistan (AP) — Every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s massive monsoon-driven floods. The 12-year-old girl’s family home is destroyed, as is the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with are scattered, finding refuge elsewhere.
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to the former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ben S. Bernanke, and two U.S.-based economists, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig, “for research on banks and financial crises.”. The prize...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Russia targets Kyiv and Ukraine's cities after attack on Crimean bridge

Russia bombed the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and a host of other cities across the country on Monday morning in a massive series of rush-hour attacks in apparent revenge for the explosions on a Crimean bridge over the weekend.At least eight people were killed in the capital and more than 20 injured in initial casualty figures given by Ukraine authorities.The hits came just hours after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin described the attack in Crimea as “act of terrorism” and blamed Ukraine. Senior officials in Moscow on Monday said they should target those responsible for the attack. It also came just...
EUROPE

