Russia bombed the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and a host of other cities across the country on Monday morning in a massive series of rush-hour attacks in apparent revenge for the explosions on a Crimean bridge over the weekend.At least eight people were killed in the capital and more than 20 injured in initial casualty figures given by Ukraine authorities.The hits came just hours after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin described the attack in Crimea as “act of terrorism” and blamed Ukraine. Senior officials in Moscow on Monday said they should target those responsible for the attack. It also came just...

EUROPE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO