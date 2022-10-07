Read full article on original website
Belarus's Lukashenko warns Ukraine, deploys troops with Russia
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he had ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what he said was a clear threat to Belarus from Kyiv and its backers in the West.
Fetterman's fitness brought into question, Ukraine cities rocked by missile strikes and more top headlines
SIGNS OF TROUBLE? - Verbal misfires bring Democrat Senate candidate's fitness into question as race tightens
Chinese chip stocks plunge in Hong Kong after new US export controls promise to crimp Beijing's tech development
China's biggest chipmaker falls almost 4% after the publication of new export controls will cut China off from semiconductors made with US tools.
Elon Musk's unsolicited idea for Taiwan welcomed by Beijing, slammed in Taipei
As tensions between China and Taiwan simmer at their highest point in decades, officials in both places have clashed in recent days over an unsolicited idea from billionaire Elon Musk.
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in...
NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.
The Hill’s Morning Report — As midterms near, both parties remain on edge
Ohio Senate candidates Rep. Tim Ryan (D) and Republican J.D. Vance will debate tonight in an increasingly tight race in a state that has been considered reliably red in recent years. The Hill’s Julia Manchester writes that while the GOP has historically had an advantage in Ohio, recent polling shows Ryan closing the gap with Vance.
Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
CHISINAU, Moldova — Moldova’s deputy prime minster says three cruise missiles launched Monday morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea on Ukraine crossed Moldova’s airspace. Nicu Popescu, who is also the minster of foreign affairs and European integration, said he had summoned the Russian ambassador for...
Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan's floods
DADU, Pakistan (AP) — Every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s massive monsoon-driven floods. The 12-year-old girl’s family home is destroyed, as is the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with are scattered, finding refuge elsewhere.
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
STOCKHOLM — (AP) — This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to the former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ben S. Bernanke, and two U.S.-based economists, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig, “for research on banks and financial crises.”. The prize...
Russia launches wave of deadly strikes across Ukraine, as blasts rock Kyiv and Lviv
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
China imposes lockdowns as COVID-19 surges after holiday
Chinese cities are imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week
Russia targets Kyiv and Ukraine’s cities after attack on Crimean bridge
Russia bombed the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and a host of other cities across the country on Monday morning in a massive series of rush-hour attacks in apparent revenge for the explosions on a Crimean bridge over the weekend.At least eight people were killed in the capital and more than 20 injured in initial casualty figures given by Ukraine authorities.The hits came just hours after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin described the attack in Crimea as “act of terrorism” and blamed Ukraine. Senior officials in Moscow on Monday said they should target those responsible for the attack. It also came just...
