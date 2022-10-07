Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Laurel Gardens’ 2nd annual ‘Fall Festival’ reaches out to community
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Raising awareness and educating others was the goal for one Pine Belt community. Bouncy houses, popcorn stands, dance offs, and an array of booths set Saturday’s scene at the Laurel Gardens second annual Fall Festival. Kids enjoyed playing ball, meeting first responders and learning about...
WDAM-TV
Pride in the Park held Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt Pride Week events wrap up this weekend. A “Pride in the Park” event took place at Town Square Park Saturday. More than 50 vendors were on hand offering various products, services or information to help members of the LGBT community. “The main...
WDAM-TV
Moselle VFD hosts 3rd annual Octoberfest
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Festivals continued throughout the Pine Belt Saturday. The Moselle Volunteer Fire Department hosted its third annual Octoberfest Saturday afternoon. Vendors and food trucks lined the grassy patch behind the department’s station, offering crafts and lunch for attendees. The event also offered many events for the...
WDAM-TV
Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church rallied to support the victims of Hurricane Ian, returning to the Magnolia State Sunday after delivering about $10,000 worth of supplies over the weekend. Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel donated money and supplies to a Fort Myers, Fla.-area church, including items...
WDAM-TV
Fire Prevention Week celebrates 100th anniversary
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This year marks the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week and Pine Belt firefighters are equipping the community with the right tools and tips in case of an emergency. Across the nation, people are learning about fire safety and the important role that first...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Library holds inaugural Children's Comic-con
An annual Pine Belt event celebrating Native-American culture and tradition returns to its roots at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend. A pumpkin patch, a hay mountain, a corn maze - fall fun has started at Michell Farms. Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Updated: Oct....
WDAM-TV
Worship service held as lead-up to Carey inauguration
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An inaugural worship service was held Sunday night for William Carey University President Ben Burnett. The service included several sings performed by the William Carey University Worship Choir and Band, as well as scripture readings, a sermon and benediction. Many students, faculty and alumni came out...
nomadlawyer.org
Gulfport: 7 Best Places to visit in Gulfport, Mississippi
The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg library hosted 1st ever children’s ComiCon
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Public Library hosted its first ComiCon Saturday. The event highlighted the library’s “Will Eisner & The History of the Graphic Novel” exhibit. Children from across the Pine Belt came out to enjoy looking at the novels, while participating in superhero-themed activities. Library...
WDAM-TV
NAMI Walks event focuses attention on those living with mental illness
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 100 people took a walk around Kamper Park Saturday to focus attention on those living with mental illness. It was part of the NAMI Walks Your Way event. It was hosted by the Pine Belt Chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Several vendors...
WDAM-TV
USM hosts first Powwow in nearly a decade
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An event celebrating traditional Native-American culture returned to the USM campus Saturday. The Southern Miss Powwow was held at Spirit Park Saturday. It was the first time in nearly 10 years that the university had hosted the event. For several years, it took place at Hinton...
WDAM-TV
Carey welcomes back alumni with ‘Celebrate Carey Rally’
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Once a Crusader, always a Crusader. William Carey University welcomed alumni back for a day of fun with the ‘Celebrate Carey Rally,’ an afternoon with food, music, games and door prizes. “It is so great to see our alums come out,” said Pam...
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”. WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?. Pink Up: Doctors say breast cancer screenings are first defense. Updated: 4 hours...
WDAM-TV
Laurel church on the road to Florida with hurricane relief supplies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Laurel church left Friday afternoon to deliver relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Members of Trinity Baptist Church took a truckload of donated supplies to Citygate Ministries in Ft. Myers, FL. Residents donated water, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, insect repellent...
impact601.com
Owens honored as Fire Station 4 rededicated and renamed for long-time educator
Community leaders, family, and friends gathered at Fire Station #4 Friday afternoon as the fire station held a rededication ceremony in honor of Dr. Eugene Owens, renaming it, “John W. Spriggs/Dr. Eugene D. Owens, Jr. Fire Station No. 4.”. Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, Rev. Anne Clayton, Ward 7...
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a vehicle that crossed lanes and struck a another vehicle before crashing into a light pole and then an oak tree was declared dead at the scene of the early-morning Saturday accident. Biloxi police said they responded to a call of a two-vehicle...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
WLOX
Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
WDAM-TV
Flu season is here; time to get your flu shot
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The weather is starting to cool down, which means we’re getting into the flu season. The Centers for Disease Control reported an estimated nine million people had the flu in the 2021-2022 season. So for many families, it’s a common concern heading into fall.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt athletes honored for academics
TUPELO, Miss. (WDAM) - Athletes from Mississippi’s public/private and two-year/four-year colleges/community colleges were honored this week for their achievements in the classroom. The annual Halbrook Awards were presented at the Mississippi Association of Colleges and Universities business meeting. The program recognizes Mississippi colleges and universities that achieve and maintain...
