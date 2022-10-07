ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Flavorful Chicken Fajitas

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Flavorful Chicken Fajitas – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. The marinated chicken in these popular wraps is mouthwatering!. 1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips. 1/2 medium sweet red pepper, julienned. 1/2 medium green pepper, julienned. 4 green...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Parmesan Slider Bake

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Parmesan Slider Bake – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Sliders are the perfect finger food for any get-together!. -Preheat oven to 375°. Prepare chicken tenders according to package directions. Meanwhile, without separating rolls, cut them horizontally in half; arrange roll bottoms in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Place 8 cheese slices over roll bottoms, overlapping as needed. Bake until cheese is melted, 3-5 minutes.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Applefest Wraps Up Today With Antique and Classic Car Cruise

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin’s annual Applefest wraps up today, Sunday, October 9, with the annual Antique and Classic Car Cruise and much more!. Todays’s events begin with the Franklin Elks Breakfast at 7:00 a.m at the Elks Lodge at 13th and Buffalo Street. The Antique and...
FRANKLIN, PA
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight – Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Maxine E. Burford

Maxine E. Burford, 94, of Clarion, passed away early Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh. She was born on May 28, 1928 in Limestone Township; a daughter of the late Blaine Booth Sr. and Margaret Thomas Booth Smith. Maxine married Byron Burford Sr. on March 29,...
CLARION, PA
SPONSORED: West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by Offering Free Screenings

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by offering a limited number of free screenings. Free screenings include Musculoskeletal Ultrasound and Walking/Running Analysis using Digitsole. Screenings will be performed on Monday, October 10, in Franklin and Monday, October 24, in Seneca.
SENECA, PA
Elaine J. Hetrick

Elaine J. Hetrick, 87, of Mayport and formerly of North Freedom, died on Friday afternoon, October 7, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born on July 7, 1935, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Clair and Jennie Mae (Wise) Boddorf. Elaine...
MAYPORT, PA
Teresa L. “Terri” Miller

Teresa L. “Terri” Miller, 69, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She lived courageously and graciously with cancer for 18 months. She was born on March 8, 1953, in Brookville and was the daughter of the late...
MAYPORT, PA
Featured Local Job: Homeless Shelter Worker

Emmaus Haven of Venango currently has an opening for a Homeless Shelter Worker. This is a part-time position, 24 – 32 hours per week, must be available 2nd and 3rd shifts, (4 pm to Midnight and midnight to 8 am) and weekends. Duties include but are not limited to...
VENANGO, PA
Elwood L. Steele

Elwood L. Steele, 84, of Clarion, passed away Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless. He was born on January 10, 1938, in Corsica; a son of the late Harold C. and Leota Carrier Steele. Elwood was a 1956 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.
CLARION, PA
Dan D. Davis

Dan D. Davis, 72, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home, after a short battle with metastatic melanoma. He was born on March 7, 1950 in Dover, OH. He was the son of the late George D. and Josephine B. (Britt) Davis. Dan married Tina...
RIMERSBURG, PA
Barbara Guthrie Sayers

Barbara Guthrie Sayers, 93, of Lower Burrell, PA, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was born April 12, 1929, in Summerville, PA to Joseph and Nessa Guthrie. She grew up in Akron, Ohio when her father found work at Goodrich and then Goodyear during WWII. Years...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
Paige L. Mong

Paige L. Mong, 73, of Venango Twp., Parker, passed away Monday (10-03-22) at Butler Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on August 1, 1949, in Butler, Pa. Paige was a graduate of Butler High School and had obtained certification as a phlebotomist and a fully certified paramedic.
PARKER, PA
Oil City Man Accused of Choking His 76-Year-Old Grandmother

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for allegedly choking his 76-year-old grandmother during a domestic altercation on Tuesday evening. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Brandon David Jaco in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Tuesday, October 4.
OIL CITY, PA
One Dead in Route 8 Crash

ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

