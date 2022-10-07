Read full article on original website
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Flavorful Chicken Fajitas
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Flavorful Chicken Fajitas – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. The marinated chicken in these popular wraps is mouthwatering!. 1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips. 1/2 medium sweet red pepper, julienned. 1/2 medium green pepper, julienned. 4 green...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Can’t-Eat-Just-One Cinnamon Rolls
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Can’t-Eat-Just-One Cinnamon Rolls – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1/4 cup warm water (110° to 115°) 1/3 cup instant vanilla pudding mix (half of a 3.4-ounce package) 1 large egg, room temperature. 1/4 cup butter, melted. 1 teaspoon...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Parmesan Slider Bake
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Parmesan Slider Bake – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Sliders are the perfect finger food for any get-together!. -Preheat oven to 375°. Prepare chicken tenders according to package directions. Meanwhile, without separating rolls, cut them horizontally in half; arrange roll bottoms in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Place 8 cheese slices over roll bottoms, overlapping as needed. Bake until cheese is melted, 3-5 minutes.
explore venango
Applefest Wraps Up Today With Antique and Classic Car Cruise
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin’s annual Applefest wraps up today, Sunday, October 9, with the annual Antique and Classic Car Cruise and much more!. Todays’s events begin with the Franklin Elks Breakfast at 7:00 a.m at the Elks Lodge at 13th and Buffalo Street. The Antique and...
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight – Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear,...
explore venango
Maxine E. Burford
Maxine E. Burford, 94, of Clarion, passed away early Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh. She was born on May 28, 1928 in Limestone Township; a daughter of the late Blaine Booth Sr. and Margaret Thomas Booth Smith. Maxine married Byron Burford Sr. on March 29,...
explore venango
SPONSORED: West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by Offering Free Screenings
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by offering a limited number of free screenings. Free screenings include Musculoskeletal Ultrasound and Walking/Running Analysis using Digitsole. Screenings will be performed on Monday, October 10, in Franklin and Monday, October 24, in Seneca.
explore venango
Elaine J. Hetrick
Elaine J. Hetrick, 87, of Mayport and formerly of North Freedom, died on Friday afternoon, October 7, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born on July 7, 1935, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Clair and Jennie Mae (Wise) Boddorf. Elaine...
explore venango
Teresa L. “Terri” Miller
Teresa L. “Terri” Miller, 69, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She lived courageously and graciously with cancer for 18 months. She was born on March 8, 1953, in Brookville and was the daughter of the late...
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Homeless Shelter Worker
Emmaus Haven of Venango currently has an opening for a Homeless Shelter Worker. This is a part-time position, 24 – 32 hours per week, must be available 2nd and 3rd shifts, (4 pm to Midnight and midnight to 8 am) and weekends. Duties include but are not limited to...
explore venango
Elwood L. Steele
Elwood L. Steele, 84, of Clarion, passed away Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless. He was born on January 10, 1938, in Corsica; a son of the late Harold C. and Leota Carrier Steele. Elwood was a 1956 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.
explore venango
Dan D. Davis
Dan D. Davis, 72, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home, after a short battle with metastatic melanoma. He was born on March 7, 1950 in Dover, OH. He was the son of the late George D. and Josephine B. (Britt) Davis. Dan married Tina...
explore venango
Barbara Guthrie Sayers
Barbara Guthrie Sayers, 93, of Lower Burrell, PA, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was born April 12, 1929, in Summerville, PA to Joseph and Nessa Guthrie. She grew up in Akron, Ohio when her father found work at Goodrich and then Goodyear during WWII. Years...
explore venango
Paige L. Mong
Paige L. Mong, 73, of Venango Twp., Parker, passed away Monday (10-03-22) at Butler Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on August 1, 1949, in Butler, Pa. Paige was a graduate of Butler High School and had obtained certification as a phlebotomist and a fully certified paramedic.
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Choking His 76-Year-Old Grandmother
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for allegedly choking his 76-year-old grandmother during a domestic altercation on Tuesday evening. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Brandon David Jaco in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Tuesday, October 4.
explore venango
One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
explore venango
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Robert Braden
Robert Braden served our country in the United States Army. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War where he received his Good Conduct Medal and was an expert rifle marksman. Military honors were accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard following Robert’s funeral service. He was...
