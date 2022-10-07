ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

3 People Turned Away At GOP Fish Fry

Despite some tasty fried fish and colorful tabletop candidate displays, the Kosciusko County GOP Fish Fry was a little less inviting this year for some. For the first time in memory, Republicans who are supporting an independent candidate for sheriff were turned away from the GOP Fish Fry at the county fairgrounds Wednesday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
