Cohocton’s annual Fall Foliage Festival this weekend

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The 56th annual Fall Foliage Festival in Cohocton will be held this upcoming weekend Oct. 7-9.

The festival which began in 1966 hosts a flea market on The Village Greens with local vendors of all different trades including art, crafts, antiques, food, and more. The festival’s co-chairman, Bob Fleishman, explains why this year’s theme is called “Heart of Fall.”

“There’s a little more behind it than everybody realizes, it’s the heart of everyone that works on this thing, the heart of all the fun we have with this thing, and the heart of all the people,” said Fleishman.

Foliage also coming in just in time for the festival. The Southern Tier is expected to see near-peak foliage this weekend with 75 percent of color change expected by Saturday, according to ILoveNY’s team of foliage spotters . Steuben County areas, including Cohocton, will see some major pops of gold, yellow, orange, and red.

“It’s going to be a fun weekend…The weather looks good, everything looks perfect for the weekend,” said Fleishman, eager for the festival to begin.

Among many activities, the main event on Saturday will be a parade at 12 p.m. and on Sunday they are hosting a tractor pull, a car show, an antique show, and a vintage snowmobile show. For a full list of events and more information on the festival visit their website: http://www.fallfoliagefestival.com/home.html

