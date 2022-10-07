Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
Bobcats blanked by Three Rivers 57-0
The Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats fell 57-0 to the Three Rivers Bulldogs in the District 15-2A, Division I opener for both teams on Sept. 23 in Three Rivers. Marcus Gabriel rushed for 105 yards on 31 carries for the Bobcats, who saw their season record fall to 1-4. Denham Cheek had eight...
186 female anglers compete at CCA's 'Babes on Baffin' Tournament
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of teams united for a fishing tournament that not only was filled with friendly competition but was full of women empowerment. Tournament Director for CCA 'Babes on Baffin', Kimberly Prowse spoke with 3NEWS and said, this year's tournament is catch photo release, which is a part of the Coastal Conservation Association's mission to protect and conserve resources.
CCISD and Flour Bluff ISD pass state 'intruder' checks
KRIS 6 received information on two districts that happened to have perfect scores, the Flour Bluff Independent School District and the Corpus Christi Independent School District.
Visit the only haunted house on a ship in Texas: Haunting on the Blue Ghost opens Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 24 more days until Halloween and things are getting spooky on Corpus Christi Bay. If you're looking for thrills and chills, why not visit the largest haunted house on a ship in Texas? Actually, it's the only haunted house on a ship in Texas. Haunting on the Blue Ghost, a spooky experience aboard USS Lexington, opens tonight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever. A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.
Texas Parks and Wildlife selects new executive director from Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in recent memory, Texas Parks and Wildlife selected a new leader from South Texas. Dr. David Yoskowitz is currently Senior Executive Director of the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. As Texas Parks and Wildlife's new executive director, he will take his knowledge of the Gulf Coast to his new role to supplement the department’s efforts to preserve the state.
'Bee the Change': Beeville community rallies around bullied junior high student
BEEVILLE, Texas — The video is very hard to watch. It shows a boy seemingly minding his business at school and a bully harassing him and hitting him in the face. After the video was widely shared on social media, the community rallied around the junior high student. Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Willow quickly put together a float for Jayden to ride in during the Western Week Parade that was scheduled for the weekend after the incident happened.
Woodlawn gets an 'A' from TEA for outstanding test scores
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Woodlawn Elementary is celebrating a different kind of “A.”. The CCISD campus was rated 'A' by the TEA for outstanding test scores. The rating is a big deal for the school, which will be closing down at the end of the year to consolidate with Meadowbrook and Montclair at a brand-new school next year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coastal Bend goes all-out for National Night Out
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — When first responders like the police, firefighters, or EMS pull up in your neighborhood, it's usually about some serious business. But tomorrow night across the country, the only business your local first responders will worry about is having some serious fun!. National Night Out is...
Veg out at 5th Annual Corpus Christi VegFest this Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veganism is the practice of abstaining from animal products and consuming only plant-based foods – otherwise known as "rabbit food." raddest food, say the foodie fans of VegFest, . "We're just trying to bring the best of all the worlds and combine it into...
Halloween characters placed for victims at Nueces County Memorial Garden
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Memorial Garden victims received a very special honor as Halloween characters were put up by the founder of the garden, Fallon Wood. Wood's daughter, Breanna wood was tragically killed back in 2017. After dealing with such devastation, Wood immediately knew she wanted...
Grace United Methodist Church invites local venders to sell at upcoming festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen invited local vendors to sell at their fall festival. The church is not charging vendors to participate since It's all part of their 'Giving Back' mission. This is something the church have always done for their fall festival...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
Confirmed: Fort Hood will soon be Fort Cavazos; named after Kingsville hero
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Fort Hood will be renamed to honor Kingsville-native Gen. Richard Cavazos, the first Hispanic to pin on four stars in the U.S. military. The U.S. Secretary of Defense released a memorandum Thursday that accepted all of the recommendations from a commission exploring new names for several military bases and posts, […]
Local woman on the road to recovery following a dog attack
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman was viscously attacked by a dog. The terrifying moment happened on Carver Dr near Tarlton St. A couple of good Samaritans found the woman bleeding out and were able to get her immediate medical attention. The woman's son said his mother...
After being pushed back for two years: LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade is back
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pride parade was back in action after being pushed back for nearly two years due to the COVID pandemic. The mission of the parade is to honor the LGBTGIA+ community. The fun started downtown Corpus Christi by the Art Center and stretched to the American Bank Center, where a block party followed.
School security measures stop intruder at Tuloso-Midway High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School had quite the scare Wednesday afternoon when an intoxicated intruder attempted to enter its campus, but superintendent Steve vanMatre said thanks to the school's layers of security, the man was unable to enter the school. It was a typical Wednesday afternoon until...
Incarnate Word Academy educators take part in Nobel Prize Teacher summit
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three educators from Incarnate Word Academy are back on campus after a trip to Sweden. They were there to attend a Noble Prize Teacher Summit. The summit is an international teacher's conference that's held every fall in Stockholm. Students at Incarnate Word told 3NEWS just how much their teachers attending a summit like this, helps them in the classroom.
July tourism sets record-setting, HOT numbers for Corpus Christi, Port Aransas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tourism records are being broken in the Coastal Bend. Translate those numbers, and they spell ‘success’ for Corpus Christi and Port Aransas. Port A Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brett Stawar said the record-breaking close-to-$3 million hotel-occupancy tax collections for July means the city has recovered from both Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0