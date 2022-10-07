ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Bobcats blanked by Three Rivers 57-0

The Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats fell 57-0 to the Three Rivers Bulldogs in the District 15-2A, Division I opener for both teams on Sept. 23 in Three Rivers. Marcus Gabriel rushed for 105 yards on 31 carries for the Bobcats, who saw their season record fall to 1-4. Denham Cheek had eight...
THREE RIVERS, TX
KIII 3News

186 female anglers compete at CCA's 'Babes on Baffin' Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of teams united for a fishing tournament that not only was filled with friendly competition but was full of women empowerment. Tournament Director for CCA 'Babes on Baffin', Kimberly Prowse spoke with 3NEWS and said, this year's tournament is catch photo release, which is a part of the Coastal Conservation Association's mission to protect and conserve resources.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever. A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Texas Parks and Wildlife selects new executive director from Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in recent memory, Texas Parks and Wildlife selected a new leader from South Texas. Dr. David Yoskowitz is currently Senior Executive Director of the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. As Texas Parks and Wildlife's new executive director, he will take his knowledge of the Gulf Coast to his new role to supplement the department’s efforts to preserve the state.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

'Bee the Change': Beeville community rallies around bullied junior high student

BEEVILLE, Texas — The video is very hard to watch. It shows a boy seemingly minding his business at school and a bully harassing him and hitting him in the face. After the video was widely shared on social media, the community rallied around the junior high student. Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Willow quickly put together a float for Jayden to ride in during the Western Week Parade that was scheduled for the weekend after the incident happened.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Woodlawn gets an 'A' from TEA for outstanding test scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Woodlawn Elementary is celebrating a different kind of “A.”. The CCISD campus was rated 'A' by the TEA for outstanding test scores. The rating is a big deal for the school, which will be closing down at the end of the year to consolidate with Meadowbrook and Montclair at a brand-new school next year.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend goes all-out for National Night Out

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — When first responders like the police, firefighters, or EMS pull up in your neighborhood, it's usually about some serious business. But tomorrow night across the country, the only business your local first responders will worry about is having some serious fun!. National Night Out is...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Incarnate Word Academy educators take part in Nobel Prize Teacher summit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three educators from Incarnate Word Academy are back on campus after a trip to Sweden. They were there to attend a Noble Prize Teacher Summit. The summit is an international teacher's conference that's held every fall in Stockholm. Students at Incarnate Word told 3NEWS just how much their teachers attending a summit like this, helps them in the classroom.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

July tourism sets record-setting, HOT numbers for Corpus Christi, Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tourism records are being broken in the Coastal Bend. Translate those numbers, and they spell ‘success’ for Corpus Christi and Port Aransas. Port A Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brett Stawar said the record-breaking close-to-$3 million hotel-occupancy tax collections for July means the city has recovered from both Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

