ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Oct. 6 HS Football Recap

By Ruben Juarez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xs2Z7_0iPU7QyC00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Week 7 of the high school football season kicked off with more than a handful of games on Thursday night.

Final Scores

Los Fresnos 42, Rivera 7

PSJA 55, Economedes 13

McAllen 51, Juarez-Lincoln 7

Vela 70, Rio Grande City 27

Mercedes 41, Valley View 16

Port Isabel 35, UAT Ciudad Victoria 3

Hidalgo 41, Kingsville King 7

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

First 1,000 fans to receive T-shirts at Toros ‘White Out Night’

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first 1,000 fans will receive T-shirts at the RGV Toros “White Out Night” this weekend. Reliant, the official kit partner for the Toros this season, announced the jersey promotion. “When the gates open, we will be giving white jersey replica T-shirts to the first 1,000 people who visit the Reliant […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Pete Benavides basketball court now open in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning in Brownsville to announce the opening of the Pedro “Pete” Benavides County Park Covered Basketball Court. The construction of the court was done in memory of former Cameron County Commissioner, Pete Benavides. The $810,000 multi-purpose facility and improvement project was funded through the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harlingen, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
City
Hidalgo, TX
Harlingen, TX
Football
City
Harlingen, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Education
Harlingen, TX
Sports
ValleyCentral

KTEX radio host Jojo to front Walk With the Heroes 5K

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department announced its master of ceremonies for the eighth annual Walk With the Heroes 5K. Jojo, with the KTEX morning show, will host the event Friday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Casa De Amistad, located at 1204 Fair Park Boulevard in Harlingen and Saturday, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Palmview receives grant from T-Mobile to help the community

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — T-Mobile has awarded the City of Palmview $50,000 to help fund new community projects. They can come here and finish homework, do assignments,” City of Palmview Mayor Ricardo Villareal said. “When we’ve we’ve added another, another branch to our learning community as well and hopefully better meet the needs of our community […]
PALMVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Juarez#American Football#Highschoolsports#Economedes 13 Mcallen#Mercedes#Uat#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
KRGV

PSJA ISD to host flu shot clinic for employees

Pharr-San Juan Alamo Independent School District is hosting a flu shot clinic for their employees Monday. The clinic begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. It will take place at the PSJA Stadium Home Locker Room. This clinic will be open to all PSJA ISD employees.
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville resident claims $4M Mega Millions prize

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville resident has claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $4 million out of a Circle K in Los Fresnos. The prize was won in the Sept. 23 drawing. According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the winning ticket was purchased out of a Circle K, located at 100 S. Arroyo […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Sunday honors fallen firefighters — including a San Benito fire chief who died in 2021

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Across the United States on Sunday, many communities have lowered flags to pay respect and to memorialize 148 fallen firefighters, including a fire chief from San Benito who died from complications of COVID-19. The gesture is part of a weekend of observances organized by the National Firefighters Memorial Service that […]
SAN BENITO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
ValleyCentral

Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg becomes RGV’s second Music Friendly Community

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg has joined more than 30 Texas cities as an official Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office. “Edinburg has a long history of hosting exceptional music talent from up-and-coming South Texas artists and international musicians alike,” state Rep. Terry Canales said. “This designation demonstrates that our community is a […]
EDINBURG, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Authorities Find 84 Unlawful Migrants in Trailer

Authorities apprehended 84 unlawful migrants from the back of a tractor-trailer just north of the Texas border with Mexico on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tweeted, “A concerned citizen called to report a tractor trailer arrive at a residence … and seeing people unloading from the trailer.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy