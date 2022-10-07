Oct. 6 HS Football Recap
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Week 7 of the high school football season kicked off with more than a handful of games on Thursday night.
Final Scores
Los Fresnos 42, Rivera 7
PSJA 55, Economedes 13
McAllen 51, Juarez-Lincoln 7
Vela 70, Rio Grande City 27
Mercedes 41, Valley View 16
Port Isabel 35, UAT Ciudad Victoria 3
Hidalgo 41, Kingsville King 7
