ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Local hangout raises money for Hurricane Ian survivors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of a local establishment are doing what they can to assist the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The Salty Hobo in St. Andrews hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money and donations for those affected by the storm. But this wasn’t the original plan for the day. Monday marks four […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Flower trailer can now be found around Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Saturday, there’s a new trailer in Bay County that will be seen at many festivals and farmers’ markets in the future. The first flower trailer had its grand opening in downtown Panama City. The Late Bloomer is a unique way to purchase floral decorations. People have the chance […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Gulf Coast Buddy Walk returns after 4-year hiatus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a 4-year hiatus due to Hurricane Michael, the Gulf Coast Buddy Walk is back. The event made its big return Saturday at the Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City. Family and friends, and even some 4-legged friends, took a single lap around the stadium before receiving a gold medal at the finish line.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

The Pumpkins are Back at Camp Helen State Park

Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations offers a chance to win drawing to support hurricane victims. Several business and organizations in northwest Florida are rounding up supplies to support Hurricane Ian victims. St. Andrews Slice House takes pizza to a new level. Updated: 13 hours ago. Tucked away in a little side street...
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
City
Panama City, FL
Bay County, FL
Society
City
Lynn Haven, FL
County
Bay County, FL
Lynn Haven, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WJHG-TV

2nd Annual Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo

Family and friends, and even some 4-legged friends, took a single lap around the stadium before receiving a gold medal at the finish line. Members of Emmaus United Methodist Church came together today for what they call "packing Saturday."
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

ED. NOTE: This story was updated with a Thursday morning statement from Bay District Schools. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa-Walton traffic advisory: State Road 85, U.S. 98, U.S. 331

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Volunteers#Charity#Hurricane Ian#The Walmart On Highway 77#Captain Andrew
WKRG News 5

Hurricane Ian donation efforts growing in Northwest Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A large semi truck parked at Destin’s Marler Parking lot with 10 pallets of donated goods made its way south Wednesday night to a damaged Florida coast. Donation organizer Damien Callais spent this week down in the Hurricane Ian devastation. “First of all, it is complete devastation, it’s incredible,” said Callais. “It […]
DESTIN, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Chipley, Florida Police Department Warns of Increased Wildfire Risk Due to Dry Conditions on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Extremely dry conditions from the lack of rain will continue for the next several days. Washington County Fire Services and the Public Safety Office strongly urge residents to delay all outdoor burning until conditions improve. As a reminder, all inquiries about burn permits and outdoor burning regulations should be directed...
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Bay shuts out Marianna, stays undefeated at home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In a defensive battle, the Bay football team earned a 14-0 home shutout over Marianna on Friday night. Bay improves to 5-1 and will visit South Walton on Friday, October 14. Marianna falls to 1-5 and will visit Gadsden County on Friday, October 14.
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Panama City held their second Hispanic Heritage Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— The Panama City community gathered on Saturday afternoon for the second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival to honor Hispanic Heritage Month. Panama City Quality of Life was the main organizer to put together the festival along with the community partners, businesses, and over 50 volunteers. “We have been planning for almost an […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Charities
WMBB

School district responds to bonfire explosion

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There are still more questions than answers regarding a bonfire that exploded Wednesday night at Mosley High School. The incident happened a little before 7:00, with several hundred students, staff, and parents looking on. The bonfire at Mosley High School is an annual tradition that dates back several years. One […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Busy Bee destination travel plaza is coming to Bonifay

Once a bustling truck stop town, Bonifay will soon get a reboot as a place tourists and truckers look forward to making a pit stop. Gone are the days of service stations where an attendant would pump gas and squeegee bugs off the windshield. Today, it’s about modern amenities, gourmet food and beverages, sparkling clean restrooms and a copious amount of fuel pumps. Busy Bee offers just that.
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

Prosecutors seek third indictment in Lynn Haven case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There were major developments in the Lynn Haven corruption trial Friday afternoon. It appears the government intends to drop several charges against former Lynn Haven Mayor, Margo Anderson, so they can try her and Pheonix Construction owner, James Finch, only one time. Anderson and Finch are accused of conspiring to […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Tourism coming into Panama City Beach all year round

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are beginning to cool down, but the tourist season is still heating up. Marketing Officer at Panama City Beach Visitors Center Jayna Leach says the department has been working to have tourism all year round. “Historically, Panama City Beach has had our peak season,”...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypcblife.com

Know Your Minister: Ethan Jago, 5 Bridges Church

I grew up in a culture where it was frowned upon to ask hard questions. As the son of a pastor, I knew all the right answers to the right questions, but every other response outside of that box was simply: just have faith. This mentality is what led me to a rehearsed faith that simply imitated my parent’s and surrounding church members’ faith. Sadly, this seems to be a common theme amongst many today. There are churchgoers who don’t know why they believe what they believe. There are also former churchgoers who have left their faith to find other answers. By the grace of God, I’ve learned over time that God’s Word is sufficient and so many of the tough questions I had back then have answers.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Attorneys seek to limit evidence at Lynn Haven corruption trial

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — As the first trial in the Lynn Haven corruption case draws near the attorneys are wrangling over what issues and evidence the jury will be allowed to hear. Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch and former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson are accused of bribery, fraud, and lying to the FBI. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy