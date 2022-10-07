Read full article on original website
Local hangout raises money for Hurricane Ian survivors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of a local establishment are doing what they can to assist the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The Salty Hobo in St. Andrews hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money and donations for those affected by the storm. But this wasn’t the original plan for the day. Monday marks four […]
Flower trailer can now be found around Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Saturday, there’s a new trailer in Bay County that will be seen at many festivals and farmers’ markets in the future. The first flower trailer had its grand opening in downtown Panama City. The Late Bloomer is a unique way to purchase floral decorations. People have the chance […]
Gulf Coast Buddy Walk returns after 4-year hiatus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a 4-year hiatus due to Hurricane Michael, the Gulf Coast Buddy Walk is back. The event made its big return Saturday at the Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City. Family and friends, and even some 4-legged friends, took a single lap around the stadium before receiving a gold medal at the finish line.
The Pumpkins are Back at Camp Helen State Park
Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations offers a chance to win drawing to support hurricane victims. Several business and organizations in northwest Florida are rounding up supplies to support Hurricane Ian victims. St. Andrews Slice House takes pizza to a new level. Updated: 13 hours ago. Tucked away in a little side street...
2nd Annual Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo
Family and friends, and even some 4-legged friends, took a single lap around the stadium before receiving a gold medal at the finish line. Members of Emmaus United Methodist Church came together today for what they call "packing Saturday."
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
ED. NOTE: This story was updated with a Thursday morning statement from Bay District Schools. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. […]
Okaloosa-Walton traffic advisory: State Road 85, U.S. 98, U.S. 331
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
Hurricane Ian donation efforts growing in Northwest Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A large semi truck parked at Destin’s Marler Parking lot with 10 pallets of donated goods made its way south Wednesday night to a damaged Florida coast. Donation organizer Damien Callais spent this week down in the Hurricane Ian devastation. “First of all, it is complete devastation, it’s incredible,” said Callais. “It […]
Chipley, Florida Police Department Warns of Increased Wildfire Risk Due to Dry Conditions on Saturday, October 8, 2022
Extremely dry conditions from the lack of rain will continue for the next several days. Washington County Fire Services and the Public Safety Office strongly urge residents to delay all outdoor burning until conditions improve. As a reminder, all inquiries about burn permits and outdoor burning regulations should be directed...
Bay shuts out Marianna, stays undefeated at home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In a defensive battle, the Bay football team earned a 14-0 home shutout over Marianna on Friday night. Bay improves to 5-1 and will visit South Walton on Friday, October 14. Marianna falls to 1-5 and will visit Gadsden County on Friday, October 14.
Panama City held their second Hispanic Heritage Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— The Panama City community gathered on Saturday afternoon for the second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival to honor Hispanic Heritage Month. Panama City Quality of Life was the main organizer to put together the festival along with the community partners, businesses, and over 50 volunteers. “We have been planning for almost an […]
School district responds to bonfire explosion
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There are still more questions than answers regarding a bonfire that exploded Wednesday night at Mosley High School. The incident happened a little before 7:00, with several hundred students, staff, and parents looking on. The bonfire at Mosley High School is an annual tradition that dates back several years. One […]
Busy Bee destination travel plaza is coming to Bonifay
Once a bustling truck stop town, Bonifay will soon get a reboot as a place tourists and truckers look forward to making a pit stop. Gone are the days of service stations where an attendant would pump gas and squeegee bugs off the windshield. Today, it’s about modern amenities, gourmet food and beverages, sparkling clean restrooms and a copious amount of fuel pumps. Busy Bee offers just that.
Prosecutors seek third indictment in Lynn Haven case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There were major developments in the Lynn Haven corruption trial Friday afternoon. It appears the government intends to drop several charges against former Lynn Haven Mayor, Margo Anderson, so they can try her and Pheonix Construction owner, James Finch, only one time. Anderson and Finch are accused of conspiring to […]
Tourism coming into Panama City Beach all year round
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are beginning to cool down, but the tourist season is still heating up. Marketing Officer at Panama City Beach Visitors Center Jayna Leach says the department has been working to have tourism all year round. “Historically, Panama City Beach has had our peak season,”...
Know Your Minister: Ethan Jago, 5 Bridges Church
I grew up in a culture where it was frowned upon to ask hard questions. As the son of a pastor, I knew all the right answers to the right questions, but every other response outside of that box was simply: just have faith. This mentality is what led me to a rehearsed faith that simply imitated my parent’s and surrounding church members’ faith. Sadly, this seems to be a common theme amongst many today. There are churchgoers who don’t know why they believe what they believe. There are also former churchgoers who have left their faith to find other answers. By the grace of God, I’ve learned over time that God’s Word is sufficient and so many of the tough questions I had back then have answers.
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Chipley, Florida Ramps Up for Huge 5-Day-Long Warehouse Sale With 50% Off Everything
Staff and management at WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Downtown Chipley, Florida have been busy over the past couple of weeks, preparing for the Annual Fall Warehouse Sale, featuring 50% off everything, and 60% off clearance items, this year taking place from October 6 through October 10, 2022.
Attorneys seek to limit evidence at Lynn Haven corruption trial
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — As the first trial in the Lynn Haven corruption case draws near the attorneys are wrangling over what issues and evidence the jury will be allowed to hear. Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch and former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson are accused of bribery, fraud, and lying to the FBI. […]
Chipley stays perfect with road thriller at Maclay
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley football team kept their perfect record alive with a 33-28 win on the road at Maclay Friday night. The Tigers improved to 6-0 and will host Destin Friday, October 14.
