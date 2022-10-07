Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Oliver Ruff: High expectations, no exceptions, no excuses
This episode features Oliver Ruff, who brings to mind three words: consistency, present and commitment. He has always been exactly the same, whether in friendship, inspiring his many students, or by showing up to affect positive change. Mr. Ruff is a person who cares, is committed and passionate about Evanston and its residents. He grew up in Evanston, taught school and became an administrator in District 65.
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: 'Stranger Things' returns to suburbs • free Crocs • where to trick-or-treat this Halloween
CHICAGO - A Plainfield home attracts people from across the country with "Stranger Things" display, Crocs gave away thousands of free shoes to celebrate their 20th anniversary, and one Chicago suburb was voted one of the safest places to trick-or-treat this Halloween: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Chicago marathon updates: Top 2 runners wrap up Bank of America race with impressive times
The 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon attracted runners from all 50 states this year and more than 100 countries.
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs
Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
At This Time
Four friends from Evanston watch the full moon at the Lee Street Beach. College freshmen, they were all home for the weekend. “This is our first time together,” one said. “We talked about life. Our college experience.” They are Colin Foley (from left) and Ryan O’Hara, both in from the University of Wisconsin; Zach Asaro, from Indiana University; and Jake Joseph, from the University of Illinois. The full moon continues through Monday night. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Tyson Foods latest large business to flee Chicago, what sparked the exodus?
With Tyson leaving Chicago, the city has now lost several large and small businesses in what may be a symptom of its growing rates of crime, experts say.
Chicago Suburb Named Among Safest US Cities for Trick-or-Treating. Read the Full List
With Halloween less than one month away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to...
Gary mayor presents $1.5M check to YWCA of Northwest Indiana at annual Circle of Friends gala
ABC7's Samantha Chatman and her father DJ Sam Chatman hosted the event at the Hard Rock Casino.
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
‘Keep moving to keep going’: Chicago-area woman celebrates 108th birthday
HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A Chicago-area woman marked another milestone in her life when she turned 108 on Sept. 30. Mary Hernly Cantway, of Homewood, was showered with cards from residents in the area and from around the nation, which were hand-delivered by mayor Richard Hofeld, WLS-TV reported. “Without a...
Help: How to get an ID in Chicago?
I hope it's okay to ask that here because I need some help. This post is not about me but about my girlfriend. I live outside the US and she lives in Chicago and doesn't have an ID. I want to help her get one because she doesn't know how to get one and I don't know how it works in the US.
CBS News
Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights
CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
Winners of the record setting 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon
CHICAGO (CBS) – Thousands of racers gathered at Grant Park for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday morning. The race kicked off at 7:30 a.m. as runners and spectators filled the streets of downtown Chicago in the record-setting marathon. Here are this year's winners according to the Chicago Marathon Twitter page:Men's Wheelchair: Marcel Hug of Switzerland - setting an unofficial record of 1:25:20. Women's Wheelchair: Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. - finishing in 1:45:48. Men's race: Benson Kipruto of Kenya - finishing in 2:04:24. Women's race: Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya - finishes with the second fastest time with 2:14:18. Not too...
evanstonroundtable.com
NorthShore decides to disband its Auxiliary, known for annual craft show
The news was sent to participating artists in an email five weeks before the American Craft Exhibition (ACE) would take place at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The first two sentences of the second paragraph delivered the message concisely:. “After much discussion, it was announced last week that the difficult decision...
Major Companies Are Leaving Chicago in Droves — Here's Why
Big companies are leaving Chicago in what feels like droves. Why is this happening in the windy city?. Here’s the scoop on why Chicago may be experiencing a mass corporate exodus, plus what regions could claim their spot as the next hotspot for corporations to build their headquarters. Tyson...
evanstonroundtable.com
Halloween: Evanston goes all out for spooky season, from A (Almond Joy) to Z (zombies, of course)
The National Retail Federation last month published its 2022 Halloween spending projection for participation in Halloween-related activities and the numbers show a rebound back to prepandemic levels, with 69% of Americans planning to celebrate the holiday this year, up from 65% in 2021 and comparable to 68% in 2019. With...
NBC Sports
2022 Chicago Marathon results
2022 Chicago Marathon top-10 results and notable finishers from men’s and women’s elite and wheelchair races. Full searchable results are here. .. (Second-fastest time in history) 2. Emily Sisson (USA) — 2:18:29 (American record) Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich ran the second-fastest women’s marathon in history, and Emily Sisson...
Chris Rob is bringing disco to City Winery in Chicago
Chris Rob can do it all. He’s a singer, a songwriter and a producer. The native Chicagoan has traveled around the globe performing and recording with music legends like the incomparable Stevie Wonder. He has worked on projects with Ye, performed at inaugural parties for former President Barack Obama and most recently did the musical score for Netflix’s hit show, “The Upshaws.”
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Why This Winter Could Be Pivotal Moment in the Pandemic, According to Chicago Doctor
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, many Americans have resumed pre-pandemic activities and many mitigation measures that were a mainstay of the early days of the pandemic are no longer in place. After the winter of 2021 saw a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the then-recently spread...
