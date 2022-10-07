ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Oliver Ruff: High expectations, no exceptions, no excuses

This episode features Oliver Ruff, who brings to mind three words: consistency, present and commitment. He has always been exactly the same, whether in friendship, inspiring his many students, or by showing up to affect positive change. Mr. Ruff is a person who cares, is committed and passionate about Evanston and its residents. He grew up in Evanston, taught school and became an administrator in District 65.
Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
At This Time

Four friends from Evanston watch the full moon at the Lee Street Beach. College freshmen, they were all home for the weekend. “This is our first time together,” one said. “We talked about life. Our college experience.” They are Colin Foley (from left) and Ryan O’Hara, both in from the University of Wisconsin; Zach Asaro, from Indiana University; and Jake Joseph, from the University of Illinois. The full moon continues through Monday night. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
All About Chicago

Help: How to get an ID in Chicago?

I hope it's okay to ask that here because I need some help. This post is not about me but about my girlfriend. I live outside the US and she lives in Chicago and doesn't have an ID. I want to help her get one because she doesn't know how to get one and I don't know how it works in the US.
CBS News

Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
CBS Chicago

Winners of the record setting 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thousands of racers gathered at Grant Park for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday morning. The race kicked off at 7:30 a.m. as runners and spectators filled the streets of downtown Chicago in the record-setting marathon. Here are this year's winners according to the Chicago Marathon Twitter page:Men's Wheelchair: Marcel Hug of Switzerland - setting an unofficial record of 1:25:20. Women's Wheelchair: Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. - finishing in 1:45:48. Men's race: Benson Kipruto of Kenya - finishing in 2:04:24. Women's race: Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya - finishes with the second fastest time with 2:14:18. Not too...
NorthShore decides to disband its Auxiliary, known for annual craft show

The news was sent to participating artists in an email five weeks before the American Craft Exhibition (ACE) would take place at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The first two sentences of the second paragraph delivered the message concisely:. “After much discussion, it was announced last week that the difficult decision...
NBC Sports

2022 Chicago Marathon results

2022 Chicago Marathon top-10 results and notable finishers from men’s and women’s elite and wheelchair races. Full searchable results are here. .. (Second-fastest time in history) 2. Emily Sisson (USA) — 2:18:29 (American record) Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich ran the second-fastest women’s marathon in history, and Emily Sisson...
rolling out

Chris Rob is bringing disco to City Winery in Chicago

Chris Rob can do it all. He’s a singer, a songwriter and a producer. The native Chicagoan has traveled around the globe performing and recording with music legends like the incomparable Stevie Wonder. He has worked on projects with Ye, performed at inaugural parties for former President Barack Obama and most recently did the musical score for Netflix’s hit show, “The Upshaws.”
