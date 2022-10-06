Read full article on original website
'No accountability' | Justin Fairfax speaks for first time as lead attorney in wrongful death lawsuit filed by Donovon Lynch's family
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time since 13News Now reported on former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax becoming the lead attorney for the family of Donovon Lynch, he stood alongside them in that new role and publicly addressed media Monday. Twenty-five-year-old Donovon Lynch is one of two...
Virginia Lt. Governor discusses proposed transgender policy in schools for the first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is speaking out for the first time on Virginia's new transgender policy recommended for schools. In her "Hampton Roads Tour" on Norfolk State University's campus, 13News Now asked the state leader her stance on the change. "I don't want the school boards,...
Tracking the Trouble: Norfolk organization develops gun violence dashboard
"We really wanted to ask why, we wanted to ask where with this dashboard."
Aunt seeks justice for nephew shot, killed in VB. No arrest made in 4 months
She tells News 3 losing her nephew after a deadly shooting earlier this year was the worst day of her life, but she's now looking for hope and justice.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, Virginia, is a historic city with a lot to offer. However, like any other city, it has its fair share of problems, with high crime being one of the most significant issues.
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax serves as lead counsel in Donovon Lynch lawsuit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax will represent the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach. WVEC reports Lynch was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach Police Officer during a night of chaos at the oceanfront in March 2021. Lynch’s father...
Custodial and Food Services Hiring Fair
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job … listen up! Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring! Get all the information about Saturday’s hiring fair from Anne Glenn-Zeljeznja, Sam Nix and Viorica Harrison. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Hiring...
Missing Suffolk teen found
According to the Suffolk Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 15-year-old Anthony Black got in his family's car, a black 2020 Hyundai Palisade with Virginia tags UZD-7595, and left their home on the 3400 block of Dumpling Court.
Virginia drug dealer convicted by federal jury
30-year-old Christopher McPherson of Hampton was charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, and marijuana and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Elevator at condemned Newport News apartment passes inspection
Officials say an elevator at the condemned apartment complex in Newport News has passed inspection.
Family opens up about flight instructor killed in plane crash
Viktoria Ljungman was killed in an October 6 crash at Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.
Authorities find body in condemned Newport News apartment building
Authorities found a body during a welfare check at the condemned Seaview Lofts apartments in Newport News. In July residents were given 48 hours to leave their homes due to safety concerns.
False active shooter reports confirmed
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police were called to the 4500 block of Laburnum Avenue after receiving reports of an active shooter. Sunday, Oct, 9 shortly before 3 P.M. Henrico police and fire responded to the scene and were able to secure the area to investigate reports of a male with a firearm.
Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News
NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
Centura College students tour wind turbine field, program highlights demand for workforce
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- Centura College Wind Turbine Technician students toured Dominion Energy’s 2.6-gigawatt wind farm 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach. The program equips students to maintain and repair wind turbines, a trade that offers opportunities across the country. “It puts in their hands all the tools they need to go directly to […]
October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia, according to the DMV
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to research by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia. Because of this, the Virginia State Police and 19 local police agencies are teaming up for a new campaign to prevent crashes and reduce injuries this month.
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will represent Donovon Lynch's family
Lynch was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer during a violent night at the Oceanfront. His family is trying to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.
Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
