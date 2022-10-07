NEW YORK & OSLO, Norway & LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has entered into an agreement with Aleees (TWSE: 5227), the Taiwan-based lithium-iron phosphate (“LFP”) cathode battery material manufacturer. The agreement, which includes ongoing services and support from Aleees, provides FREYR with a worldwide license to produce and sell LFP cathode material based on Aleees’ technology, and to build production facilities leveraging Aleees’ industrial expertise. FREYR anticipates that the agreement will enable FREYR to meet the future LFP cathode material needs of the Giga Arctic battery production facility in Mo i Rana, Norway. Volumes could furthermore be deployed to FREYR’s planned Giga America project in the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005330/en/ Aleees and FREYR Battery signs license and service agreement (Photo: Business Wire)

