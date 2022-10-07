ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut

The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
Sporting News

Top NBA bench players for 2022-23: Ranking all 30 best reserves

With the NBA season almost upon us, we ranked the top 30 starters at every position. Now, it's time to tackle the bench. A quick note before we begin: Coaches don't release their starting fives before tipoff of games, let alone in October when they've barely seen how their players perform together. These starting units for all 30 teams are my best guesses, but there will inevitably be some that I get wrong.
Yardbarker

Kings rookie Keegan Murray dominated in a preseason victory

Sacramento, Ca – The Sacramento Kings dominated on Sunday night. They overpowered the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 126-94. The win moves their preseason record to 2-0. It was a team effort from start to finish, and it had many standouts. De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and rookie Keegan Murray were some of the Kings’ top performers.
KSAT 12

🏀 Spurs recap: New Orleans tops San Antonio 111-97 in Game 3 of preseason; team visits Uvalde, makes first roster cut

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Sunday faced off against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, falling 111-97 at home to remain winless in the 2022 preseason. Williamson, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke, scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds in 24 minutes. Troy Murphy was 10 of 15 from the field and hit seven three-pointers to pace the way for the division foe Pelicans, scoring a game-high 27 points.
Yardbarker

Bulls Show Dominance in First Preseason Win Over Nuggets

The Chicago Bulls (1-1) were clicking on all cylinders in their 131-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets (0-2) to claim their first preseason win. Chicago entered Friday's game against Denver hoping to clean up some of the mistakes from their preseason opener. The Bulls allowed 70 points in the first half Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans and the offense was stagnant.
Boston Globe

Celtics coach Ime Udoka rose fast and fell hard

He's at the center of one of the most perplexing situations in the NBA. Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is at the center of one of the most perplexing situations in the NBA. Only a few months after he led his team to the brink of a championship, the Celtics suspended him for a year under mysterious circumstances, leaving the team in turmoil just weeks before the start of a new season. An interim coach has taken over, but confusion has taken hold: No one is saying publicly what happened, and people who know Udoka are wondering how he — a well-respected former player who used to work for FedEx — could be in this much trouble.
