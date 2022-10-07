He's at the center of one of the most perplexing situations in the NBA. Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is at the center of one of the most perplexing situations in the NBA. Only a few months after he led his team to the brink of a championship, the Celtics suspended him for a year under mysterious circumstances, leaving the team in turmoil just weeks before the start of a new season. An interim coach has taken over, but confusion has taken hold: No one is saying publicly what happened, and people who know Udoka are wondering how he — a well-respected former player who used to work for FedEx — could be in this much trouble.

