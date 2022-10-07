ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, KS

1350kman.com

HSFB Preview: Manhattan, Junction City Battle Highlights Schedule

The battle for the silver trophy is tonight as the top-ranked team in 6A, Manhattan High, visits Junction City. The Indians are the only unbeaten team on the western side in 6A, with Junction City at 4-1 and ranked 5th. Game time is at seven, with coverage on Newsradio KMAN from JC beginning at 6:30.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Football Frenzy (10/7/22)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 6 of high school football, including Manhattan’s Silver Trophy win over Junction City in the 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekMANHATTAN 44JUNCTION CITY 7 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 35WAMEGO 6 WASHBURN RURAL 66TOPEKA HIGH 6 JEFF CO. NORTH 0ST. MARYS 45 HOLTON 48ROSSVILLE 17 SABETHA 56RIVERSIDE 0 […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

KU football proves program has shifted

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football’s perfect season came to an end against TCU with a major national focus in Lawrence on Saturday, falling to the Horned Frogs 38-31. But if the game proved one thing, it’s that the Jayhawks can compete, and they’ve taken a huge step forward with their program.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

KU, K-State remain in AP Top 25

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks remain in the AP Top 25 poll after their week six performances. K-State held on to win a hard fought defensive battle with Iowa State in Ames on Saturday night, taking down the Cyclones 10-9. They moved from the No. 20 spot in the nation to the No. 17.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Missouri woman hospitalized after wreck near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman is in the hospital with what may be serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 near Emporia. KVOE reports that a Missouri woman suffered what could be serious injuries after a wreck near Emporia just after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 9.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Motorcycle accident closes down parts of 21st St. near Rice road

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 8:05 pm on reports of a single motorcycle crash on 21st St. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene. 21st St. was closed between SE Rice Rd. and SE Wittenberg Rd. There is no word...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Missouri woman suffers potentially serious injuries after wreck east of Emporia

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a Missouri woman suffered potentially serious injuries after a crash near Emporia on Sunday morning. Deputy Jody Meyers says the crash on Interstate 35 between Emporia and the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit happened shortly before 10 am. Meyers says 30-year-old Denise Pennington was southbound when her car went off the highway into the center gravel median. Pennington then steered her car back onto the highway but overcorrected, going across both southbound lanes of travel before the car went back into the median and overturned.
EMPORIA, KS
Sporting News

Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win

Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
FORT WORTH, TX
WIBW

Crews respond to separate house, vehicle fires in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews have responded to separate reports of a house and semi truck fire in Emporia. KVOE reports that the Emporia Fire Department, along with two other nearby departments, responded to reports of a structure fire in northwest Emporia around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients

The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother

PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Miami County Sheriff’s office was called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola, Ks., for a report of a […]
PAOLA, KS
KSNT News

Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KU announces major upgrades, additions coming to David Booth Memorial Stadium

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Major upgrades and additions are coming to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium according to the University of Kansas. KU announced Friday morning that it is moving forward with a transformational development project that will “create a world-class experience for fans while providing Kansas Football the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level.”
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

No injuries reported after vehicle bursts into flames in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Luckily, no one was injured after a pickup truck caught fire in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Department confirmed that crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on Gage Blvd. near the I-470 exit. TPD said crews...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

T-Rell finishes latest tour in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A beloved Topeka performer returns home for the final concert of the “Dedication to R/B Tour”. In his homecoming, the artist performed in the capital city for the first time in four years. The lineup included Derez Deshon, Sleazy World Go, Famous Amos, and of course, T-Rell. If the music wasn’t enough, […]
TOPEKA, KS

