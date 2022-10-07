Read full article on original website
WIBW
Emporia State notches second win a row, defeats Central Missouri at home
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Hornets made sure last week’s victory in the Turnpike Tussle against Washburn didn’t get in the way of Saturday’s matchup against Central Missouri. The Hornets controlled the game all the way through, securing a 44-27 victory over the Mules at...
1350kman.com
HSFB Preview: Manhattan, Junction City Battle Highlights Schedule
The battle for the silver trophy is tonight as the top-ranked team in 6A, Manhattan High, visits Junction City. The Indians are the only unbeaten team on the western side in 6A, with Junction City at 4-1 and ranked 5th. Game time is at seven, with coverage on Newsradio KMAN from JC beginning at 6:30.
Football Frenzy (10/7/22)
(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 6 of high school football, including Manhattan’s Silver Trophy win over Junction City in the 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekMANHATTAN 44JUNCTION CITY 7 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 35WAMEGO 6 WASHBURN RURAL 66TOPEKA HIGH 6 JEFF CO. NORTH 0ST. MARYS 45 HOLTON 48ROSSVILLE 17 SABETHA 56RIVERSIDE 0 […]
K-State football ranked No. 17 in latest AP Poll
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Following a 10-9 win at Iowa State, K-State’s football team has jumped from No. 20 in the AP Poll to No. 17. K-State gets a week off before traveling to undefeated TCU on Oct. 22.
WIBW
KU football proves program has shifted
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football’s perfect season came to an end against TCU with a major national focus in Lawrence on Saturday, falling to the Horned Frogs 38-31. But if the game proved one thing, it’s that the Jayhawks can compete, and they’ve taken a huge step forward with their program.
WIBW
Hundreds wake up early to showcase Jayhawk football for national audience
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of football fans woke up early Saturday morning for a trip to Lawrence. The University of Kansas campus hosted ESPN’s College GameDay program. It was the first time ever for the football version of the show to originate from Lawrence. Fans arrived to the...
WIBW
KU, K-State remain in AP Top 25
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks remain in the AP Top 25 poll after their week six performances. K-State held on to win a hard fought defensive battle with Iowa State in Ames on Saturday night, taking down the Cyclones 10-9. They moved from the No. 20 spot in the nation to the No. 17.
WIBW
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman is in the hospital with what may be serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 near Emporia. KVOE reports that a Missouri woman suffered what could be serious injuries after a wreck near Emporia just after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 9.
kcur.org
KU football's resurgence is bringing more fans to Lawrence — and headaches to some merchants
Walk down Massachusetts Street on any given Saturday you’ll and probably see a decent amount of people. When there’s a home football game, that amount increases significantly, especially this season. On Saturday, lines for restaurants extended out onto Mass Street, business closed for extended lunch hours to view...
WIBW
Motorcycle accident closes down parts of 21st St. near Rice road
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 8:05 pm on reports of a single motorcycle crash on 21st St. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene. 21st St. was closed between SE Rice Rd. and SE Wittenberg Rd. There is no word...
KVOE
Missouri woman suffers potentially serious injuries after wreck east of Emporia
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a Missouri woman suffered potentially serious injuries after a crash near Emporia on Sunday morning. Deputy Jody Meyers says the crash on Interstate 35 between Emporia and the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit happened shortly before 10 am. Meyers says 30-year-old Denise Pennington was southbound when her car went off the highway into the center gravel median. Pennington then steered her car back onto the highway but overcorrected, going across both southbound lanes of travel before the car went back into the median and overturned.
Sporting News
Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win
Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
WIBW
Crews respond to separate house, vehicle fires in Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews have responded to separate reports of a house and semi truck fire in Emporia. KVOE reports that the Emporia Fire Department, along with two other nearby departments, responded to reports of a structure fire in northwest Emporia around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
WIBW
Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother
PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Miami County Sheriff’s office was called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola, Ks., for a report of a […]
Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
WIBW
KU announces major upgrades, additions coming to David Booth Memorial Stadium
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Major upgrades and additions are coming to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium according to the University of Kansas. KU announced Friday morning that it is moving forward with a transformational development project that will “create a world-class experience for fans while providing Kansas Football the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level.”
WIBW
No injuries reported after vehicle bursts into flames in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Luckily, no one was injured after a pickup truck caught fire in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Department confirmed that crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on Gage Blvd. near the I-470 exit. TPD said crews...
T-Rell finishes latest tour in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A beloved Topeka performer returns home for the final concert of the “Dedication to R/B Tour”. In his homecoming, the artist performed in the capital city for the first time in four years. The lineup included Derez Deshon, Sleazy World Go, Famous Amos, and of course, T-Rell. If the music wasn’t enough, […]
