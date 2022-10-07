Read full article on original website
U.S. banks cut donations to federal candidates, up Democrats' share ahead of mid-terms
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. banks are giving far less to federal candidates this election cycle and increasing the proportion they are handing to Democrats as they rethink their political giving, according to a Reuters analysis of data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP) and more than half a dozen industry officials and lobbyists.
Belarus's Lukashenko warns Ukraine, deploys troops with Russia
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he had ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what he said was a clear threat to Belarus from Kyiv and its backers in the West.
Marketmind: Dollar feeds on stress
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A stressful start to a packed week for world markets saw the U.S. dollar feed off a sour brew of geopolitical, economic policy, international trade and corporate tensions.
Putin: Moscow will respond forcefully to Ukrainian attacks
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine had carried out "terrorist acts" against Russia and pledged to react forcefully if they continued.
Iran protesters defiant despite crackdown
Protesters in Iran remained defiant in the fourth week of a movement against the Islamic republic despite a crackdown including the use of tear gas in Tehran and reports Monday of heavy weaponry used in the Kurdish-populated northwest. Meanwhile, the Kurdish rights group Hengaw accused the authorities of using heavy weaponry, including "shelling" on neighbourhoods and "machine gun fire", in the northwestern city of Sanandaj -- claims which could not be independently confirmed.
FREYR Battery Signs License and Services Agreement with Aleees to Produce Active Cathode Material (LFP)
NEW YORK & OSLO, Norway & LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has entered into an agreement with Aleees (TWSE: 5227), the Taiwan-based lithium-iron phosphate (“LFP”) cathode battery material manufacturer. The agreement, which includes ongoing services and support from Aleees, provides FREYR with a worldwide license to produce and sell LFP cathode material based on Aleees’ technology, and to build production facilities leveraging Aleees’ industrial expertise. FREYR anticipates that the agreement will enable FREYR to meet the future LFP cathode material needs of the Giga Arctic battery production facility in Mo i Rana, Norway. Volumes could furthermore be deployed to FREYR’s planned Giga America project in the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005330/en/ Aleees and FREYR Battery signs license and service agreement (Photo: Business Wire)
Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin later said the strikes on Ukraine came in response to Kyiv's “terrorist” action, including...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Russian President Vladimir Putin says a series of strikes across Ukraine came in retaliation against the Ukrainian attack on a bridge to Crimea and other attacks in Russia that he described as "terrorist" actions
