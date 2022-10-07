ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

October record Oregon warmth expected to finish up weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All things come to an end…except what seems to be this warm October. Record warmth will last through the weekend as temperatures jump to the 80s for another day. This weekend will go down as one of the warmest in October. Many locations picked up a record high on Saturday, with many in sight again on Sunday. Portland hit 87 on Saturday, which topped the record of 82 (1971).
Pinch me, is this October? Yes, it’s hot-tober

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s okay, you’re not alone. It’s totally normal to feel excited about the abundant sunshine, warm afternoons and no rain on your parade. This feels like a complete reversal of seasons as we get into another week of 80-degree weather. Friday will...
