Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
North Country Trail Association Holds Annual Conference in Walker
Education, entertainment, and the environment were at the center of the annual North Country Trail Association conference in Walker this year. With over 200 participants joining in workshops and on the hiking trails, members took part in the five-day celebration of this nationally recognized landmark. It’s a trail that spans...
lptv.org
In Focus: Bemidji’s Gallery North Hosts Multiple Artists at First Friday Open House
Gallery North, located in downtown Bemidji, is an art gallery as well as a committee of artists from all kinds of different media. The gallery itself features their works year-round, and in an effort to support and showcase local artists, they feature monthly exhibits for community artisans. Today, the gallery...
lptv.org
Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake
A Bemidji man died after he was struck in Cass Lake by a pickup. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, October 7th at approximately 6:57 a.m., 52-year-old Steven Reyes was crossing the intersection of Highways 2 and 371 on foot when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. William Anderson, 47, of Bemidji, was driving the Silverado west on Highway 2 when his vehicle hit Reyes.
Comments / 0