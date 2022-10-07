ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

North Country Trail Association Holds Annual Conference in Walker

Education, entertainment, and the environment were at the center of the annual North Country Trail Association conference in Walker this year. With over 200 participants joining in workshops and on the hiking trails, members took part in the five-day celebration of this nationally recognized landmark. It’s a trail that spans...
WALKER, MN
Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake

A Bemidji man died after he was struck in Cass Lake by a pickup. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, October 7th at approximately 6:57 a.m., 52-year-old Steven Reyes was crossing the intersection of Highways 2 and 371 on foot when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. William Anderson, 47, of Bemidji, was driving the Silverado west on Highway 2 when his vehicle hit Reyes.
BEMIDJI, MN

