Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, ArizonaThe Daily ScoopPhoenix, AZ
New Coffee Shop, Owned by Army Veteran, Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
80 people left without a home due to massive Phoenix apartment fire
The fire that broke out on the night of Oct. 6 torched several homes, and officials have yet to determine a cause for the fire. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
Did you see smoke this afternoon? Phoenix fire crews extinguish third-alarm junkyard fire Sunday afternoon
PHOENIX — Did you see smoke this afternoon in north Phoenix?. Phoenix fire crews extinguished a 3rd alarm fire at a junkyard around 1 p.m. Sunday. The fire was in the area of 11th Avenue and Happy Valley Road, north of Loop 101. Crews arrived on the scene and...
AZFamily
Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.
Pedestrian killed in crash near 16th Street & Osborn Road
A man is dead after being hit by a car near 16th Street and Osborn Road. Police do believe that impairment was a factor.
fox10phoenix.com
2 Phoenix men badly injured in a shooting next to a restaurant, police say
PHOENIX - Two men were badly injured in a shooting next to a Phoenix restaurant on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8, the police department said. The shooting happened near 9th Avenue and Dobbins Road. That's where two men were found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital...
AZFamily
Woman dead after being shot multiple times in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after being shot multiple times Friday night at a house gathering in south Phoenix. Phoenix police are investigating the shooting that happened near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 9:30p.m. Officers found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.
Woman shot and killed near 16th Street and Broadway in Phoenix
A woman is dead after she was shot multiple times at a home near 16th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police officer, two others, including child, involved in crash
MESA, Ariz. - A crash between a Mesa Police officer and another car carrying two people ended with all three of those involved being hospitalized, but they're all expected to be OK. The crash happened near Gilbert Road and Main Street Sunday night, said Mesa Police Detective Richard Encinas. "The...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix antique store employees chase after theft suspects, owner calling it a 'scene out of a movie'
PHOENIX - Theft, video evidence, and a chase ending in an arrest – that’s how a Phoenix business owner describes what happened at her antique store. Antique Gatherings owner, Amanda, says as a business owner, she expects shoplifting to happen, but what she didn't expect was seeing the suspects come back, and then running after them to get an arrest.
1 Died, 3 Injured In A Deadly Two-Vehicle Crash In Queen Creek (Queen Creek, AZ)
Authorities are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash involving a car and a crane truck at the intersection of SR-24 and Williams Field Road. According to the Mesa Fire Department, the T-bone crash [..]
AZFamily
Man dead after early morning shooting in Avondale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in Avondale. Avondale Police officers said they got a call about a shooting in a neighborhood near Elwood Street and El Mirage Road around 3:17 a.m. When officers showed up, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
fox10phoenix.com
Loved ones of kidnapped and murdered California family hold memorial in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A memorial was held in Phoenix on Sunday for four California family members who were kidnapped and killed as the victims, two men, a woman, and an eight-month-old girl, have family in Arizona. On Oct. 5, Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke announced that all four family members were...
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen him? Man flees from deputies during stolen car investigation in Maricopa County
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who escaped being taken into custody on Sunday, Oct. 9. Just before 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a stolen car near 114th Avenue and Lakeshore Drive in Youngtown. They found the stolen car with Cody Kline reportedly in the driver's seat.
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of attacking father, setting Phoenix home on fire after being told to move out
PHOENIX - A sword-wielding domestic violence suspect was taken into custody in north Phoenix after he barricaded himself inside a home and set it on fire, police said Wednesday. Police visited a home near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard on a domestic violence call after a man reportedly punched...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect on the loose after woman gunned down in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - Detectives are working to find a suspect after a woman died in a shooting at a south Phoenix home on Friday night. Police say they visited a home near 16th Street and Broadway Road on a shooting call at around 9:30 p.m. and found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca lying on the ground.
AZFamily
Crash involving a crane truck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt in Queen Creek
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a crane truck and a sedan crashed in Queen Creek on Thursday afternoon. It happened on State Route 24 at Williams Field Road. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the crash, but the victim who died was in the sedan.
fox10phoenix.com
Shots fired outside Carl Hayden High School during football game
PHOENIX - It was a scary situation for families at Carl Hayden High School after shots were fired outside of campus during a football game Friday night. Gunshots were reported at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 7 - right in the middle of a game against Douglas High School. Video...
Man dead after exchanging gunfire with YCSO deputies Friday night
A man is dead after he reportedly was shot in an exchange of gunfire with Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies late Friday night.
fox10phoenix.com
Westbound US-60 traffic in Mesa flows once again after crash involving a pedestrian
MESA, Ariz. - Westbound traffic came to a crawl on US-60 in Mesa at Val Vista Drive Saturday afternoon following a crash, but it's flowing once again. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash was between three cars and a person on the freeway. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
AZFamily
Family of Mesa man killed in hit-and-run seeking community’s help finding suspect
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Funny, outgoing, and a good-hearted person is how family and friends described 64-year-old Gilbert Hill. The family has been grieving the loss of their loved one after he was run over by a car last month. On Sept. 18, Gilbert was crossing the road near...
