Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.
AZFamily

Woman dead after being shot multiple times in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after being shot multiple times Friday night at a house gathering in south Phoenix. Phoenix police are investigating the shooting that happened near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 9:30p.m. Officers found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa Police officer, two others, including child, involved in crash

MESA, Ariz. - A crash between a Mesa Police officer and another car carrying two people ended with all three of those involved being hospitalized, but they're all expected to be OK. The crash happened near Gilbert Road and Main Street Sunday night, said Mesa Police Detective Richard Encinas. "The...
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix antique store employees chase after theft suspects, owner calling it a 'scene out of a movie'

PHOENIX - Theft, video evidence, and a chase ending in an arrest – that’s how a Phoenix business owner describes what happened at her antique store. Antique Gatherings owner, Amanda, says as a business owner, she expects shoplifting to happen, but what she didn't expect was seeing the suspects come back, and then running after them to get an arrest.
AZFamily

Man dead after early morning shooting in Avondale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in Avondale. Avondale Police officers said they got a call about a shooting in a neighborhood near Elwood Street and El Mirage Road around 3:17 a.m. When officers showed up, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect on the loose after woman gunned down in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - Detectives are working to find a suspect after a woman died in a shooting at a south Phoenix home on Friday night. Police say they visited a home near 16th Street and Broadway Road on a shooting call at around 9:30 p.m. and found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca lying on the ground.
AZFamily

Crash involving a crane truck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a crane truck and a sedan crashed in Queen Creek on Thursday afternoon. It happened on State Route 24 at Williams Field Road. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the crash, but the victim who died was in the sedan.
fox10phoenix.com

Shots fired outside Carl Hayden High School during football game

PHOENIX - It was a scary situation for families at Carl Hayden High School after shots were fired outside of campus during a football game Friday night. Gunshots were reported at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 7 - right in the middle of a game against Douglas High School. Video...
