Effective: 2022-10-10 03:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-10 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Marfa Plateau; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Scurry; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Texas and western Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Texas, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Pecos, Presidio Valley and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor. In western Texas, Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Reagan, Reeves County Plains, Scurry, Upton, Ward and Winkler. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 1 to 2 inches of rain expected with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

